I see PSB returning to growth mode next year, with its value-creating acquisition strategy and an easing of the pandemic in 2021.

It’s been over three months since I last visited PS Business Parks (PSB). At the time, I was somewhat neutral on the stock, given the uncertainties around the trajectory of COVID-19. Well, lots have changed since then. For one thing, new daily COVID cases have surged in the months since September. However, there has also been good news in the development and distribution of a vaccine. I believe PSB is worth a revisit, given the light that I see at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic. I’m starting to warm up to the stock, and in this article, I evaluate what makes PSB a worthy buy at the present, so let’s get started.

A Look Into PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks is a REIT that acquires, develops, and leases commercial properties that are leased to multi-tenant industrial, flex office/industrial, and office space. Its properties can be easily configured to suit a variety of uses and tenants. PSB is a member of the S&P MidCap 400, and wholly owns over 27.5M in rentable square feet. Its properties are well-located in high demand markets in the six states of Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Texas, California, and Washington. PSB also holds a 95% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex. In 2019, PSB generated $430M in rental revenue.

On the surface, PSB appears to be facing material challenges in the current environment, with Core FFO/share declining by -5.8%, from $1.71 in Q3’19 to $1.61 in Q3’20. However, digging beneath the surface, we find that is not necessarily the case. As seen below, most of the decline can be attributed to asset dispositions, with $6.6M in lost rental revenue as a result of that.

If we were to exclude the ‘rental income from assets sold’ in first table above, rental income would actually have increased by 2.3% YoY. I find this to be an encouraging sign of the overall resilience of PSB’s properties. In addition, PSB has also seen a sequential improvement in its rent collection, with overall collection improving by 200 bps, from 94% in Q2’20, to 96% in Q3’20. This trend has continued into the early part of Q4, with rent collection holding steady at 96%, near the end of October.

Plus, I’m encouraged to see that as of October 26th, PSB had open rent relief requests from just 1% of its customers, and that it had collected 98.3% of the scheduled rent deferral payments that were billed through September 30, 2020. Tenant demand for PSB’s properties remains strong. For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 cash rental rates grew by 5.2% and 5.9%. This is exemplified by the 36% increase in the cash rental rate on single-tenant industrial building at its Hathaway Business Park, in the supply-constrained Los Angeles sub-market, in October 2020.

Looking forward, I see potential for Core FFO/share growth over the next year. This is considering the light that I see at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, with the expectation of wide distribution of the vaccine by the middle of next year. This is also supported by improved operating efficiencies that management has driven since the start of the year, with leasing transaction cost per square foot that is nearly 20% lower than in the prior year.

Plus, PSB has plenty of cash on hand to fund future acquisitions, with $118M of unrestricted cash at the end of Q3. Management has put some of that cash to good use in Q4, with the acquisition of a well-located property with high in-place occupancy. Plus, it plans to create value, by dividing this asset into two buildings, thereby driving higher leasing rates, as noted below during the last conference call:

I am very pleased to report that yesterday we closed on Pickett industrial park in Alexandria, Virginia in an off-market transaction. Pickett is a 246,000 square foot three building multi-tenant park currently 100% occupied with an average tenant size of 41,000 square feet. The park is located inside the capital beltway and complements our seven existing parks in that sub market. Our plan is to reposition this asset over the next couple of years by subdividing two buildings and in doing so reducing the average unit size to 11,000 square feet, which will enable us to accelerate leasing and drive rents higher for last mile users inside the beltway.”

Turning to the balance, PS Business parks is somewhat unique in the REIT space, in that it carries no debt. PSB instead uses preferred stock issuances as its alternative source of funding. As seen below, PSB has 4 preferred stock issuances, with distribution rates ranging from 4.875% to 5.25%, based on redemption value.

While the preferred stock rates are higher than what PSB could likely get with interest rates on debt issuances, I see this as being a sound management strategy. That’s because unlike debt, which comes with financial covenants and a set maturity date, preferred stock does not have a hard maturity date. This gives PSB added flexibility and provides additional safety to the common dividend, should credit markets freeze up, or should interest rates dramatically increase.

Preferred equity represents just 18% of PSB’s market capitalization, with common equity representing the remaining 82%. I see this as being a very safe capital structure for the common shareholders. Meanwhile, I find the 3.2% dividend yield on the common shares to be safe, with a 64% payout ratio, and a 5-year CAGR of 16.6%.

Risks to Consider

As with all REITs, PSB is subject to interest rate risk, should rates dramatically increase. This risk is mitigated at the company level, given that PSB does not carry any debt. However, it could dampen future growth plans should PSB choose to issue additional preferred equity, which would come at a higher rate. Plus, higher interest rates could introduce volatility to the share price, should investors opt for fixed-income investments over equities.

Another potential risk stems from the current work-from-home environment, which could carry in one fashion or another into a post-pandemic world. This is a risk to the 18% of cash rental income that PSB derives from office properties. I believe it’s too early to make any long-term projections at this time. Nonetheless, this is something worth monitoring for investors.

Investor Takeaway

PS Business Parks is faring well in the current environment, with improving rent collection and strong growth in cash rental rates. Looking forward, I see potential for Core/FFO growth over the next year, given PSB’s acquisition activity, value-creation strategies, operating efficiencies on leasing transaction costs, and the expectation of an eventual easing of the pandemic. Meanwhile, PSB maintains a very safe balance sheet, with no debt, and with common equity representing 82% of its market capitalization.

PSB is not necessarily cheap, at the current price of $131.89, with a forward P/FFO of 20.3. However, I find the valuation to be reasonable, given the very safe balance sheet structure and the overall durability of PSB’s property portfolio, as demonstrated this year. This lends support to a safe dividend that can be relied upon in good times and bad, which is the hallmark of an all-weather stock. Given this, and the aforementioned, I rate the shares as a Buy for income and growth.

