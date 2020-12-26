Its free cash flow wasnegative in 9M 2020, while the debt-to-equity ratio is high; however, with themajority of the debt maturing after 2024, it has limited financial risks.

Some Opportunities, A Few Concerns

With the onset of COVID-19, PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has transformed into a cloud-based service solution provider, which helped it escape the slowdown blues. Brink, the company's flagship restaurant service solution, has seen tremendous customer growth over the past few quarters. On top of that, the technologies and expertise acquired from the acquisitions are yielding favorable results. However, the Restaurant/Retail segment may continue to see a depressed operating margin due to higher development technology costs associated with the software platform changes. The company has a relatively high dependence on a select group of customers, making it vulnerable to revenue loss in an adverse event.

Because of the fast-growing revenue base, I think the stock will yield positive returns in the short-term. Since there are limited financial risks in the near-term, I think investors might want to accumulate the stock at the current level. However, with negative cash flows and a leveraged balance sheet, there are some concerns in the medium-term.

Strategy Changes And Outlook

PAR Technologies, which primarily offers POS (point of sale), SaaS (software as a service) solutions, and hardware and installation services to restaurants and retail outlets, is transitioning to a cloud-based integrated solutions model. Its transformation through the digital space has helped improve its product delivery (e.g., cloud vs. on-premises software applications), product design, software application, integration capabilities, and customer service. This has formed the backbone of its competitive advantage over the competitors. As a result, the company's Brink POS – the premier Saas POS, saw a 32% jump in the installed base in FY2019 compared to a year ago. It has continued to add to the base in Q3 2020, as I will discuss later.

I think the company has more upside to grow its topline in the near-term because its strategy makes the early moves. While some of the traditional players have lost focus and are finding it hard to grow the traditional customer base, PAR has been expanding. It has been increasing its sales pipeline, which should continue through 2021. Plus, it has made a couple of essential acquisitions in the recent past, which have helped propel growth. The acquired software provides comprehensive information on POS, inventory, supply, payroll, and accounting systems. The business intelligence and automation technologies of Restaurant Magic will help decrease food costs and improve overall customer service.

Analyzing The Customer Groups

The customer category that has witnessed significant growth has been the quick-serve restaurant (or QSR) and fast-casual restaurant categories. So, BRINK POS's contribution to the Restaurant/Retail segment has increased over the past couple of years. However, the company witnessed a decline in tier 1 customers' international business. Tier 1 represents the group of owners and operators of 2,000 or more sites. Falling hardware sales was the primary casualty of the drop. Service revenue, on the other hand, has had steady growth since the introduction of BRINK, offsetting the reduction in services revenue from the traditional Tier 1 customer.

The sales to the government typically do not see much change because of the long-term contracts. On average, the company's contracts with the U.S. DoD and Federal government run for about 15-years. PAR provides advanced systems and software solutions, and satellite, communication, and IT mission systems support to the DoD.

Business Transformation Accelerated After The Pandemic

PAR's strategy to focus on digitization and a service-oriented model has paid off during the COVID pandemic. In today's scenario, the restaurant business needs a proper e-commerce solution because customers prefer ordering online or over the phone. Offers like customer loyalty program have been a success, which require the use of web-based solutions. PAR deployed QR code-based ordering, online ordering for free, and integrated into third-party delivery during the current period. On top of that, it plans to provide artificial intelligence (or AI) based solutions to enhance productivity.

Risk Factors: Revenue Concentration and Regulation

In FY 2019, the company's aggregate sales to the three largest customers (McDonald's Corporation, Yum! Brands, and Dairy Queen) accounted for 54% of its revenues from the Restaurant/Retail segment. In Q3 2020, it accounted for 30% of the company's aggregate revenues. So, a loss of any of the top three customers can reduce PAR's topline significantly. Investors should also watch out for the volatility in the reported revenues and operating results as the company transition to a software-driven solutions provider from a hardware and systems integrator. Since the SaaS delivery model is subscription-based, the timing of revenue recognition can affect its results.

In its business services provided to the government, investors might want to keep a tab on the changes in legislation and regulations, primarily concerning the Consumer Privacy Act. For example, in May 2018, the European Union imposed obligations and restrictions on collecting, analyzing, and transferring personal data. Changes in privacy laws over personally identifiable information can hinder its ability to offer its services to the government effectively.

Analyzing Segments: Outlook And Recent Performance

In Q3 2020, the Restaurant/Retail segment revenues increased by 25% compared to a year ago. Much of the growth was concentrated in the BRINK category (50% rise) following a 23% increase in new store bookings. Following the COVID outbreak, the enterprise restaurants have seen a volume surge due to increased card point sales offerings. The annual recurring revenue (or ARR) for PAR, a widely followed measure in the restaurant business, has grown by 27% in the past year. Also, the company has accelerated the Brink store expansion in Q3. It installed 761 new Brink stores in Q3, up by 18% from Q3 2019.

Growth from acquisitions, too, began to get evident in Q3. While bookings in Restaurant Magic, which PAR acquired in December 2019, declined sharply in Q2, it made a sharp upturn in Q3. The average monthly recurring revenue (or MRR) for new concepts signed was up by 18% annually (i.e., ARR) compared to Q2 2020.

The acquired businesses led the year-over-year growth in Drive-Thru Communications Systems and Restaurant Magic, which helped the company absorb the higher development technology cost associated with the restaurant retail segment software platforms. As a result, the gross profit margin inflated to 21.4% in Q3 2020 compared to 20% a year earlier. Although it continued to record a loss at the operating margin level, the EBITDA margin exhibited some improvement (loss reduced to -3.1% in Q3 2020 from -4.6% a year earlier).

In the Government segment, revenues increased by 13% year-over-year in Q3 2020, due primarily to a 25% increase in contract backlog. Investors may note that its Intel Solutions business fuelled the growth led by a 27% rise in ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) revenues. The operating margin expansion (by 320 basis points) outperformed the Restaurant segment in the past year until Q3 2020. Increased profitability across several contracts in Mission Systems drove the growth.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In 9M 2020, PAR's cash flow from the operations was negative and deteriorated from 9M 2019. Despite the rise in revenues in the past year, the CFO declined primarily due to higher working capital needs stemming from decreased customer deposits and an increase in inventory. Higher inventory reflected the rollout of Brink projects and the supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Negative CFO led to negative free cash flow (or FCF) in 9M 2020.

The company’s management also indicated further activity in the M&A space as it builds the software platform. On top of that, the company refinanced its debt structure by extending the majority of the debt maturity from 2024 to 2026. PAR's debt-to-equity ratio was 1.58x as of September 30, 2020. Its high leverage compared to the peers (INS, HOLI, and OSIS) can prove to be disadvantageous in a situation when the energy industry is looking at an uncertain future and the capital market is squeezed. Since it has no near-term repayment obligations, the company has limited financial risks.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the U.S GDP, the unemployment rate, and PAR's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. Assuming the short-term factors will lose their potency over the longer term, I expect revenues to move marginally in the next two years. It can decline sharply in 2023.

Based on the regression model using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to continue to deteriorate at a moderate rate in the next two years. However, in 2023, the model suggests a sharper decline in EBITDA.

Arriving at a reasonable valuation is difficult because it has incurred losses at the operating and net margin levels. So, I used the EV/Revenue as a proxy to the conventional EV/EBITDA measure. Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward EV/Revenue multiple (6.76x) is higher (17% upside) than returns potential using the Wall Street analysts' estimates, which suggest a 14% upside. I think the stock is undervalued in the short-term. However, I think the stock has a downside in the medium-term because of the uncertainty over the resurgence in COVID, which might dent consumers' sentiment and deal the restaurant business a second blow in quick succession.

What's The Take On PAR?

The COVID onslaught has not made it any easier for the restaurant services industry, but it has vindicated the on-going strategy for PAR. Its transformation through the digital space from on-premises software applications to cloud-based service solution provider has helped beat the slowdown. At the forefront is Brink, which has seen tremendous customer growth over the past few quarters. The second leg of its success lies in the acquisitions made in late-2019. The technologies and expertise acquired from the acquisitions will help the operating margin to improve. The company's cash flows from the government sector are typically resilient because of the long-term contracts. So, the stock price has more than doubled and outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year.

However, the challenges lie in the dipping sales from the Tier 1 customers even before the pandemic's onset. The Restaurant/Retail segment may continue to see a depressed operating margin due to higher development technology costs associated with the software platform changes. The company's business model suffers from an inherent risk of customer concentration, and a loss of any of the top three customers can significantly reduce PAR's top line. Although the balance sheet is more leveraged than many of its competitors, the recent equity infusion shows the management's confidence in future growth. PAR is not currently producing positive cash flows due to substantial working capital needs. For a company that is on a growth path, negative cash flows may not be concerning. For investors with a medium-term horizon, the current uncertainty over the next phase of the pandemic may not bode well for the consumer sentiment and, therefore, can affect the stock's returns.

