Even from today's record high levels, I think that double digit annual returns are possible here, over the long term.

This week the subject of Disney (DIS) shares was brought up on our weekly Dividend Kings company conference call. This stock has been on an amazing run as of late, having recently hit all-time highs after jumping some 14% after management surprised with better than expected streaming numbers during a recent investor day presentation. As many of you know, I have been a big Disney bull for a while now and ultimately, even though the stock has experienced an intense rally as of late, that continues to be the case. However, not everyone on the call agreed. In this article, I lay out my rationale for holding onto a large Disney stake at today's price/valuation levels, as opposed to selling out.

Recent Disney Trades

While I remain bullish on Disney over the long-term, I think it is important to start off this article highlighting my recent Disney trades. I've trimmed Disney 3 times over the last year or so, but these moves were made in response to disappointing dividend growth news coming out of the company, and not necessarily valuation. As you all know, I am a dividend growth investor, first and foremost, and therefore, when Disney froze, and then later cut, its dividend, I felt compelled to make adjustments to my asset allocation to help make up for the income oriented headwinds that DIS shares presented in the short-term.

I've been massively overweight Disney for years (it wasn't all that long ago that DIS was my largest individual holding) and now that the company is no longer meeting my dividend growth expectations, I knew it didn't make sense for me to have such a large position (Disney was my second largest holding) that was not contributing to my dividend growth plan.

I sold shares at $148.01 last December (locking in gains of ~58%) and promptly used the proceeds to buy rival Comcast (CMCSA) at $43.42. I believed that Comcast offered a more attractive relative valuation and dividend growth outlook. Since then, Disney shares have risen 16.6% and cut its dividend twice, while Comcast shares have risen 18.1% and provided an 9.5% dividend increase. So, with that being said, I'm happy with the trade.

In August of 2020, I sold more DIS shares at $129.81 (locking in gains of ~22%), due to the company's first half dividend cut. I didn't immediately put those proceeds to work, because of broader valuation concerns. I didn't make a purchase until late October, when I initiated my stake in Merck (MRK) at $76.16 and with that in mind, I don't really consider this a replacement trade.

Most recently, I trimmed my Disney stake again on December 1st, selling shares at $150.52 (locking in gains of ~57%), because of management's decision to forgo making its upcoming January dividend payment. I immediately put those proceeds to work, buying shares of Realty Income (O) at $60.56, National Retail Properties (NNN) at $38.40, and Roper (ROP) at $424.03. Thus far, DIS has outperformed these replacements by a wide margin, though I think it's too soon to tell how the trade is going to fare (the basket of stocks that I replaced DIS with have a much higher yield and better short-term dividend growth prospects, so I'm pleased with the move form an income oriented standpoint).

All in all, I have reduced my Disney share count by roughly 40%. The shares that I bought with the proceeds more than replace the income that I lost when Disney cut its dividend and being that dividend growth is my number one priority in the market, I am happy about that.

However, even after making these trims, Disney remains a top 5 position for me. Right now, DIS is my 4th largest holding (both Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are now ahead of it) and I have no plans to sell another DIS share (now that I have replaced the lost passive income created by cuts). And, even though Disney trades with an admittedly unprecedented valuation, from a historical perspective, I continue to feel comfortable when maintaining an overweight position in DIS because I think the stock's future growth can overcome the valuation concerns in the present and lead towards outsized returns.

Valuation

I'll get straight to the point here: when you look at the Disney (DIS) chart on F.A.S.T. Graphs, things aren't pretty.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

This stock has been on a massive run as of late and truth be told, the share price move has not been justified by the present fundamentals. On the contrary, Disney's bottom-line growth has actually been negative during each of its last two fiscal years and the analyst consensus for 2021 EPS growth is negative as well.

The combination of this negative bottom-line performance and the share price rally to all-time highs has resulted in a blended P/E ratio of nearly 90x. This is an enormous multiple that would be difficult to justify, even with the strongest growth prospects. Yet, even with this being said, I am still bullish on Disney over the long-term.

With this in mind, you may be wondering why that is?

Well, the fact of the matter is, the COVID-19 pandemic is a Black Swan event that impacted Disney's business in incredible and unprecedented ways.

Prior to COVID-19 striking, this company was lauded, not only as the "king of content" by many, but also for its well diversified revenue stream. The combination of television, movie, streaming, theme park, cruise ships, and merchandising categories led many to believe that this blue chip was in a league of its own when it came to the media/entertainment space. Investors assumed that this diversified business plan would help to provide protection during a normal economic downturn (cord cutting aside, the television revenues, for example, were viewed as much less cyclical than those generated by ticket sales to movie theaters or theme parks). But, the Black Swan event that was COVID-19 essentially put a company like Disney directly in its cross hairs, shutting down all of its most profitable segments (even television was hurt badly because of the lack of live sports).

With this in mind, I have been fairly content to overlook the poor performance that the company has generated in 2020 on the top and bottom-lines because COVID-19 is an isolated incidence (in my view, anyway; due to the expected transitory nature of the biological threat once vaccines and therapeutics have been developed and deployed).

And what's more, due to the exciting changes that Disney has made to its business over the last 2 years or so regarding its entry into the steaming wars (in a big way), I actually think the pandemic has helped the company quickly gain traction in the attractive OTT space and will allow DIS to emerge from the pandemic period as a stronger company.

A Whole New World

The stay-at-home nature of the pandemic has driven tens of millions of individuals into the Disney+ universe, accelerating a trend that management once expected to take 3-4 years to play out. In the digital age, being able to reach consumers directly, on the devices that they want to consume content on, exactly when they want to consume content, is paramount to success in the media space. DIS has quickly gone from a company which failed in this regard to a company that is nipping on Netflix's (NFLX) heels, with regard to the power and global reach of its streaming assets.

And, with this in mind, I think it makes sense for Disney to be re-rated, from a valuation perspective, coming out of the pandemic period.

Without a doubt, the world is changing...rapidly. I suspect the upcoming 5G revolution and the technological advancements associated with it will lead towards even faster disruption and lifestyle changes. And frankly, I think that Disney is setting itself up to a major beneficiary of these trends.

The fact of this matter is this: if you've been relying on historical averages to determine DIS's fair value, then you've probably thought that the stock was irrationally expensive for a while now.

In 2016, DIS sold off because of cord cutting fears and traded in the 16-18x range for much of that year. I was accumulating shares during this period of time because I thought that fears regarding DIS's downfall were being overplayed. DIS experienced a dip in late 2017 and again in early 18 that pushed the stock down to the 15-16x range, but other than these rare instances, you have to go back to 2012 to find a similarly low price.

And, if you take a step back and look at the very long-term chart above, you'll notice that the stock has traded with a multiple that was well above the broad market's for much of the last several decades.

In other words, DIS nearly always has a high premium attached to it, yet over time, the share price continues to trend higher.

Getting back to the present, we see that in early 2019 DIS took off like a rocket, trading from the $110 range to the $150 range, in a matter of months. This was inspired by the Disney+ launch and the wonderful news associated with it in the ensuing quarters (DIS managed to hit its 2024 target for subscribers in less than a year).

If you were a strict value investor, you may have sold your shares very early on in this run, ultimately missing out on the massive rally that Disney+ has inspired.

And, this Disney+ catalyst isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

Management continues to exceed expectations with paying subscriber figures. Disney announced earlier this month that DIS+ was nearing 90m paying subscribers and the company tripled its 2024 sub estimate from 60-90m to 230m-260m, worldwide.

The company just raised prices (from $6.99/month to $7.99/month) showing that it believes it has strong pricing power as well (it's worth noting that Disney+ remains the cheapest main-line OTT option, by far, implying even more upside with regard to price increases).

And, due to the company's OTT success, DIS is investing heavily in original content for the service, which implies not only confidence on their part, but a longer and more sustainable growth runway.

The capital investments associated with the streaming service aren't good for bottom-line growth in the short-term, but I think they're prudent investments to make for the long-term.

For years now, analysts in the media space have focused on one thing when it comes to success in the streaming space: economies of scale.

Production costs of content are essentially fixed, regardless of how many eyeballs will eventually fall upon them. Because of this, it's very important to have very large pools of subscribers to foot the bill (and eventually led to profits).

In the absence of advertising revenues, paying sub counts is essentially all that matters. And, higher sub counts become a self-fulfilling prophecy, of sorts, with regard to the success of the service, because higher sub counts mean that a company can invest more in content and more/better content leads to higher subs, etc.

Yet, there does come a time when investments in content can plateau, yet subscription revenues can continue to grow. Once this threshold is met and an ecosystem is strong, pricing power can allow for price increases (higher sub revenues) and therefore, large, high margin profits.

But, once again, we return to the idea of economies of scale. Disney, with is ~90m subscribers, has made great progress towards this goal. And, assuming that management is correct with its ~250 sub-count estimate in a few years once the Disney+ service completes its international roll-out, I think that DIS's OTT segment will be a cash flow generating machine that can ultimately fuel the rest of the company's ecosystem.

Disney's diversified model is built upon the backs of its characters and storylines; the more fans that Disney has for its IP, the more sales and earnings the company can squeeze out of them via their vertically broad ecosystem of products and services. I am happy to argue that Disney can monetize its IP better than any of its other media/entertainment competitors, which is yet another reason why the company deserves a premium valuation.

When I think about this company in a post-pandemic world, I assume that pent up demand for entertainment outside of the home will lead to booming ticket sales at Disney's theme parks. Disney was absolutely dominating the box office before COVID-19 struck (the company set an all-time record, in terms of ticket sales several times in recent years) and while I worry about the theater industry overall, I suspect that Disney's Marvel blockbusters will continue to draw large crowds at the big screen. And, an economic recovery associated with the vaccines, combined with any sort of COVID-19 related stimulus that we receive headed into the new year, should bolster merchandising/licensing sales.

In short, I see a scenario where sales rise back to pre-pandemic levels quickly. And, while it's true that increased capex associated with the ongoing Disney+ rollout and content library build will continue to weigh on the company's bottom-line for the foreseeable future (although Disney+ is growing rapidly, it isn't likely to be profitable for another couple of years), I think analyst are likely underestimating the broad demand for Disney's products.

Hakuna Matata

The main reason why I don't worry about Disney's valuation in the present is because of the long-term growth runway that I see attached to shares.

When thinking about a COVID-19 bounce back, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company return to the $7.00/share level on the bottom-line that it produced in 2018 (prior to the Disney+ capex increases) sooner, rather than later.

Looking ahead, I think the company could achieve this in its fiscal 2023. With means, that at today’s $173 share price, DIS is trading with a 24.7x forward P/E multiple, using earnings estimates roughly 2.5 years out.

To me, I think a 25x multiple is probably fair for a company like Disney, with its established, world-class portfolio of entertainment options, combined with a potentially best-in-breed streaming service.

The problem is, it is going to take a few years for the earnings to catch back up to today's share price, after the COVID-19 weakness + the increased capex associated with Disney+. Yet when I think about the stock and my desire to maintain long-term exposure to shares, I ask myself, "Is it worth the risk to attempt to time the market and run the risk of having the stock run away from me forever?"

To me, the answer here is a clear: now that I have sorted out my asset allocation from a dividend growth/income oriented standpoint, I don't want to be attempting to trade out of and back into a blue chip name like Disney because of short-term valuation concerns.

Conclusion

I am very content to hold onto my Disney shares, which appear to be overvalued in the short-term, because of the long-term growth runway that is associated with its pivot to streaming.

I continue to believe that there are strong, secular tailwinds at the back of the media/entertainment industry. As technological advancements make society more efficient, increased free time will lead to sustained higher demand for entertainment. We've seen this trend play out over the last 5 years or so due to the increased penetration of mobile, smart devices and streaming services which have enabled consumers to consume their favorite content on-demand, on the go. And, I think we're still in the very early innings of this trend.

With this in mind, I think it's reasonable to project double digit bottom-line growth for Disney over the long-term.

As I said, I think $7.00 in EPS is achievable by fiscal 2023 and from there, I think 10%+ growth is possible as well, meaning that by 2030, Disney could be producing $15.00/share (or more) in 2030.

Even if you don't agree with me on my stance that a 25x multiple is fair on DIS, I think it's safe to say that the company's long-term average of 21.5x is fair.

21.5 x $15.00 = $322.50

Assuming Disney was trading in the $322 range in 2030, we'd be talking about a 6.5% total return CAGR.

Yet, this doesn't factor in a re-established dividend, or the potential for a higher multiple being placed on shares (both of which seem like reasonable expectations to have over the medium to long-term).

In other words, this is a somewhat conservative, base-line scenario, in my opinion. Obviously all forward looking projections involve speculation, but I can run reasonable scenarios that lead to share prices of $350-$400/share in a decade. With that in mind, it's not all that difficult for me to generate forward looking scenarios that result in double digit total return CAGRs, even from today's elevated share price.

When placing long-term bets in the market, I want to place them with proven winners. With the best of the best, blue chip companies. And, in the media/entertainment space, I can't think of anyone better than Disney.

Come Join Safe High Yield Safe High Yield is the newest Seeking Alpha Marketplace service offered by Wide Moat Research (the parent company of iREIT @ Alpha and The Dividend Kings). Safe High Yield offers one actively managed portfolio, a weekly portfolio review, and real-time trade alerts/stock analysis of the companies included in the portfolio. We're sticking with the K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, Stupid) mantra for this service, which allows us to offer it to subscribers at the lowest possible cost. Click here to come join us and begin your free 2-week trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AMZN, GOOGL, NNN, O, MRK, CMCSA, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.