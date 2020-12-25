While the company has a huge cash kitty and can afford to invest in growth and/or M&A, there is also substantial dilution on the way.

In Q2, where its biggest sector, retail, was badly hit, the company was able to swiftly shift to other verticals.

There is plenty of growth left in this market as more and more companies embark on digital transformation.

Grid Dynamics has been in a strong position helping other companies in their digital transformation, with some marquee customers like Google and Apple.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is the result of a merger with ChaSerg in March this year. GDYN is offering digital transformation services, enabling companies to automate and digitize their connection to their customers.

And one should add, its customers are not just anyone, it has A-list companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as its customers. What kind of stuff does it do?

And here is a look into the kind of capabilities that require:

These are actually handy in its last 10-K. Normally a good place to get a feel for its business is mostly related to the merger, and we looked in vain for descriptions on what exactly it offers. Is it any good? Well, Forrester ranked the company pretty favorably a year ago:

It will be clear from this Forrester graph that there is quite a bit of competition as well, but it does have some marquee customers (Q2CC):

In a top position of our customer base right now, we got -- which will be disclosed one way or another, it's Apple, Google and Raymond James.

There is also a nice overview of its growth path on multiple metrics, although that got rudely interrupted in Q2 as we will see below (earnings deck):

Data doesn't go back far enough to discern a clear growth path:

The reason for that is of course pretty straightforward, the pandemic, which had a pretty devastating effect on one customer group in particular, retail. We get to that below, and first, its growth opportunities and strategies.

Growth

Here are the main growth vectors:

It's actually pretty straightforward:

New logos

New capabilities

Land and expand

M&A

New logos are a result of increased emphasis on digital transformation, which is spreading like an oil-spill across the economy and Covid is actually a driver of this. Companies have to rely on more online activity, and there is an increased focus to do more with less.

Even during the otherwise lousy Q2, the company added five new ones, two of which were global technology companies, one a European online grocery, and another one a global CPG (consumer packaged goods) company.

During Q3, the company added another five new logos, and they are significant customers as all of these are expected to produce in excess of $2M in revenues and a couple are likely to be even in the $5M-$10M category.

The company usually takes 6-12 months to ramp up, but with the Q3 additions, this might speed up a little (Q3CC):

They're not only willing to go with more favorable offshoring mix from the project. But we're also interested in going into much broader tasks from the beginning... just within the quarter, they moved from the early stage projects to much bigger engagements as we speak.

With respect to new capabilities, the company embarked on no less than 20 R&D projects to keep its engineers busy during the slow Q2. This continued in Q3, but management provided little in the form of specifics apart from these projects (Q3CC):

become kind of a solution approach to the customer tests, including some of the technical and project part, we integrate into the customer demand, especially with increased penetration on the data side of the business.

On land and expand (Q2CC):

And the second one is with our existing clients, our whole strategy is around land and expand. These guys contribute big revenues, and we are tending to gain more and more share with them. So that's going to be adding a little bit factor to that, so between the 2 factors that basically defines the low end and the high end.

We don't have hard figures on this; it's not a SaaS company with a dollar net retention rate.

M&A

Acquisitions play an important role. There was a merger with ChaSerg a year ago, and on December 14, 2020, the company bought Daxx, a Dutch software development and technology consulting company. There were no financial details disclosed.

The company has quite a war chest ($126.4M), although we don't know by how much that has been diminished by the Daxx acquisition.

Q3 results

Q3 earnings produced a pretty solid beat with revenue up 18% sequentially at $26.3M, $1.2M better than was expected, and the company turning non-GAAP profitable at $0.05, where a loss of $0.01 was expected. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $4.2M, up from $1.2M in Q2.

In Q2, revenues had declined 10% from Q1 as the pandemic bit quite heavily. The pandemic has had a mixed result. On the one hand, it has decimated demand from its retail clients (and management even gave some temporary price concessions), but on the other hand, it has buttressed the need for digital transformation.

April and May were especially challenging, but in June and July, all its verticals came back to life apart from its brick-and-mortar retail customers; revenues from these dropped a whopping 75% both sequentially and y/y.

Retail was just 18% of revenue in Q2 versus 56% a year ago, but with the economy opening up, there has been something of a recovery as retail was 23% of revenue in Q3.

The sectors that have been thriving even during the lockdown were technology and media, and it's no surprise that these have gained in importance with respect to the company's revenues, which isn't bad as technology has a much bigger TAM compared to retail.

Some sectors displayed really impressive growth in Q3 like:

Technology, growing 45% y/y and 6% sequentially.

CPG (consumer packaged goods) manufacturing growing 146% y/y and 36% sequentially.

This testifies to the agility of the company, which was able to quickly adapt to the shift in market demand. Technology is now 48% of revenue (just 28% a year ago and 54% in Q2).

Retail came back in Q3, but still far from the pre-pandemic levels as IT budgets have been cut specially at big warehouses like Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), two of its biggest clients. Specialized e-commerce focused retailers fared better.

Guidance

There isn't much in the way of guidance, apart from Q4 revenues which will come in between $27.7M and $28.7M. For next year, management argued this (Q3CC):

If we assume there are no significant impact on the business in the future. I think this 20% 25% growth is easily doable for us next year.

The impact relates to the pandemic, which worsened pretty dramatically after the Q3CC. There will be some margin pressure in Q4 though; see below.

Margins

Data by YCharts

No surprise there was a strong recovery in both gross margins and operating margins. Increased utilization and the tendency for the company's larger customers to increasingly engage with their offshore (Central and East Europe) locations drove gross margins significantly higher in Q3.

The company's headcount was reduced considerably from 1,350 employees last year to 1,204 in Q3 (and 1,237 in Q2) so this, as well as travel-related cost, explains most of the operating margin recovery. Here is what management argued on the Q4 margin outlook during the Q3CC:

As we go into Q4 from a modeling point of view, what I would say is that couple of things, across our cogs and OpEx combined, roughly we should see about $2.5 million increase with a breakup between two-third one-third between cogs and OpEx so that should get us our gross margin somewhere at our target gross margin 40% that's how we are looking at it as we go into Q4.

The OpEx increase comes from additional hiring and an expected partial reversal of some of the temporary cost savings related to the pandemic, like travel cost. This has to be seen though with the resurgence in the pandemic that followed the Q3CC. There are also fewer working days in Q4.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company generated $3M in operational cash in Q3, not quite pre-pandemic quantities. In any case, the merger with ChaSerg brought in lots of cash, and the company has $126.5M of cash and equivalents (versus $42M a year ago), so there is plenty of funds to finance growth and/or M&A.

Data by YCharts

Stock-based compensation is rising rather rapidly. There will be some further dilution. From the 10-Q:

That 22M is more than 40% dilution, definitely non-negligible.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect EPS to come in at $0.12 this year rising to $0.20 next year. On an earnings basis, the shares are anything but cheap, and on a sales basis, one has to factor in the 40%+ dilution that is in the works.

There are also some notable insider buys:

Conclusion

The company has marquee customers and was able to pivot very rapidly towards the technology sector, but it couldn't prevent a significant fall in Q2 revenues.

That is now reversing, with growth returning to the company but it is also hiring more. That's not a problem as it has plenty of cash to do that, but keep in mind there is quite a lot of dilution underway as well.

We do think the company has a strong position and is poised to grow. Shares will likely grow along with that, but given the substantial dilution, we don't see any immediate reason for higher valuation multiples, so it's all about the earnings.

We like the company, but think the shares are fairly fully valued here so we would wait for a dip before considering buying.

