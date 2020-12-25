Post Holdings has a large market share of the ready-to-go cereal market in the U.S., but that share is unlikely to grow.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is a company that owns several different brands in the center-of-the-store and convenient nutrition space. The company is most known for its cereal products within North America, but also sells egg- and potato-related dishes to foodservice customers and retailers. The company also owns brands that produce healthy snacks, bars, and protein shakes.

The stock rebounded quickly after a rapid downfall earlier in the year and is slowly climbing back to pre-COVID prices. We possess a bearish sentiment of the company due to its current debt levels, and the unlikelihood of prominent market share ownership changes within the ready-to-go cereal market. The company also owns brands with relatively low brand loyalty and perception compared to prominent rivals.

(Post Holdings - Google Market Chart, 2020)

Post Holdings has a large market share of the ready-to-eat cereal category in the United States, but further expansion potential uncertain

The company states that it is the "third largest seller of RTE cereals in the United States with a 19.6% branded share of retail dollar sales (Post 10-K 2020)." Some of the company's most notable brands include "Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Honeycomb and Malt-O-Meal (Post 10-K 2020)." Approximately 40% of the company's revenues come from Weetabix and its private-label cereal brands.

(Post Holdings Website, 2020)

The company has had a long history of acquisitions in order to pursue market share growth, which has undoubtedly brought success to Post Holdings, exemplified by the Weetabix brand.

However, we do not believe that the company will be able to capture an additional material amount of market share given the competitors in the space. In North America, prominent rivals such as Kellogg (NYSE:K) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are bigger in terms of market capitalization and own the most popular cereal brands. In a recent survey, Americans chose "Honey Nut Cheerios" as their favourite brand, which is owned by General Mills. The brands that followed are Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Cap'n Crunch, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch; none of these brands are owned by Post.

Given the solidified position of these rival brands in the cereal market, combined with the theory that Americans are generally unwilling to switch brands on a regular basis, it suggests that market share will continue to be controlled by Kellogg and General Mills. Therefore, Post Holdings may have a hard time gaining significant additional market share as we do not envision any M&A activity with Kellogg and General Mills.

Moreover, the demand for cereal by consumers is unlikely to grow, as 90% of Canadians already eat cereal and more than 50% of individuals consume cereal up to three times a week. In the United States, 85% say they eat cereal.

Options for growing earnings are limited

Based on the notion that market share growth is unlikely for Post and demand in general for cereal will stay stagnant, the only other way for the company to grow its profits is to either increase its price or expand horizontally.

The company will definitely not be able to raise its prices as "demand for our products is impacted by changes in consumer behaviors and preferences (Post 10-K 2020)." The cereal industry is a highly competitive market, and consumers are quite sensitive to price changes, especially if they are not particularly attached to a specific brand, and we do not see the list of America's favourite cereals changing anytime soon.

The company has made efforts to diversify its portfolio through BellRing Brands, which primarily sells protein shakes, and 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, which sells snacks including cookies. 8th Avenue Food & Provisions also owns the Dakota Growers brand, which produces pasta dishes for retail and foodservice purposes.

Net sales for BellRing Brands did increase 16% year over year, but we believe that this pace will be tough to sustain in the long run considering the increasing competition in the health and nutrition space. The protein shake market is similar to the cereal market in that factors that influence consumer decisions primarily include price and brand perception.

Debt continues to mount, and growth has been stagnant for years

The company's long-term debt has gone from 0 all the way to $6.9 billion in the last 10 years, as funds were needed over the years to help perform acquisition activity.

(MacroTrends, 2020)

The company's debt-to-equity ratio has slowly been on the rise over the past decade, most notably in the last five years. The company has become increasingly reliant on debt and revenue has been stagnant for the last five years.

(MacroTrends, 2020)

Within the past fiscal year, the company reported an EBIT of $735 million and interest expenses of $377 million. The company's net income in 2020 was only $1 million, due to significant unusual expenses.

Without debt-related obligations, the company is actually quite profitable, but even unusual costs such as losses on extinguishment of debt, which amounted to $72.9 million in the past fiscal year, play a large role in reducing net earnings. We believe that the company will continue to be tied down by debt for the next few years, and any major M&A activity seems unlikely which would make debt obligations become even worse.

The company's earnings estimates are quite optimistic

We believe that a forward PE of 26.36x is a bit high for a company that has seen stagnant revenues for the past five years and competes in very competitive consumer markets. Moreover, reaching an EPS of $3.75 for fiscal year 2021 is a tall task in itself, as consumers may be looking to switch to cheap breakfast alternatives, or unwilling to try new products during harsh economic times.

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates, 2020)

The company's earnings revisions have seen steady downtrends over the past year, most notably the 20% drop in 2021 earnings estimates. We believe that revisions may continue to be adjusted downwards if analysts feel that 2020 sales were actually temporarily propped up by COVID-19, given that families were spending a lot more time at home. Regardless, even reaching the high EPS estimate of $4.43 would insinuate a P/E ratio over 20x, which is still too high for our liking.

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Revisions, 2020)

In summation, Post Holdings owns a decent market share of the ready-to-go cereal segment, but is unlikely to gain a lot more because of its two prominent rivals. Moreover, Post Holdings' cereal brands are not known to be American favourites, which makes it harder to sustain revenues long term without innovation. The company is currently hampered by debt and will continue to be affected by debt for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we possess a bearish sentiment on the company, especially in this economic environment.

