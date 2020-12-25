Background

I have been following Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) and other commercial mortgage real estate investment trusts through the pandemic. I was advocating GPMT as a Buy both when I wrote about them in May and again in August. Now, however, I move my rating down to Hold for GPMT on valuation. I still like the way management has ran the company through this pandemic and there certainly is room to go higher with them still trading at close to 60% of book value (using a price of $10.20 as of writing this and a book value of $16.93 reported at the end of Q3).

Since GPMT has already gained over 120% since I first wrote about them in May and the commercial real estate market isn't completely out of the woods yet, I see their price better reflecting the risk you take on by being in this sector. Seeking Alpha had a very thorough notification about the commercial lending market to explain some of the risks. But back to GPMT specifically, first let's take a look at their loan portfolio breakdown:

When looking over GPMT's portfolio, they don't have too terribly much invested in Retail (8.4%), but they do have a larger chunk in Hotel (16.2%). These are certainly the most troublesome sectors they have in their loan portfolio, but they also have a very large percentage of their portfolio in Office (44.2%).

The large percentage in Office is not something that I see as a huge issue for taking losses on their investment, but it is something to keep an eye on in coming years. I think most agree that the pandemic has shifted many businesses way of thinking and many will do a hybrid method of work-from-home 1-3 days a week and go into the office the rest. This won't immediately lead to office turnover, but it does seem likely that businesses will try to find ways to maximize their workspace, perhaps by having more shared cubicles or offices that can be used by anyone that is in that day, rather than give every person their own. That would all drive down the demand for office space. This is likely more of an issue for lenders that own the physical buildings, as opposed to GPMT, which just owns the paper asset that is the loan. Once again, I'm not going to consider the portion of the portfolio in Office a problem currently, but it is something I'm going to keep an eye on in the coming years.

Risks Remain

The news of near 95% efficacy of the vaccines coming out was fantastic news and commercial lenders rightfully saw the boost that I thought they deserved for a long time. However, these vaccines will not be able to be administered immediately and it will still take time to get enough people inoculated before we reach herd immunity. There are also risks that exist- first, that enough people could be scared of getting the vaccine in the first year and herd immunity isn't reached. Second, that we see mutations of the virus in coming months or years and the retail and hotel landscapes are changed for the long-term.

Some people may look at it like only about 25% of GPMT's portfolio is at risk between the amounts in Retail and Hotel. Further, only a much smaller portion of this is truly at risk of taking large write-downs, since some hotels and retail locations will certainly survive and keep paying their loans. If only 20% of this 25% is at risk, that would only be 5% of the entire portfolio. But we have to take into account leverage. Because GPMT had leverage of 3.2x at the end of Q3, a mere loss of 5% of the assets would actually drive book value down to $12.94. If this sort of scenario comes to pass, then GPMT would be at 79% of book value off their current price. You see how book value drops very quickly if even small amounts of assets have to be written down.

That all being said, I still see GPMT as a solid Hold. I have started to sell Calls with $12.50 price targets as that is more the start of my Sell range. I think chances are that things will go well, especially with how determined the government is to prop up businesses through these tough times. Just don't expect GPMT to trade at their former $18-$19 share range any time soon. I'm setting $12.50 as the end of my Hold range and will probably sell all of my position if they get up to $15 over the coming year (depending on if risks still persist).

Conclusion

It's important to remember that commercial mREITs are still a risky sector overall. Despite vaccines with excellent efficacy coming, there will likely still be losses. The world has just changed too much for all businesses to survive. I think the easy money has been made on GPMT, but there still remains room to the upside if things go well. Expect the share price to keep marching toward the $12.50-$15.00 range if cases come down and the world becomes inoculated quickly. Despite it still being a risky sector, I think GPMT trades more in line with where I would expect, considering how well management did through these tough times. They certainly are priced more accurately at 0.6x book value than when they traded at less than 0.3x book value back in May and I rate them a Hold.

