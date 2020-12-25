AB Science (OTCPK:ABSCF) recently reported promising data for its Alzheimer's drug, masitinib. Partially on expectation of that news and the results themselves, the company's stock value has doubled since the beginning of December (from 12 to 24 points). One of the more salient results was that after 24 weeks, only one percent of individuals taking the drug in conjunction with conventional Alzheimer's medications (such as Aricept and Namenda) advanced to more severe disease as compared to 6 percent on placebo (trial results). The drug appeared to largely stabilize Alzheimer's disease. A longer-term trial however is needed to confirm these results.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is being studied for several neurodegenerative diseases, as well as for cancer (AB Science just reported positive data in a phase three clinical trial for pancreatic cancer). Masitinib inhibits selective receptor tyrosine kinases (stem cell factor and platelet derived growth factor receptors) and a non-receptor tyrosine kinase (fyn which belongs to the src family of kinases). Tyrosine kinases transfer a phosphate group from ATP to tyrosine which initiates several different pathways that can lead either to cell growth (in the case of cancer) or cell death (in the case of various neurodegenerative diseases). In the case of Alzheimer's disease, these kinases often contribute to the production of misfolded amyloid and tau protein, nitro-oxidative stress, inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, synaptic dysfunction, and the loss of neurons.

More broadly, receptor tyrosine kinases and g protein-coupled receptor kinases are two large groups of kinases which when over-activated are likely instigators of Alzheimer's disease, so targeting them in theory makes sense. However, there are so many different types of these receptors that trying to modify any particular type of receptor is not likely to be helpful for most people with Alzheimer's disease. And so far this has been born out in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease. This is also true in clinical trials which have targeted agonists of these receptors such as amyloid oligomers.

The more likely beneficial target of masitinib is the fyn kinase. The following chart captures part of the early pathways for Alzheimer's disease.

Receptor tyrosine kinase and/or G protein-coupled receptor

↓

Phospholipase C gamma

↓

Intracellular Calcium Release and Diacylglycerol

↓

Protein Kinase C alpha

↓

Src kinase

↓

NMDA receptor

The combination of an Alzheimer's drug that slows down the release of intracellular calcium such as Aricept and thus inhibits protein kinase C alpha activity with a drug that inhibits a src kinase would probably slow down the early progression of Alzheimer's disease. In this respect, the following is instructive:

Malinow's team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even when amyloid beta was present. Then, when they restored PKC alpha, amyloid beta once again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn't inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active (Source).

What is true for amyloid is true for almost all the other triggers for Alzheimer's disease. The problem, however, with trying to inhibit any of the enzymes and receptors that lead to NMDA activation is that oxidation and nitration eventually inhibit these enzymes and receptors anyway. The benefit of any additional inhibition diminishes over time.

The following is probably the pathway involved in the continuation of Alzheimer's disease.

NMDA receptor

↓

Neuronal nitric oxide

↓

NADPH Oxidase and Nuclear Factor-kappa B

↓

Superoxide anions and Inducible nitric oxide

↓

Peroxynitrite

The key to treating Alzheimer's disease most likely becomes the following:

We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanisms and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutic strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (Source).

And as just one example of an intermediate intervention that may help.

Deficiency of iNOS [inducible nitric oxide synthase] substantially protected the AD-like mice from premature mortality, cerebral plaque formation, increased beta-amyloid levels, protein tyrosine nitration, astrocytosis, and microgliosis. Thus iNOS seems to be a major instigator of beta-amyloid deposition and disease progression. Inhibition of iNOS may be a therapeutic option in AD (Source).

Which brings us to the question of how well might masitinib delay the conversion from moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. The combination of masitinib with the NMDA receptor inhibitor Namenda might slightly slow down the progression to severe Alzheimer's disease over the long term (such as two years).

A better approach is combining conventional Alzheimer's drugs with direct antioxidants (particularly peroxynitrite scavengers). Here are the results from one study employing this strategy (Chinese herbs plus conventional therapy).

I am equivocal about AB Science and masitinib. The drug has a good but not an exceptional mechanism of action for Alzheimer's disease. The company has been operating in the red, but now appears to have the funding needed to carry out its current clinical trials for beyond 12 months (financial report, capital infusion). Quite concerning, however, AB Science does not have a good track record in terms of its past trials. In 2015, a French regulatory agency suspended the company's clinical trials and required an independent audit of the company because of poorly run trials. This included the possible misreporting of adverse effects (checkered past). While claiming that it has overcome these past problems, AB Science has recently even had to correct the side effects data from this Alzheimer's trial (from 79.5 to 87 percent), while standing by the rest of the results (press release, corrected data). I would advise waiting for further information before deciding whether to invest in AB Science.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.