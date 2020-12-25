COVID-19 Vaccines Drive Stocks To New High Prices And Valuations

Note: We wrote this on 12/12/2020.

The great vaccine results, led by Pfizer, Inc. (PFE), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)-University of Oxford, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), have transformed global economic prospects and pushed the S&P 500 to new highs. While wide-ranging global vaccinations will take over a year to fully implement, locked-down industries should begin returning to normal. The post-COVID-19 return to normalcy will boost growth, reduce unemployment, and improve earnings; however, several critical risks can reverse this hopeful outlook and 12-year-old bull market.

Unchecked Taxation

The Georgia Senate race on January 5th could have a major impact on the market. If Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue fail to win those seats, control of the senate could shift to the Democrats. Since Joe Biden has stated he would reverse the Trump tax cuts, potentially $4 trillion in new taxes funded through higher corporate tax rates would likely become law if the Democrats secure both control of the senate with a Biden Administration. A Democrat majority senate will likely reverse the Trump tax cuts and corporate taxes will rise from 21% to 28%. These tax increases will cut S&P earnings, curtail employment, and reverse the market gains driven by the Trump tax cuts.

Historically High Asset Prices

Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller created the chart below which shows stock valuations and interest rates since 1880. Note the 40-year decline in interest rates from 15.32% in 1981 to 0.62% in July 2020.

A rise in interest rates, by definition, will hurt bond portfolios. Further, stock market valuations are affected by the return profile of alternative assets. Bonds are the largest and most liquid investment alternative to stocks. Rising rates can lead to a dramatic revaluation in the stock market as was experienced in 1987 on October 19. On that infamous day, the S&P 500 declined 22%. During 1987, 10-year US Treasury yields rose from 7.08% to 9.52% and created the epoch crash which was exacerbated by Wall Street's ingenious portfolio insurance automated selling programs.

Since 1981, Wall Street has enjoyed a 40-year epoch financial boom driven by both declining interest rates and the 60% equity and 40% asset allocation methodology. The symbiotic feedback loop of portfolio rebalancing between stocks and bonds could soon reverse with rising rates, inflation, and record high equity valuations. The combination of rising rates and inflation could create a grim financial market and economic environment reminiscent of the 1970s when commodities and hard assets were leading investment asset classes.

Euphoric Sentiment

The current interest in IPOs is a classic sign of investor speculation. The chart below shows that current IPO behavior parallels the activity seen in the 2000 bubble.

Another sign of speculation is objectively reflected in stock option volatility. The CBOE Volatility index suggests that the number of buyers of protective options has dropped significantly since the March market crash. The combination of high valuations and record speculation are highly correlated with market corrections or crashes. Volatility indicators are market sentiment measures, not timing instruments. We believe sharp downside is imminent, though a correction or crash could occur late in 2021.

Historic speculation is sighted below. "On average, about 19 million call contracts have changed hands this quarter, a record high. The CBOE equity put/call ratio, tracking trading volume in bearish versus bullish options, has seen a 1-day average hovering near the lowest level since the internet boom in 2000," wrote Dave Lutz of Jones Trading.

Rising Interest Rates

The economic recovery will lift interest rates and reverse the Federal Reserve's unprecedented accommodation which began following the 2008 Financial Crisis. Today's historically low interest rates have elevated financial asset prices to record levels. The Federal Reserve's August policy shift to tolerate inflation over 2% has reversed 40 years of central bank inflation fighting. As the economy recovers, the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to run hotter and this behavior should lead to higher long-term interest rates.

The interest rate display below shows that in 2018 and 2019, 10-year US Treasury yields ranged between 3% and 1.63%. Interest rates should return to the 1.6% to 3.0% range in the next two years. With a global economic rebound and a rise in inflation, rates could rise even further. Rising interest rates will negatively impact bond holders and raise financing costs.

The chart below of the 10-year US Treasury yield shows bond yields rising from their July 2020 low of 0.62%. Interest rates will move higher as COVID-19 lock downs abate and vaccine distribution assures economic normalcy.

Earnings will Rise with Economic Recovery

The rising earnings trend in the S&P 500 is a powerful driver of investment flows. S&P 500 earnings are shown by the red line in the middle panel in the chart below. The S&P 500 stock index did not decline until July 2000 and July 2007, when its respective earnings lines turned down. A deceleration in earnings combined with rising rates will hurt stock prices and ultimately mark the end to this bull market.

COVID-19 and Lockdowns

Increased testing for COVID-19 and heightened seasonal proximity have accelerated this pandemic's current wave. Many states have taken draconian action against the hospitality, travel industry, and public venues where the spread of the virus is believed to be the greatest. These actions, in the name of good health policy, have had a devastating impact on economic growth in 2020. We anticipate this virus's spread and rise in death rates will peak in the coming months and reverse with the rapid deployment of the vaccines.

Monetary Stimulus and Inflation

The Federal Reserve has added massive monetary liquidity to halt the COVID-19 economic collapse. This historic stimulus has added exponentially to the money supply - shown below. Additionally, the Modern Monetary Theory, which espouses no consequence to unlimited government debt issuance, could also increase inflation. The flood of monetary stimulus in combination with Modern Monetary Theory acceptance represents a potentially dangerous combination. Extreme cases of monetary irresponsibility devastated Germany in the 1920s and at other moments in history Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Argentina.

The Inflation Cycle

Economic conditions appear to be at an inflationary tipping point. This critical turn is displayed below in a chart of the ratio of the S&P 500 index to the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index. Commodities should be over-weighted, and stocks under-weighted when the ratio is moving higher. When the ratio is declining, stocks should be over-weighted and commodities under-weighted. Now, the ratio is turning up.

The Growth to Value Rotation

Since September 2, when we observed a gap opening in the NASDAQ 100, we have been selling large-cap tech and buying value. The chart below shows that in recent months that Wilshire Growth/Value reversed its recent parabolic run. In the interim, commodity stocks have outperformed and FAANG stocks have lost their momentum. This rotation should continue as reopening stocks outperform and large capitalization technology stocks' earnings momentum deteriorates. This spring, technology stocks' earnings will compare against last year's extraordinary lock down-enhanced earnings. These difficult earnings comps combined with growing antitrust actions should weigh heavily on large capitalization technology stock performance.

Natural Gas Stocks

We continue to buy and recommend Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). These two large natural gas companies, located in the Utica and Marcellus shales, are pure-play natural gas producers and processors. Our fundamental thesis is that the 11-year bear market in natural gas has ended. With the collapse in drilling because of the 2020 oil crash, associated natural gas production has been curtailed. At the same time, demand for clean burning natural gas is experiencing growing global demand.

The management of both Antero Resources Corporation and Antero Midstream Corporation are significant shareholders, astute managers and former Lehman Brothers investment bankers. Since the fourth quarter of 2019, AR bought $37 million of its own stock and bought back $1.6 billion of AR debt at a discount. This debt repurchase reduced $220 million in AR debt face value. This restructuring was accomplished during the first half oil crash and financed through asset sales and cashflow. The company is poised for significant cashflow growth enhanced by improving natural gas and NGL prices. We estimate that Antero Resources could trade to $20 per share within two years. AM has maintained its high dividend with its operating cashflow. AM's dividend yield is 14.5% and should see its yield normalize near 8% as its shares appreciate while the energy market and global economy stabilize.

Conclusion

Markets have priced in both a benign divided government with a Biden presidency and a Republican majority senate as well as the historic and successful deployment of several highly effective vaccines. These sanguine expectations will provide an economic pathway to normalcy. Positive earnings momentum, supported by a rotation toward value, cyclical, and commodity stocks, should support stock prices well into 2021; however, rising rates, weakening tech leadership, COVID-19 lockdown momentum, and political uncertainty are risks to this expensive stock market. By rotating portfolios into value and cyclical stocks and out of technology stocks could lead to years of investment outperformance. By selling bonds and adding to commodities, investors will offset the downside of rising rates and emerging inflation. We recommend selling into this current market euphoria, when market volatility is low, and buying out-of-favor sectors when the market is panicked. Last spring, we bought out-of-favor energy stocks, specifically, MLPs and natural gas stocks, and now those distressed purchases are considerably higher.

2020 was a year of unexpected extremes. We expect 2021 to be another surprising year and we want you to be prepared.