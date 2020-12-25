I am spending most of my research time these days looking at companies that will benefit if there is an uptick in US infrastructure spending. As I lay out in more detail in my recent article on Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL), I believe US infrastructure will become a growth industry over the next five to ten years and I am looking to adjust my portfolio to take advantage of this trend. My ideal investment would be a company that is cheap in our current environment and that stands to grow rapidly if infrastructure spending jumps. Sterling Construction and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are still my favorite names in the sector, but I am intrigued by another company that has recently come to my attention, Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB). The company has grown revenue and improved margins in 2020, is exposed to US infrastructure spending, and is trading at a reasonable valuation despite a 200% runup in the share price year-to-date. I also like that LMB's earnings power is somewhat hidden by its business model and some upcoming debt payments that are going to depress net income for the next few years. LMB investors have the opportunity to buy a long-term compounder at a reasonable valuation and gain exposure to US infrastructure tailwinds.

Company Overview

Per LMB's 10-K, the company:

" ...is a specialty contractor providing heating, ventilation, air-conditioning ("HVAC"), plumbing, electrical and building controls design, engineering, installation and maintenance services in commercial, institutional and light industrial markets. The Company operates in new construction, renovation and retrofit environments. Across the United States, we provide comprehensive facility services consisting of mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build services, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and the complete range of sustainable building solutions and practices." (Source: Company 10-K)

The company's four largest project categories are in the healthcare (hospitals), education (schools), industrial manufacturing, and "mission critical" (data centers) sectors. LMB also does work on airport and rail terminals and for commercial construction projects, giving it both direct and indirect exposure to US infrastructure spending. The company has two segments: construction and services. The construction segment covers new project work; the services segment provides maintenance and support to customers with existing systems in place. The construction segment brings in the majority of the company's revenue (80%), but the margins of the services division are superior. Services gross margins are ~25% vs 10% for the construction segment; operating margins are in the high single digits for the services segment vs. low single digits for the construction segment.

As a whole, LMB broke even on earnings from 2017 to 2019 on revenue of $475-$550 million. The company has increased revenue and improved margins in 2020; LMB is on track to generate $600 million in revenue, $7 million in net income, and $50 million in operating cash flow against a market cap of $100 million at the time of this writing. As of Q3, LMB has slightly more cash than debt on the balance sheet ($40 million vs $38 million, respectively). The company's debt is primarily composed of a special term loan, which is required to be paid off in quarterly installments, with the final payment coming due in April 2022. The first quarterly payment was made in Q3 of this year, so LMB's $7 million net income estimate is more impressive against a jump in interest expense. The remaining interest payments will be a drag on net income over the next year, but they do not pose a risk to the company (due to a comfortable cash balance), and if anything they will mask the underlying improvements in LMB's operating income.

A quick note on management. LMB's CEO is Charles Bacon; Bacon has been a part of the company since 2004 and owns about 5% of the company's stock. Bacon periodically buys shares in the open market (his last purchase was in September of this year) and about 25% of his annual pay comes from share-based compensation. I am happy to see that the CEO has significant skin in the game.

Investment Thesis

The interplay between LMB's two segments intrigues me. The construction segment bids for and completes new projects, and then the services segment provides ongoing maintenance and updates to those projects over time. LMB benefits twice from new construction business; it generates initial revenue from, say, installing an HVAC system in a data center and then recurring revenue from providing maintenance for that HVAC system over time. The lifetime value of a new construction customer is masked because a portion of revenue is arriving in the future via the servicing agreements. Not all construction projects lead directly to a servicing plan, but there are still mild network effects that come from well-executed jobs. If LMB does a great job on that data center project, it is more likely to be asked to do the work on the customer's next data center as well; there is a lot of potential for repeat business even without a servicing plan. Service work is preferable given its much higher margins, but each new construction project provides an opportunity to close a service deal. The more "shots on goal" LMB gets, the better. I suspect this relationship also works the other way; if LMB begins a relationship with a customer via a servicing agreement, I think it would follow that it might be tapped to replace or upgrade the entire system when the time comes.

I already see some evidence of this compounding effect in the company's financials. Services revenue has been increasing at a faster clip than construction revenue over the last few years. Services revenue grew 6% in 2019 as compared to 2018, while construction revenue was flat year over year. Services revenue is on track to grow about 6% in 2020 vs a 5% growth in construction revenue. I admit this evidence isn't overwhelming and that LMB has made a concerted effort to grow its services revenue directly, but I would expect this effect to show up more in the future.

So, how much should an LMB investor be willing to pay for the company's shares? In the current market environment, I think LMB is reasonably priced today at a market cap of $100 million. This translates to a projected 2020 PE ratio of ~15. Operating cash flow looks to be unusually high due to the timing of contract payments, but taken at face value LMB is trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of 2. Normalizing the company's cash flow is tricky, as it has historically been very lumpy, but a raw average over the last five years works out to around $10 million per year, for a very rough estimated price to free cash flow ratio of 10. For a low-margin business with small but steady revenue growth, I think LMB is neither grossly undervalued nor overvalued. That being said, I think the company has the ability to compound growth in future (as described above), and if we get increased infrastructure spending in the next five years as expected, LMB should be able to benefit and grow its value even more quickly. In this scenario I would expect a meaningful increase in net income and that the market will apply a higher multiple to those earnings.

Risks

The risks in an LMB investment are similar to those that I outlined for STRL. I am not worried about the company's debt repayment schedule and the company's underlying business is stable in the current market environment. Increased US infrastructure spending will boost LMB, but even without it the company should be fine. What would concern me is if infrastructure spending is depressed in the next one to two years as a result of budgets being pinched by the economic ripple effects of the coronavirus. There are signs that some state budgets in particular are facing large deficits in 2020 (source), which could negatively impact infrastructure spending in the short term. One must also consider opportunity cost. LMB isn't as clearly undervalued as some other companies I am interested in, so a large increase in share price will have to come from revenue growth or significant multiple expansion, not just reversion to a fair-value price. I think the downside risk is relatively well protected, but the bull case will need a catalyst to appear, and this catalyst might be slow in arriving.

Conclusion

Overall I see a favorable risk/reward profile in an LMB investment. I think the company is fairly priced based on 2020 performance, but I see a path for the company to compound shareholder return over the next 5-10 years given the positively correlated relationship between its two business segments and the prospect of increased US infrastructure spending in the coming years. The downside is protected by cash and improving operating metrics, but there is less of a margin of safety than I usually look for. I would rather start a new position in STRL than start a new position in LMB at these levels, but I will be keeping an eye on the company and may diversify my infrastructure bet by starting a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STRL, ATKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in LMB, but may initiate a position over the next 72 hours.



This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor.