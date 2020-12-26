Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), or PFG for short, is a business that distributes food products to various customers including restaurants, hospitals, and vending distributors. The company has over 20,000 employees and caters to more than 200,000 customer establishments within the United States. The company also states that it provides additional value-added services, including product selection and menu development on top of distribution services.

Performance Food Group, like many other food-related stocks, has recovered quickly since the crash earlier in the year and its price is near pre-COVID levels. We possess a bearish view of the company due to its vulnerable customer mix, the mounting debt that eats away at earnings, and competition factors. The company's earnings estimates are also quite optimistic considering the current macroeconomic conditions.

(Performance Food Group - Google Market Chart, 2020)

During the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020, the company's revenue increased by 27.1% only because of acquisitions rather than organic growth. Newly acquired Eby-Brown contributed $4 billion towards the revenue increase alone and accounts for more than 80% of the net sales increase year over year.

The company's revenue breakdown by segment is pictured below. Foodservice primarily services independent and chain restaurants and Vistar serves primarily vending operators, as well as theatres and retailers.

(PFG 10-K)

Performance Food Group's foodservice customers are quite vulnerable and the result could be reduced margins

The company's foodservice segment is separated into two distinct customers: independent vs. chain. Independent customers mostly consist of "family and dining, bar and grill, pizza and Italian, and fast-casual restaurants (PFG 10-K)." Chain customers include multi-unit restaurants such as Subway, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), and Blaze Pizza.

We are not worried about sales from chain customers for the foreseeable future given that many of these locations are directly supported by their respective head offices, and these chains have prestigious brand loyalty compared to independent restaurants.

However, we believe that independent customers are especially vulnerable to economic conditions, and many locations that PFG serves may be forced to shut down in the upcoming months due to the coronavirus surge. We also do not expect that PFG will acquire many new independent customers within the next year, as the number of new independent restaurant openings will most likely be on a downward trend compared to pre-COVID years. Therefore, sales through quantitative expansion have limited upside.

In terms of improving margins within the foodservice segment, the company may have trouble doing so for a number of reasons.

We seek to increase the mix of our total sales to independent customers because they typically generate higher gross profit per case that more than offsets the generally higher supply chain costs that we incur in serving these customers. Independent customers use more value-added services, particularly in the areas of product selection and procurement, market trends, menu development, and operational strategy. In addition, independent customers also use more of our proprietary-branded products ("Performance Brands"), which are our highest margin product. Source: PFG 10-K

Independent customers are much less likely to use value-added services during times of economic hardship. Many restaurants are struggling right now and are surely not focused on menu development and market trends, but rather trying to survive and cover essential variable costs for the time being. Moreover, a general decrease in independent customers also means lower margins for the company in general given that fewer "Performance Brands" products are being sold.

The company's debt levels are having an enormous impact on earnings figures

(In Billions - Source: MacroTrends)

The company's long-term debt figure has been increasing steadily over the last five years in order to fund acquisitions. In the last quarter ended September 2020, interest expense represented 80% of the operating income figure of $47.7 million, which led to a net income of negative $0.7 million.

The company currently has a total of $2.5 billion in long-term debt and $5.72 billion of total liabilities compared to $7.73 billion in total assets. Despite the fact that the asset/liability ratio is well over 1.0, the company's short-term obligations may pose an issue given the make-up of current assets.

(Seeking Alpha Financials)

We believe that the company's accounts receivable are at high risk of near-future write-downs given that many customers are independent restaurant owners that are strapped for cash. The company currently has $160 million in its allowance of doubtful accounts, which is already more than 10% of net accounts receivable.

We also believe that the company's inventory will continue to be written off, but the amount will be dependent on the shelf life of items that are being held, which at this point cannot be estimated. The company wrote off $11.9 million of inventory in the most recent quarter, which is an insignificant amount compared to the total inventory balance.

Although the company only has $2.2 billion in current liabilities, it also only has $417 million of cash on hand at the moment, which means that in order to pay its accounts payable balance of $1.45 billion, timeliness of trade receivable payments and inventory sales are key to avoid raising more debt. However, the company's inventory balance does not change at a drastic pace each quarter, and its customers are probably not prioritizing invoices at the current moment. Inventory may need to be sold at a double-digit discount in order to move assets quickly.

(Seeking Alpha Financials)

The company has a 132.5x forward PE based on 2021 EPS estimates

(Seeking Alpha Estimates)

Evidently, the company has a lot of recovering left to do and 2021 earnings should be considered an anomaly, but it earned a negative $0.01 EPS in the most recent quarter despite the fact that restaurant traffic drastically improved in the U.S. at the end of the summer.

An EPS figure of $1.53 in 2022 would mean that the company would fully return to pre-COVID earnings. The company achieved an EPS of $1.61 in 2018, and the TTM figure stayed constant for over a year before COVID. Therefore, growth of earnings was already stalling before COVID and the company has a long way to go before reaching the same EPS figure.

(MacroTrends)

We believe that a forward PE ratio of 30.75x based on 2022 earnings suggests that the company is still overvalued, considering that its five-year PE average pre-COVID was much closer to 25x.

(PE Ratio (2016 - early 2020), MacroTrends)

Other factors to consider

PFG may be able to acquire companies at a cheaper price point especially in this economic environment, and it should specifically target higher-margin businesses. This would not only broaden the company's customer base, but also help improve operating cash flows as well as cover debt. However, competition is intense in the food distribution space, and rivals such as Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) have an immovable market share for the time being. The company also competes with local distributors.

In summation, we believe that earnings estimates are a bit optimistic, and even if the company were to reach predicted levels, the implied forward PE ratio is still much higher than five-year averages pre-COVID, which should be unjustifiable given the potential risks of dealing with independent restaurants. Moreover, the company's debt levels continue to reduce net income and EPS figures by a drastic amount, and the company may need to raise more cash in order to pay off current liabilities. We continue to hold a bearish view of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.