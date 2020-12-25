Overview

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is an exciting new entry making its public debut on October 15th, 2020. The initial offering was priced at $22 per share with 47.5 million shares made available to the public. As part of its initial offering, an additional 7.125 million will be made available to the underwriters at the IPO price. In my experience trading young companies, the overall float is important. I have often witnessed dramatic downward moves once a large block of shares suddenly becomes available.

Technology Edge

So, what makes ARRY so special? ARRY offers a single-axis solar tracking system along with steel supports, gearboxes, and electronic controllers for the mounting of solar panels. Your initial response should be so what, others offer this as well. What makes ARRY so unique is its systems allow for the panels to rotate to maintain optimal orientation towards the sun. As we call attest, the position of the sun changes throughout the day. A fixed system will not be able to capture the maximum amount of rays. In addition to its unique system, ARRY claims its systems require 180x fewer components that should lower the overall lifetime cost of the product. ARRY claims to have over 50% market share of the tacking market.

Market Dynamics

With a high-growth entity such as ARRY, I want to get a feel for its ability to rapidly grow. I want to see a CAGR of at least 15% for initial interest. ARRY passes the test as shown in the bold section below.

Trackers are the fastest-growing ground-mounting system for solar in the U.S. From 2017 to 2019, U.S. installations of trackers for systems with more than one megawatt of capacity grew at a compound annual growth rate of 35%, approximately 1.5 times faster than the compound annual growth rate of installations of all ground-mounted solar generation over the same period, according to IHS Markit. Installations of trackers grew faster than the total installations of ground-mounted solar generation in the U.S. because the percentage of ground-mounted solar installations that used trackers increased from approximately 60% in 2017 to approximately 70% in 2019. We believe that the global demand for trackers is growing faster than the overall demand for mounting systems because solar energy projects that use trackers generate significantly more energy for only a modest increase in capital cost and therefore have a lower LCOE than projects that do not use trackers. IHS Markit forecasts that growth in installations of trackers will continue to outpace growth in total installations of ground-mounted solar, with annual installations of trackers growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19% between 2019 to 2023. - Source: Array Technologies S-1 page 10

Patent Protection

ARRY considers itself a technology company with a strong suite of patents protecting its technology. Much like in the biotech space, a thorough review of its IP is critical to gauge the long-term position of the company.

Our product is patent-protected and has a compelling value proposition. In fact, we have approximately 10 years left on our core patent, and more than 10 years left on other patents. - Jim Fusaro, CEO of Array

In the near term (next five years), in my view, the patent estate should allow the company to more than double its revenue assuming HIS Markit market growth projections are accurate. The great unknown afterward will come in how the company can pivot to newer technology. Much like in the biotech world, once there are less than five years on the patent, the multiple begins to compress as the Street begins to mark down the prospects of the company.

Technical Set-Up

The equity displayed the typical volatile trading of a newly issued entity. What caught my eye is the announcement by one of the largest shareholders Oaktree Capital to sell an additional 25 million shares on November 30th. The news was not met kindly by shareholders as the stock sold off aggressively dropping from $45 to $30 in the span of four trading days. Institutional demand was thought to be strong for the offering with Oaktree upping its final allotment to 36.6 million shares.

I wanted to wait a few days to see how the equity would absorb the increase in share count. Much to my surprise, ARRY has snapped back nicely piquing my interest for a short-term trade. I view the sudden surge as symbolic of strong institutional demand in a hot sector.

Political Tailwind?

The incoming Biden administration is perceived to be very friendly to green energy. ARRY caught a bid post the announcement of former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm for the post of Secretary of Energy. Whether or not the promise of a move to greener energy plays out in the time frame most envision, the momentum behind the movement in my view should aid in pushing the share prices of alternative energy companies higher.

Expected Move

With the above-mentioned tailwinds in mind, I am anticipating a quick move back above $50 in the near term. If the equity can close above $50 for a few days, it will remove the overhang from those who were uncomfortable from the gap down post the secondary offering announcement. If the positive set-up manifests itself, aggressive speculators could bid the equity higher with a stop at $60 not out of the realm of possibility. One of the unique risks due to the political aspect is investors may bid the industry up going into Biden’s inauguration only to sell off in the classic buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news style.

Concluding Thoughts

I am impressed with the prospects of ARRY as a new entry into a hot field with a unique set of products backed by a strong set of patents. The newness of the offering adds in my view an additional layer of risk that should not be casually dismissed by investors. An extra degree of caution should be exercised by those who wish to speculate on ARRY.

Investors are always reminded that you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article before making any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article's material should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.