Investor communications need to be sharpened to gain publicity, such as its role in electric vehicles and the new economy; if improved, the company could re-rate materially.

O2Micro (NASDAQ:OIIM) develops and sells integrated circuits for the computer, consumer, industrial, automotive markets. OIIM serves a wide product segment, from cordless household appliances to industrial and automotive applications. For example, its products include battery management units with gauges, battery cells for hybrid and electric vehicles, and LED light controllers. OIIM differentiates itself by serving two very important consumer wants in having lighter and longer-lasting batteries. This is important as its business model leverages on a regular product replacement cycle, which is becoming increasingly shorter due to technological upgrades. Within the automotive segment, it is also worth noting OIIM's participation in the electric vehicles industry.

Bright industry growth prospects

The idea of integrated circuits may sound rather generic and might not even register as something important for the casual reader. However, integrated circuits can be likened to a body's nervous system, hence any product which is dependent on systems which are evolving with electrification requires the use of integrated circuits. To give examples, OIIM's recent collaboration include circuits for dimmable intelligent light bulbs with Feit Electric, and there is a huge global market for upgrades to smart lighting systems. The pandemic has also seen more purchases in monitors for hospitals, e-bikes, gaming controls, upgrades to 4K and 8K monitors, and home appliances which rely on batteries such as power tools. OIIM is obviously doing something right, and its customers include major brand names such as Bissell, Black & Decker, Dyson, Electrolux, Lexy, LG, Makita, Murata, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sharp and TTI.

The integrated circuit market's growth is forecast to accelerate by 8.3% in 2021, after growing 6.3% in 2020. The acceleration in growth is partly due to recovery from the pandemic and intensifying product upgrades as technology advances. Of note, the management of OIIM has guided 4Q2020 midpoint revenues of $23.35 million, hence adding that to the preceding quarters would leave us with revenue of $80.0 million for full-year 2020, a 32% increase year on year. This suggests that OIIM is growing faster than the industry in general, outpacing it significantly.

The market size of integrated circuits is expected to accelerate by +8.3% to $383.84 billion in 2021

Revenue growth has been rising steadily each quarter and outpaced industry growth, and 4Q2020 revenue growth is guided to accelerate further.

Good progress on financial management initiatives

The company has continued to enhance shareholder value through its various initiatives in corporate treasury management. A good sign is the company's share buybacks, and it has repurchased over 20.3 million shares for $101.3 million. There could be more to come, and as at Q3, OIIM had $7.6 million worth in its remaining share buyback program.

The company also has EMC (Excelliance MOS Corporation, listed on the Taipei Exchange) shares in its balance sheet and sold 165,000 shares of EMC with about US$658,000 cashed-in, which translates to an average selling price of EMC in Q3 of US$4.00 per share with original cost of US$0.53 per share. As at September 30, 2020, OIIM owns a remaining 424,000 shares of EMC, which translates to market value of TWD50.88 million (based on 21-Dec-2020 price) or roughly $1.8 million. While this might seem small against the market cap of $234.5 million, a sale of all its shares could net around $1.6 million, or 44% of its TTM net income of $3.6 million.

OIIM's debt position has declined from the peak of $3.1 million in June-2019 to $2.5 million as at Sept-2020. Total cash has grown from $34.9 million in June-2019 to $40.8 million as at Sept-2020. As such, the company's net cash (i.e. cash minus debt) position has improved from $31.8 million as at June-2020 to $38.3 million as at Sept-2020.

The company's operating margin has also improved from -10.5% in 2019 and is expected to improve to a single-digit positive in 2020. A large part of this is due to the improvement in 3Q2020 earnings and the estimate of continued growth in 4Q2020 as guided by management. The cost management initiative has also shown up as a reduction of employees from 378 as at Sept-2019 to 298 as at Sept-2020, and it is commendable that despite this, revenue is expected to rise by 32% in 2020.

Attractive valuation with potential for upside surprise in 2020 revenue

Based on Seeking Alpha data, the company trades at TTM P/S of 3.02x and TTM EV/S of 2.53x. Forward P/E of 33.2x for 2020 and 21.6x for 2021 compares slightly favorably to the non-GAAP sector median of 27.6x. Given this, I see upside tagged at 20% or $10.40, which imputes a discount to the 2021 non-GAAP sector median given its small-cap status and limited publicity. Of note, analysts have a median target price estimate of $14.00 or as low as $8 and as high as $20 for this company. The company beat earnings in the last five quarters, hence there is good momentum on the possibility of earnings surprises. The present 2020 revenue estimate is just $78.37 million, which is lower than the midpoint guided by management and might not be hard to beat. The following tabulates the revenue trends and shows the 2020 revenue midpoint based on management guidance from its last earnings call transcript.

Revenue growth is healthy and could beat analysts' estimates.

Quarterly Dec-19 Mar-20 June-20 Sept-20 Dec-2020(E) Revenue ($millions) 15.6 17.3 22.2 17.3 23.4 Growth % QoQ 11% 28% -22% 35% Annual 2018 2019 2020(E) Revenue ($millions) 62.7 60.9 80.2 Growth % YoY -3% 32%

Note: E = estimate

Source: Seeking Alpha, OIIM earnings call transcript, author's calculations.

Segmental reporting and a whiff of electric vehicles

The strong growth of OIIM has been visible in its financial statements but there is lack of clarity over expected growth drivers. According to the earnings call transcript, there appears to be some headway in its industrial segment which is 50% to 52% of revenue, the highest as compared to the consumer segment at 42% to 44% of revenue. Of note, customers appear pretty diversified, where no single customer comprises more than 15% of revenue, based on the 2019 annual report. Other than that, segmental reporting is somewhat vague.

There are some references to its participation in the electric vehicles space on its website and its use in small vehicles like electric motorcycles. There was brief mention of OIIM's components being used in obstacle sensors for future vehicles, which I suppose would be linked to the following statement on its earnings call transcript:

"Additionally, our intelligent lighting R&D efforts in the industrial and automotive lighting have enabled ongoing progress and design wins. This includes advanced products for robotics and autonomous driving applications where we are seeing good product acceptance."

The annual report describes geographic segment information, where 85% of 2019 revenues are from China and the rest is mostly from Asia. This could be viewed positively given the higher growth in these markets. From this information, one could also guess that the company is dealing with electric vehicle manufacturers in China. Hopefully, greater clarity on its participation in the fast-growing electric vehicles market could be forthcoming, which could act as a further catalyst to OIIM's stock price.

On this note, I think a lot more could be improved on its reporting and investor publicity, and a probable reason for the discount on the stock price could be due to that lack of clarity (e.g. it would be helpful if there were more slide presentations which help bring into focus key growth drivers, more detailed segmental reporting, and better visibility on the exact nature of current and future partnerships with well-known brands). Furthermore, while OIIM is indeed part of the 4th Industrial Revolution and "new economy", its positioning and focus in this area could be better articulated. If you need more information on this, I have written on the bright prospects of the "new economy" in an article on the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), and explained how advanced technology will pervade every aspect of our lives, benefitting manufacturers of integrated circuits and related products such as OIIM.

Conclusion

OIIM is growing at a faster pace than the industry and counts well-known brands such as Dyson and Panasonic among its customers. The company appears to be trading at a discount to the sector median which could be attributable to its small-cap status - both a boon and a bane as it raises volatility on either side of uptrends and downtrends. Of note, analysts have a median target price estimate of $14.00 or as low as $8 and as high as $20 for this company. Despite being more conservative than consensus, OIIM still has a good degree of upside with my initial target of $10.40. Nonetheless, volatility due to its small-cap nature will make pinpointing a fair value very difficult. Fundamentally, the company is riding on the industry's bright growth prospects and has managed its finances well, being in a net cash position with improving profit margins. As such, the company has turned around and is now making a net profit as compared to several years of losses in the past.

However, the key risks to the stock price are: (i) limited visibility in future earnings and limited information for investors which negatively impacts perceptions and raises corporate governance concerns; (ii) the lack of a compelling and focused story which does not clearly leverage on its important role in the "new economy"; and (iii) and naturally intense competition for its products. Going forward, the company could re-rate materially if it provides better clarity over its role in the electric vehicles story, the "new economy" and provides greater visibility over future earnings streams. This may turn out to be a hidden catalyst for the company, especially if it translates its improving financial track record to sharper communications with the investing community.

