I think Surgery's share price could exceed $50 over time if the pandemic eases, and it shows signs of achieving its stated revenue growth rate of ~10% per annum.

The future looks bright for Surgery's business model in my view as more and more procedures are permitted to be performed outside of the hospital.

The company is speculating to accumulate, and its debt of $2.7bn is burdensome, but it is majority owned by Bain Capital which ought to ease investor concerns.

The company's share price hit a low of $4.3 in March on pandemic headwinds, but has surged back to trade at $28.

Investment Thesis

Surgery Partners' (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock is up 74% across the year to date, trading at a price of $28.21 at the time of writing - which represents an impressive comeback from a mid-March pandemic sell-off-related collapse to just $4.3 per share.

As an operator of a nationwide network of surgical facilities comprised of 110 ambulatory surgery centres and 16 short-stay surgical hospitals - in 84 of which the company holds a majority interest - catering for >600k patients per annum, the effects of COVID, in the words of Surgery's CEO Executive Chairman, "pressure-tested our business model and management team", and the company appears to have passed the test.

Surgery's revenues, EBITDA and net profits were significantly impacted by the pandemic headwinds in the second quarter of this year, with overall revenues falling by 15.5% year on year to $382.6m from $452.8m in Q219, and net loss increasing to $42.2m from $28.6m in Q219. Adjusted EBITDA was less heavily impacted - falling to $58.2m from $61.2m, owing to ~$27m of CARES Act grants awarded to the company.

Revenues in Q3 picked up, showing a 9.9% year-on-year gain to reach $503.9m, and the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $66.5m, although it is worth remembering that Surgery pays a chunk of its revenues - $27m in Q320 - to its non-controlling partners, and with cost of revenues increasing to $382m in Q320, and impairment charges of $34m, as a result of the closure of its Logan Laboratories, part of its ancillary services division, Surgery recorded a net loss to its shareholders of $71.6m in Q3 compared to $24.8m in the prior year's quarter.

These types of headwinds ought to be short term, in my view and, pandemic aside, are typical, and even positive signs of a maturing growth company, but may be keeping the share lower than it ought to be in my view.

Despite its impressive growth across the second half of 2020, my relatively conservative DCF analysis suggests the company ought to be trading ~$33, and thinking longer term, I believe that a market estimated to be worth >$110bn by 2027, which remains relatively untapped, can propel Surgery's price beyond $50 within the next 12 months, making the company and its shares, in my view, an interesting investment opportunity.

Company Overview

Surgery Partners is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and was founded in 2004. From humble beginnings - a single outpatient clinic in Florida - Surgery grew at first organically, and after being acquired by and becoming a portfolio company of HIG Capital in 2010, via the 2011 acquisition of NovaMed, an ASC operator, in a transaction worth ~$214m, and the 2014 acquisition of Symbion Holdings Corporation, a portfolio company of Crestview Partners, for $792m.

In 2017, the company acquired NSH Holdco, Inc. in a $760m deal which was part funded by Bain Capital Private Equity, which received preferred stock in Surgery in exchange, effectively buying out HIG Capital, and which continues to have a majority ownership stake of ~66% in the company through BCPE Seminole Holdings.

Across all of its facilities, Surgery generated ~$1.7bn in revenue in FY19 across its three divisions, Surgery Facility Services (95% of all revenues), Ancillary Services (4%), and Optical Services (1%). Within Surgery Facility, there are ambulatory service centres, catering for patients who do not require either hospitalisation or an overnight stay, and surgical hospitals offering hospital rooms and in some cases, emergency departments.

Primarily, the procedures provided consist of orthopaedics and pain management, ophthalmology, GI and general surgery, with musculoskeletal procedures a particular point of focus. Surgery claims to be the only operator of its kind with a nationwide service, knitting together what company management describe - in a January '20 presentation - as "an undervalued and fragmented industry".

Surgery has grown revenues at a net CAGR of 31% since 2012, with musculoskeletal - a $7bn market based on annual Medicare spend on joint procedures covering ~100m patients with chronic pain issues - experiencing a 4x growth in cases over the seven-year period.

The company has formed partnerships or limited liability companies with physicians and health care services companies, including ~4,000 affiliated physicians and ~1,500 physician owners, often providing startup loans secured on the facilities assets, and day-to-day management services for which it receives a fee, usually based on a percentage of the centre's total earnings.

All of its facilities require licenses from the states they operate in, and in order to build new ones, or expand existing sites, Surgery needs to comply with "Certificate of Need" laws, which often restrict the amount of expansion permitted, although companies can apply for Certificates of Need that enable them to exceed the specified expenditure or expansion limits.

Surgery revenue source breakdown to YE Dec 2019. Source: Surgery 10-K submission 2019.

As we can see above, Surgery earns its revenues primarily from either patients' private insurance, or from the government via Medicare. The company has written contracts in place with most major insurers offering a slight discount from established charges, with "out-of-network" insurers receiving more or less the same rates.

For Medicare, Surgery's 16 hospitals receive reimbursement via a scheme known as the inpatient prospective payment system ("IPPS") with the amount paid based on the patient's assigned Medicare-severity diagnosis related group ("MS-DRG"), allocated by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") and determined by geographical location, with bonus payments available for treatments that meet a higher-quality rating. A separate scheme, Outpatient Prospective Payment System ("OPPS"), covers outpatient departments and ASCs.

Market & Strategy

The strength of Surgery's business model really comes down to the changing face of healthcare and the ability of physicians to operate surgeries outside of the hospital setting, and the weakness of the business is the high level of financial leverage Surgery has taken on in order to fund its expansion, and to make loans to its physician clients.

According to CMS, annual growth in outpatient surgery volumes is expected to be between ~8% and 16% annually, and research suggests the market will be worth $112.8bn by the end of 2027, which gives Surgery a very large addressable market to target. The areas which Surgery targets - Orthopedics, Spine and Ophthalmology - are forecast by the company to grow between 1.8% and 2% in terms of total surgical cases, which is ahead of the market average of 1.1%, management says.

CMS appears to actively encourage the rollout of ASCs and outpatient surgeries since they offer convenience and relieve pressure on hospitals, and with insurers, physicians and patients on board, the future looks bright. ASCs are winning more business, with CMS adding procedures such as total knee and hip arthroplasties - which are expected to grow to ~1.9m procedures per annum by 2026, 48% of which Surgery management estimates would be eligible for the outpatient setting - to the list of ASC-covered procedures this year.

Surgery simply needs to make sure it can continue to find and develop facilities in appropriate locations, and attract, and fund, physicians, and that it maintains high ratings for quality - an area in which management believes the company scores highly, with a reported Physician Net Promoter Score of 91, and overall patient satisfaction rating of 93 out of 100.

Surgery also boasts a 96% physician partner retention rate and says that 75% of its clinics provide a patient experience that is within the top decile in the nation - as discussed on the Q320 earnings call - and that 11 of its 15 eligible surgical hospitals earned a five-star designation from CMS in July of this year.

Surgery actively manages its portfolio of assets, for example, disposing of ~$100m worth of annual net revenue in the form of 2 surgical hospitals, 4 ASCs, and 16 physician practices in 2018, whilst deploying $105m of M&A capital, and hiring 500+ new physicians.

In 2019 Surgery relocated 2 ASCs and expanded 5 further facilities, adding a further 400+ physicians and generating 7% same store net revenue growth, and this year, Surgery also added a 47-bed facility - Bakersfield Heart Hospital in California - to its roster, as well as an 88-bed acute care hospital in Idaho Falls, which is under construction, and may be in position to cater for COVID victims when complete.

The company has recently added three surgical hospitals and two ASCs that offer cardiac procedures, whilst robotics is another area of interest - Surgery has increased its installed base by 24% in 2020 to date, with further expansion planned for 2021. Data analytics is another area within digital.

Valuation - Not Straightforward In The Short Term, But Solid In The Long Term

During its Q320 earnings call, Surgery management discussed the three pillars of growth that support its stated ambition to grow by ~10% annually to reach a projected EBITDA of >$420m per annum.

These are firstly, growing revenue by 4% to 6% on a same-store basis; secondly, by achieving 3-5% cost margin improvement through cost efficiencies; and thirdly, by investing further in M&A.

The effects of the pandemic are likely to have slowed the company's timetable, however. Surgery management has forecasted EBITDA in FY20 to be in the $250m-$260m range, although it is tricky to see how the company gets there based on GAAP reporting.

If we assume that Q420 revenues are ahead of the prior years' $521m - let's say by the same 10% margin as in Q320, full year revenues would be in the region of $1.9bn. Opex, however, is challenging - in Q1, Q2 and Q3, OPEX was reported as respectively 95%, 88%, and 96% of revenues versus 87% in FY19. If we take the average of the first three quarters - 93%, and plug that into an income statement, Surgery's EBITDA - by my calculations - would be in the region of $132m - which seems accurate, given the reported Operating Income of $87m across the year to date, and is ~$120m short of management's target.

Put another way, given reported adjusted operating income across the first three quarters of 2020 amounts to ~$166mm, Q4 will have to generate nearly $100m in Q420 in order for Surgery to hit its target. However, looking at it a third way, by using 2019's OPEX figure of 87% of revenues, and reducing it down by 1% in FY20, I am able to match management's forecast and calculate an EBITDA figure of $263m.

The facts are that there are many moving parts within Surgery's financials, including the CARES loans - totalling $53m to date - which have been moved in and out of its income statement based on projections about how much more the company may receive going forward.

Surgery Partners complex Income Statement - past three years. Source: my table using data from company 10-K submissions in 2018, 2019.

A cynic might suggest that Surgery's financial statements are complex (and we haven't even got to the balance sheet yet!) in order to keep them safe from the prying eyes of analysts, and I have personally never come across so many items in an income statement before, but I actually have some sympathy with management here.

As a highly leveraged company - with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of ~7x, using adjusted EBITDA, in the midst of a pandemic, the company's financials are inevitably going to look quite grim, but if we take a longer-term view, there is reason for optimism.

Surgery Partners projected Income statement. Source: my table using company historical financials and guidance, plus my assumptions.

As we can see above I have assumed the company achieves a 10% growth rate from 2021 onward (something the company repeatedly emphasised ought to be possible in the Q320 earnings call) and also assumed that OPEX is 86% of revenues in FY20 (down from 87% in FY19, which is unlikely from a GAAP perspective, but we will take management's EBITDA forecast on trust) reducing it down as per company guidance to 84% in FY25.

The operating income/EBITDA figure actually grows by 13% to $489m in FY25, but to account for net income attributable to non-controlling interests - which was $120m in FY19, and $75m across 2020 to date, I have multiplied the EBITDA figure by 0.6%.

Surgery Partners debt position as of Q320. Source: company Q320 10-Q submission.

Now, looking at debt/interest expense, it would appear the company has several tranches, with notes paying both 6.75% and 10%, and a term loan which I believe pays interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 8.00% per annum.

In my model I have used a prevailing rate of 8.4%, which gives me interest income of -$214m in FY20, which appears to be in keeping with the $148m accrued in the first nine months of the year. As the debt is repaid over time, the interest expense reduces down to $190m by FY25.

My pretax income figure in FY20 of -$56m does not seem beyond the realms of possibility, and as we can see, as revenues grow year on year, I have Surgery becoming profitable from 2023.

Moving onto discounted cash flow analysis, to be even more stringent I have used pretax income, rather than EBIT, then added tax at 17%, as per 2019, plus depreciation (4% of revenues) and Capex ($74m as per 2019).

Surgery DCF valuation - FCF and WACC calculation. Source: my table and assumptions.

The good news for investors is that when using a weighted average cost of capital of 8%, and applying DCF, my present day firm valuation comes to $1.66bn (Surgery's current market cap is $1.4bn), and my calculated fair value price for Surgery stock is $33 - an 18% premium to current trading price of $27.8.

Risks and Conclusion

In the above financial analysis I have played somewhat fast and loose with the numbers, although my price of $33 is close to Jefferies & Co's valuation of the stock at $31.

As mentioned previously, in my view the size of Surgery's total addressable market ("TAM") justifies the high levels of debt the company is taking on, and let's not forget that the company is 65% owned by a Venture Capital firm - which significantly reduces the level of risk of Surgery defaulting on its debt payments or being unable to raise extra funds if the need arises.

There are other risks to consider. Outpatient and ambulatory surgery is still relatively in its infancy, and if standards do not remain high, the CMS may start to rein in the types of surgeries that outpatient clinics can challenge for. For example, back in April 2 of Surgery's subsidiaries - Logan Laboratories and Tampa Pain Relief Centre agreed to pay $40m to settle a federal investigation into the legitimacy of urine tests for patients receiving opioid therapy that were submitted alongside reimbursement claims.

There are bound to be teething problems like these but Surgery will have to ensure its oversight is strong enough to prevent criminal or negligent behaviour, and it will have to ensure that the deals it makes with physicians are profitable for the company, which will require detailed planning and financial management, as well meeting the differing legal and licensing requirements of the 31 states in which it operates - but this is the company's speciality.

Provided an experienced management team can provide this kind of good stewardship going forward then, as mentioned, I like the business model, which is essentially relieving entrepreneurial physicians of the more onerous responsibilities of running an ambulatory or surgical centre - such as overheads, property management, legal and financial matters, and allowing them to do what they do best, in exchange for a share of profits. It never hurts to own, or even sub-lease property, either.

The added bonus is that Surgery is then able to build up a nationwide database of information from its portfolio of clinics, and use data analytics to decide where and when to invest in new premises, and build up relations of trust at the state and government level, and potentially, help to influence the direction of the entire industry.

In some ways it is quite bizarre that Surgery's share price has reached an all-time peak at a time when it is under most duress, caused by the pandemic, but then again, it was hardly starting from a high base.

Share price performance of Surgery Partners and two other outpatient clinic operators Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH).

My thesis however is not that Surgery has grown as a result of the pandemic, but because there is growing evidence that the business model works. I have covered two other companies with a similar business model - the Chiropractic franchise owner Joint Corp. (note here) and outpatient clinic U.S. Physical Therapy (note here), and as we can see above, both, like Surgery, suffered heavy share price losses when the pandemic first began to negatively impact the market, but have since recovered quite strongly.

I am backing Surgery's share price (and business) to continue to grow, albeit from a current peak, because of the company's network, private equity backers (which protect it from its debt burden), the growth it has been able to generate over the past seven or so years, market trends, which suggest ASC and surgical facilities can keep growing in number, and volumes, and types of surgery, relatively good reputation, lack of competitors, and based on my own financial projections,

In fact, I would set a higher price target than $33. I believe the company can trade >$50 within the next 12 months because management is already starting to look beyond 10% growth per annum - as it should do, I believe given the size of the opportunity and Private Equity backers - who are not known for their patience. My one caveat would be the company's ability to navigate through a tricky set of FY20 earnings, which could lead to an investor/market backlash.

A good strategy for investors may therefore be to wait a few months and see if there is a sell-off in February when Q4 results are reported, and a cheaper entry point, but equally I do not see the harm in picking up shares at the current price. This is a sustainable business that isn't in danger of running out of funds, in my view, with a first-mover advantage in a relatively new market and an opportunity to grow very quickly into a $5-10bn valuation over time.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGRY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.