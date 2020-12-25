Tracking ValueAct Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three positions are Seagate Technology, KKR & Co, and Citigroup and they add up to ~60% of the portfolio.

This quarter, ValueAct’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~19% from $6.96B to $8.74B. The number of holdings decreased from 21 to 12. The top three positions are at ~50% while the top five are at ~75% of the 13F assets. The largest position is Seagate Technology which is at ~22% of the portfolio. To know more about ValueAct’s activist style of value investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note 1: Jeffrey Ubben retired from ValueAct in June to launch Inclusive Capital Partners (climate change and social inequity focus). Many of the stakes previously in the ValueAct portfolio are now managed by Inclusive Capital Partners.

Note 2: It was reported in early April that ValueAct has built a 2.6M share (~2% of the business, ~$1.1B) stake in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) (OTCPK:NTDOY). The stock was around ~$50 at that time and currently goes for $78.58.

New Stakes:

CDW Corp (CDW): CDW is a minutely small 0.40% of the portfolio stake established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Nikola Corporation (NKLA): NKLA was a large (top five) ~9% of the portfolio position established last quarter at a net cost-basis of ~$7.50 per share. They participated in the reverse-merger of Nikola Corp with VectoIQ, a SPAC. The deal closed in June. NKLA stock currently trades at $13.75.

Note: The position is now managed by Inclusive Capital Partners. They control ~5% of the business.

Enviva Partners (EVA): EVA was a ~2% of the portfolio position. The bulk of the stake was built in H1 2020 at a cost-basis of $30.72. The stock currently trades at $45.21.

Note: The position is now managed by Inclusive Capital Partners. They control ~12% of the business.

Strategic Education (STRA): The bulk of the ~1% of the portfolio STRA stake was purchased during H2 2019 at prices between $122 and $188. The stock currently trades at $97.09.

Note: Strayer Education merged with Capella Education in an all-stock deal in August 2018. The business was renamed Strategic Education after the close of the transaction. The position is now managed by Inclusive Capital Partners. They control 5.6% of the business.

Hawaiian Electric (HE): The 1.34% stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $34.40 and $36.15 and increased by ~25% next quarter at prices between $35 and $39. H1 2019 had seen a ~22% selling at prices between $35.25 and $44 while next quarter there was a ~38% stake increase at prices between $43 and $46. Q4 2019 saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $43 and $47.50. That was followed with a ~60% stake increase next quarter at prices between $34.33 and $53.32. The stock currently trades at $34.59.

Note: Last November, ValueAct sent a letter to Hawaiian Electric urging the company to look outside for a successor to the CEO. ValueAct had disclosed previously that Hawaiian Electric is their largest position in the VAC Spring Fund. Part of the thesis was that Hawaii is the perfect place to power electricity infrastructure. Also, their banking business could be a source for funding rooftop solar cells.

AES Corp. (AES), BP plc (BP), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND), Unifi Inc. (UFI), and Verra Mobility (VRRM): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) are no longer in the ValueAct portfolio.

Note: Verra Mobility was known as American Traffic Solutions before the business was acquired by Gores Holdings II, a SPAC in 2018.

Stake Decreases:

Morgan Stanley (MS): MS is a large (top five) 7.82% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28 and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44 and that was followed with another one-third selling in the following quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. Last three quarters of 2018 had seen a combined ~45% increase at prices between $37 and $55 while Q3 2019 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $39 and $46. There was another one-third selling next quarter at prices between $40 and $52. This quarter also saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $46.50 and $53.25. The stock is now at $68.09. ValueAct is harvesting long-term gains.

Stake Increases:

None.

Kept Steady:

Seagate Technology (STX): STX is currently the largest position at 21.87% of the portfolio. It saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50. That was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The five quarters thru Q2 2019 had seen a ~47% further increase at prices between $36 and $60. The stock is now at $62.95.

Note: ValueAct owns ~12% of the business.

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is a large (top three) 21.74% portfolio position established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $39.84.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 38M shares of KKR. This is compared to 45M shares in the 13F report. Around 7M shares were sold at ~$37.50 average price. ValueAct still controls ~6.7% of the business.

Citigroup (C): The large (top three) ~16% Citigroup position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $67 and $80. H2 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between $49 and $75. The stock currently trades at $60.57. Q3 2019 saw a ~11% selling and that was followed with a ~4% trimming next quarter.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): LKQ is a large (top five) 8.41% of the portfolio stake purchased at around $27 per share in early September 2019. The stock currently trades at $36.26. ValueAct owns ~7% of the business. Q4 2019 saw a ~3% stake increase and that was followed with a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$14 and ~$36.

Note: In August, ValueAct’s Jacob H. Welch was elected to LKQ Corporation’s board.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The 7.41% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$13.75 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$12.25 per share. Recent activity follows. Q4 2019 saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $16 and $23. That was followed with a similar increase next quarter at prices between $14.75 and $23.30. The stock is now at $26.55.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Arcosa Inc. (ACA) spinoff that closed in November 2018.

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a 6.76% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 & 2012 in the mid-to-high-teens price-range. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 saw a ~31% selling at ~$44 per share and that was followed with a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at $49.51. Q3 2019 also saw a ~23% selling at $53.86. The stock is currently at $62.93.

Bausch Health (BHC) previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: The BHC position is now at ~4% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls ~5.3% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $20.27.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018. Next quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. The stock is currently at $12.27. There was a ~18% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $6.45 and $12.30. Ubben controls ~7.4% of the business. The stake is now at 3.68% of the portfolio.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) and A O Smith (AOS): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions were kept steady this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 370K shares of Armstrong Flooring. This is compared to ~1.2M shares in the 13F report. Around 700K shares were sold at ~$3.50 per share average price. ValueAct’s Jacob H. Welch resigned from Armstrong Flooring’s board in April.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ubben’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

