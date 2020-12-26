Crown Castle And American Tower- Tower REIT Leaders At A Discount

American Tower has continued to invest in macro cell towers and has expanded internationally, while Crown Castle has expanded into the fiber business, which carriers more long-term uncertainty.

Both companies have stable business models and will benefit from the continued rise in mobile data consumption with the emergence of 5g technology, which will require carrier upgrades.

Thesis

One of the major secular growth trends of the past decade is the rise in mobile data consumption. With the emergence of 5g technology allowing for greater video content streaming and enabling greater development of the internet of things, tower REITs are positioned to experience a rise in demand from wireless carriers. Tower REITs’ positive secular growth trends are buoyed by their attractive business models with extremely low churn rates and lack of new tower supply growth.

These factors will contribute to continued strong pricing power and opportunities for organic growth due to tenant expansion. With the trends that have fueled stock price gains showing no signs of slowing down over the next decade, the recent price decline represents an attractive entry point for the leading tower REITs.

Tower Business and Trends

Tower companies have extremely resilient and stable business models, while also positioned as growth companies given they will benefit from secular trends.

Churn rate, the rate at which tenants vacate their locations on cell towers, is typically between 1-2% each year. Cell tower tenants, which typically consist of the major wireless carriers, have a strong incentive to re-lease. The unattractive economics and potential backlash of vacating can result from the high cost of equipment removal and the potential negative customer response to reduced coverage.

Cell towers' high retention rates coincide with low supply growth in new towers. Very few macro towers are being built across the United States. Restrictive zoning laws due to local resistance has stifled supply, particularly in urban areas.

The lack of new supply in cell towers is matched by a continued, steady rise in mobile data consumption.

Source- American Tower Investor Presentation

Increased mobile data usage, combined with the emergence of 5g technology, will necessitate wireless carriers to make equipment upgrades to meet coverage and capacity demands. These necessary tenant additions to meet the rising mobile data consumption result in co-locations and lease amendments that drive revenue growth. When a tower company adds a tenant to one of their towers, the addition consists of high margin revenue, given fixed costs for operating towers regardless of the number of tenants leasing space on the towers.

Source- American Tower Investor Presentation

Strong tenant demand and a lack of new supply will allow for continued strong pricing power among the tower REITs, demonstrated by lease escalators at approximately 3% and co-locations and lease amendments outpacing tenant vacancies by a 3-to-1 margin in many cases.

Two Companies with Two Different Strategies

American Tower and Crown Castle International are the two largest companies in the tower space. Hardly competitors, each company has differing strategies for macro cell tower location and future growth initiatives.

American Tower currently owns more than 180,000 towers worldwide, with 40,000 located in less densely populated regions of United States. The company generates around 55% of its revenue in the U.S., with the rest spread throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. In recent years, American Tower’s overall exposure to the U.S. and Europe has stagnated, while it has increased in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Crown Castle generates 70% of its revenue from macro towers and the remaining 30% from fiber. The company also generates approximately 10% of its revenue from small cells, included in the fiber segment. Crown Castle’s increasing small cell investments are a bet that the emergence of 5g technology in heavily urban areas will require alternative infrastructure outside of macro towers, like small cells, to facilitate access to high-speed mobile data.

American Tower has taken on a more stable, conservative growth strategy that has safer long-term prospects. In contrast to American Tower, Crown Castle has deviated from its core tower holdings to aggressively expand in the fiber space, which faces greater competition and reduced returns on investment.

Source- Elliott Management Presentation on Crown Castle

While Crown Castle has established roughly 80,000 miles of fiber, AT&T and Verizon have put down a total of 1 million and 900,000 miles, respectively. Carriers investing in their own fiber networks may diminish the need to lease from Crown Castle going forward, missing on their growth driver.

Crown has embarked on a high risk-high reward strategy that deviates from its core tower holdings, which have produced tremendous returns over the past decade. Even if small cells emerge as a major competitor with macro cell towers, which Crown Castle may or may not benefit from depending on carrier leasing demand, small cells have a much smaller radius broadcast than towers. Their lack of range should make American Tower’s low population density, rural and suburban centered towers relatively immune from the new technology’s emergence. In American Tower’s markets, it is much more cost-effective and technologically efficient for wireless carriers to upgrade on macro cell towers than invest in alternative infrastructure, like new small cells on utility posts and side streetlights. Additionally, though more volatile than their U.S. tower markets, American Tower’s international markets have experienced higher organic growth rates, providing a source of long-term high investment returns.

Valuation

Given their history of strong earnings growth, cell tower REITs have consistently traded at elevated earnings multiples. However, recent stock price declines have brought their ratios back towards long-term levels, making them more attractive investment options.

American Tower has reported a trailing 12-month AFFO per share of $8.31, giving it a P/AFFO multiple of just over 26. Crown Castle trades at a slightly lower valuation. With a guidance of $6.09 of AFFO per share for 2020, the company trades at a multiple of approximately 25. Despite their lower valuation, Crown Castle has lower growth estimates than American Tower based on analyst expectations.

Analyst FFO per share estimates

Company 2020 2021 2022 2023 AMT 8 9.11 9.62 10.71 CCI 5.44 6.11 6.5 6.86

Company FFO per share annual growth estimate through 2023 AMT 8.50% CCI 6.50%

Although Crown Castle has achieved positive and growing AFFO each year, this number does not tell the whole story regarding their cash flow. AFFO only subtracts sustaining capital expenditures from net income, while revenue generating capex is not subtracted. This is because revenue generating capex should, theoretically, generate future value to the company’s earnings that are not yet accounted for in the current year. As previously mentioned, Crown has made substantial and growing investments in its fiber business, which have yet to produce meaningful returns equivalent to towers. Crown’s capex spending well surpasses its tower REIT peers, with lower returns.

A perhaps better metric to evaluate the company’s financial and operational standpoint would be ROIC or EBITDA minus total capex spending, which are comparably worse than their peers.

Source- Elliot Management Presentation on Crown Castle

These metrics would indicate the company’s operational returns, providing an indication of how future financial performance and condition may be.

Risks

The greatest long-term risk facing cell towers is the technological change that may disrupt the tower business model. One such example that has gained greater attention in recent months is Space X’s Starlink. The new venture plans to launch thousands of low orbit satellites to provide internet access to regions typically ignored by traditional telecommunication companies, such as low-density areas. Space X CEO, Elon Musk, has commented that he does not view Starlink as a major threat to telecommunication companies today, given they plan to service customers that are out of their coverage right now. However, satellite internet service is in its early stages. There is certainly risk space satellites could evolve into a competitor with cell towers should the technology make significant advancements over the coming decades.

The small cell technology that Crown Castle has been making large investments in is still in its early stages and provides a very limited range of high speed data. Consequently, they will be almost exclusively deployed throughout high-density urban regions in the United States. Like Starlink, it is not a major risk to macro cell towers right now as well.

Two potential near-term risks involve valuation levels and recent merger activity. While the recent stock price declines have created a more attractive entry point in tower companies, they continue to trade at P/AFFO multiples several turns above historical averages. The next few years could bring reduced returns should the tower companies revert back to historical valuations, despite continued earnings per share growth.

Sprint and T-Mobile’s recent merger also reduces the number of prospective tenants that the tower companies can lease to. Recent reports suggest that the merger will have just a mild negative impact on revenue, likely less than 5%, given that there is not significant overlap between T-Mobile and Sprint tower leasing sites. Additionally, Dish has recently announced it is expanding to create a wireless network, which could be a long-term boon for tower REITs if they initiate significant leasing activity to expand their network coverage and gain capacity in markets.

It is difficult to predict how technology with evolve and how that could impact cell towers. Cell towers currently remain the primary means through which wireless carriers can provide cellular and internet connection, particularly in rural and suburban areas, a theme not expected to be disrupted over the next several years.

Conclusion

Cell Tower REITs have traded at a premium valuation due to their elevated growth prospects relative to the overall REIT industry. Cell tower companies’ favorable business models, rising mobile data consumption, and the implementation of 5g technology should pave the way for continued organic growth. The recent decline in cell towers’ stock prices sets up a much more attractive entry point for a sector with a positive outlook over the next five years.

Between Crown Castle and American Tower, I am biased towards the latter. Crown Castle has sacrificed, in part, its high return and stable cell tower business for a more uncertain future in fiber. While there have been some headwinds with American Tower’s international assets in recent quarters, they will benefit from the same tailwinds macro towers in the United States have gained from as their countries become more developed.

Unlike an investment in other real estate sectors, such as apartments or industrial properties, there is a much greater degree of uncertainty with regards to how cell towers may perform over a decades-long time horizon. People will always need a place to live, and businesses will always need a location to provide for the storing and transportation of goods. Whether or not cell towers will always be necessary to facilitate mobile data usage is a legitimate uncertainty and makes cell tower companies potentially vulnerable to long-term technological disruption and potential obsolescence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT, CCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.