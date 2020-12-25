Fundamentally, there is no strong reason for expensive wheat at the moment.

The current pace of US wheat exports is good. But nothing more.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Source: TradingView

Seasonality

The current wheat futures price is well above the five-year average. But more importantly, the seasonality suggests a period of a likely decline in wheat prices is approaching. As a rule, this period begins in January and lasts until March.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Wheat-Corn Spread

Compared to the first half of the year, the price of wheat is now more balanced relative to the price of corn. But the spread is still above the average.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

US Export

According to the USDA, as of the third week of December, the accumulated volume of exported wheat together with the outstanding sales in the U.S. amounted to 20.04 million tons. This corresponds to the maximum result over the past five years:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

At the same time, in the context of export rates, wheat significantly loses to corn:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Supply And Demand

Considering the dynamics of the USDA forecasts for the global wheat market (excluding China), it should be noted that in the current marketing year, the expected surplus tends to grow (I do not take into account China, because it practically does not participate in the global wheat trade):

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Specifically, in the USA, the forecasted balance of the market remains approximately at about the same level:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

But in the case of Russia, the expected surplus since May has grown by more than 6 million tons:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, in the context of the changing dynamics of the balance, the wheat market cannot be called aggressively bullish.

Fundamental Price

In the wheat market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the wheat futures.

The estimated stock-to-use ratio of the global wheat market in 20/21 is 41.8%. According to my model, this means that the price of CBOT wheat futures is now about $200 per 1,000 bushels, or 30% above the current level:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Considering the stock-to-use ratio solely for the U.S. market, one can say that the price of CBOT wheat futures is also above the balanced level:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Funds

Funds' current net position on wheat (CBOT) is neutral. Wheat is clearly not interesting to them. But it is important to note that the last two months, funds were equally active in closing previously purchased contracts and selling new ones. In other words, their behavior suggests an impending bear market.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Bottom line

In my opinion, the wheat market is overpriced. The only thing that keeps it from declining is the positive dynamics of the corn market, which has already grown quite strongly this year.

Of course, due to weather risks, you should probably not expect a strong market decline. But a wave of correction is very likely.

I believe that the WEAT ETF will decline to $5.7 per share in the next two months.

Source: TradingView

