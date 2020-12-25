The company is currently fairly valued, and the window of opportunity to buy this excellent company during October and November has now closed.

In the NAREIT company directory, there are currently 16 healthcare-related REITs listed. Based on the Seeking Alpha quant screener, I found out that of the top 10 REITs listed, three are healthcare related.

This got me intrigued since I currently don't have much exposure in this sector. The top stock listed is CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), which this article will cover.

What is CareTrust?

CTRE was formed from a spin-off of post-acute care operator The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) during 2014. Since then, the company has been on a steady growth path. The initial real estate portfolio was previously owned by ENSG which was subsequently leased from CTRE to ENSG.

After the spin-off, the company started out owning 94 facilities with roughly 10,000 nursing and assisted living beds, which were and still are leased to ENSG. Since then, CTRE has more than doubled the number of beds, but only increased the number of facilities it owns by c. 50%, as shown below.

The company operates by investing in new facilities and increasing its number of beds available for elderly people. I have personally not carried out a site visit (which of course would not be allowed during Covid times); however, I suspect the company plays a key role in the local communities it serves, with regards to elderly care. On a side note, it is my view that a civilized society should take care of its elderly.

Source: CTRE investor presentation

Looking at the total current portfolio, we see that skilled nursing makes out the vast majority followed by senior housing and then multi-service campus. The current yield, as reported by the company, is on average 9.7%, which is an attractive figure, given the 10+ year average lease maturity.

Source: CTRE investor presentation

Source: CTRE investor presentation

Covid impact

Given the Covid pandemic and the negative impact this has had on the global and US healthcare system, I must state that CTRE has done an excellent job from an investor relations standpoint to show the Covid-19 impact on its tenants' financial health. As seen below, when including HHS relief funds, EBITDAR coverage was 2.60x for the top 10 tenants as at the end of June this summer, which looks healthy. Based on this, I do not foresee any irreparable long-term damage done by Covid on CTRE's business model or financial health.

Source: CTRE investor presentation

Future growth and valuation

Moving onward to valuation, let us first look at the entire REIT healthcare sector before we discuss if CTRE is cheap or not. As shown below, the implied capitalization rate for the healthcare REIT sector as a whole has steadily declined over the last 20 years, from 12% to 5.1%. Comparing this rate with the 10-year Treasury (which has also steadily declined during the same period), we see that on average the spread between the two curves has averaged around 3.6%. As at end of Q3 2020, healthcare REITs were trading 90 basis points above this spread, at around 4.5%.

Source: NAREIT, Treasury.

Source: Author analysis

If we move forward and look at CTRE, but use a slightly different metric than the implied capitalization rate, and if we instead look at the next twelve-month AFFO yield (NTM P/AFFO multiple inverted), we see that during the last six years (since the company's IPO), the AFFO yield has been on average 5.9% above the 10-year Treasury yield. When I update for the latest known figures (23-Dec 2020), CTRE is then currently trading at a 5.5% spread over the 10-year Treasury, which is slightly below its long-term average.

Source: TIKR, author analysis

Source: TIKR, author analysis.

Given that the stock looks fairly valued based on the above-mentioned yield spread analysis, how will future growth in the number of facilities and associated bed count impact the stock?

As seen below, year-over-year growth in new investment (i.e. buying elderly care facilities) has varied substantially. Growth (measured in dollar terms) has varied between 8% and 44% during FY15-19. Given that different deals have been done at different price ranges, the associated cost per bed has also varied substantially from a low of $92 per bed (2017) to $166 per bed (2014). Hence bed count has not increased linearly with amounts invested, and instead, bed count has increased in a range of 6% to 23% during FY15-19.

Taking it one step further and looking at AFFO per share, the historical investments carried out by the company has increased AFFO per share in a range of 4% to 38%.

To summarize, the company has on average grown its investments by 28%, its bed count by 17%, and its AFFO per share by 15%. However, please note that if we exclude FY15, we get different figures, which I view as more appropriate for projecting the future. Since 2015 was the first year of ramp-up activity post-spin-off and acquisitions done during that year had a disproportionate positive effect on operating leverage. In my model of future growth for CTRE, I only take into consideration historical growth rates during FY16 and FY19.

Source: TIKR, author analysis

Hence as a base case, I assume the company will grow its investments by 15% during FY21 and FY22, which will entail a new bed growth of 14% and an AFFO per share growth of 7%. Furthermore, I assume dividends in relation to AFFO will be at the 70% level which will entail some dividend per share growth.

Furthermore, I assume the current yield on the 10-year Treasury stays flat during FY21-22 and that the aforementioned AFFO spread reverts to 5.9% over the 10-year Treasury yield for a total AFFO yield of 6.9%. When taking all of this into account, my analysis implies a total return of 10% as at the end of FY22. This level of return is not attractive enough for me to consider an investment; however, please note that if we assume a lower Treasury yield, tighter spreads, and an investment growth of 20% during FY21 and FY22, an investor may realize a total return of c. 50%.

Source: Author analysis

Risks

Debt is always the foremost risk with any enterprise; companies without debt can't go bankrupt. However, as shown below, management has been mindful about its debt load and has worked net debt/normalized EBITDA down from 4.6x to 3.1x during the last two years.

Source: CTRE investor presentation

Summary

CTRE is a high-quality healthcare REIT with the future going for it, and it will survive Covid and prosper thereafter. However, the buying opportunity for this stock was during October and November this fall, and the stock is currently fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.