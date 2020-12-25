OPEC+ Won't Raise (Or Crash) Oil Prices By Much, Only The Pandemic's Progress Will

Looking forward, the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll out of the vaccine will remain the main factor to move oil prices.

With the exception in March and April, OPEC+ news seems to have had a modest and short-term effect on oil prices since then.

Oil prices resumed their rally as OPEC+ members agreed to raise production by only 0.5 mb/d from January instead of 1.9 mb/d as initially scheduled. The concerns of oil inventories overflowing have eased, especially considering the oil demand is still recovering. Despite this agreement, the primary catalyst in moving oil prices has remained the COVID-19 pandemic's progress and the vaccine rollout that should lead to a recovery in demand for oil - especially in travel. However, how critical is the OPEC+ agreement to support oil prices? After all, this deal could fall apart, or production could rise even more than currently expected. Recent reports already show that Russia wants to raise output by another 0.5 mb/d in February. What will happen if the OPEC+ agreement was to break or production were to rise further than expected? In short, probably not much. Let's see why.

The world pre-COVID-19

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil market had already faced challenges that led OPEC+ to agree to curb production. Under the agreement, the lion's share of the burden of cutting output fell on Saudi Arabia and Russia. While this agreement helped reduce global inventories and may not have had much impact on oil prices. According to a recent working paper by the ECB (opens pdf), if not for the OPEC+ agreement from 2017 to March 2020 (right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit financial markets), oil prices would have been only 6% lower. In this paper, the researchers used a counterfactual analysis to study OPEC's oil market intervention. They estimated the impact of oil production changes and inventories if OPEC+ hadn't cut production. They find that oil price recovery is mostly attributed to higher oil demand rather than production cuts. However, the paper only accounts for the pre-COVID-19 era, and since March 2020, the oil market has changed substantially - mainly demand.

COVID-19 and demand for oil

On March 6, oil prices crashed amid the COVID-19 financial crisis - as markets were strapped for cash and trying to revise future oil demand expectations - and the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia over curbing oil output. Indeed, back then, the no-deal news had a substantial short-term adverse effect on oil prices. The chart below shows the progress of oil prices and the main OPEC+ related news.

Source of data: EIA

However, once OPEC+ stroke a deal at the beginning of April, oil prices bounced back, even if for a few days. The recovery since then has coincided with the recovery in oil demand's outlook. OPEC+ production cuts may reduce the global oil storage glut; the impact on oil prices is likely to be limited and short-lived.

Why does the OPEC+ agreement have a limited effect on oil prices? It comes down to the heterogeneity of oil and OPEC's diminishing role in the global oil market. As pointed out on Bloomberg, many OPEC+ members produce heavy-sour crude (see here EIA's outline of quality of the oil by country), whereas the production glut is concentrated at light-sweet oil. As for OPEC's role in the global oil market: OPEC's share of global output fell from 48% in 1971 to 36% by 2019. Even with Russia, OPEC+ has a smaller impact on oil prices as overall OPEC's export fell from its highs of 80% back in 1960. Moreover, several members such Libya (which mostly produce light-sweet oil), Venezuela, and Iraq are exempt from the output cuts - these exemptions only diminish this coalition's efforts to shore up oil prices.

The COVID-19 shock on oil demand also reduced the oil output of non-OPEC producers. For example, since April, U.S. output has fallen from over 13 mb/d at the beginning of 2020 to around 10.5 mb/d by November 2020. Even if OPEC+ hadn't reached an agreement back in April, other countries would still have slashed output, which helped stabilize the oil market.

Source of data: EIA and OPEC

Since April, oil prices have stabilized, and while the outlook for demand is still uncertain, OPEC's role in stabilizing the oil market has probably returned to its pre-COVID19 role. I.e., it won't have a strong, lasting effect on oil prices, as shown in the first chart above. After March-April, the OPEC news took a back seat to the progress of the pandemic.

Even the December OPEC+ agreement may have helped keep oil prices rising as the market reacted favorably to this news. However, oil prices have already been rising in recent months as the market turned more optimistic about the future of the oil market and the expected recovery of travel in 2021.

Therefore, even if OPEC's fragile agreement breaks down, its impact on oil prices could be limited, as markets continue to look forward to oil demand's recovery and discount the short-term risks (e.g., a spike in COVID-19 cases in the world).

Nonetheless, for now, oil prices' recovery may have reached an upbound of around $50 (WTI), as the market doesn't expect much more gains in the near term. After all, the oil market has recently turned to Backwardation - an indicator that market participants expect oil prices to remain around $50.

Source: EIA and CME Group

The bottom line is that the oil market may not push up higher much further, even if OPEC maintains its agreement. Conversely, if OPEC+ starts to raise production further than currently agreed, it may not have such a lasting adverse effect on oil prices - as was the case back in March/April. The progress in the demand will lead to the direction of oil. For now, markets remain cautiously optimistic, with no apparent signs of pressure to push up oil prices much higher than their current levels of close to $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.