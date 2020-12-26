In this article, I make the case that Costco stock is a worthy buy if you wait for a better entry price.

The Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a staple of dividend growth portfolios. The company has an admirable competitive position and has achieved respectable growth along with it. Because of its unique business model, Costco has an economic moat and is one of the few retailers not threatened by e-commerce in any way. However, the stock itself is a little expensive, whether you go by earnings, book value or cash flow. In this article I make the case that COST is a worthy holding, but that you might want to wait for a cheaper entry point if buying it for the first time.

Competitive Position: a Wide Economic Moat

A key component of my thesis is the fact that Costco enjoys a solid competitive position, giving it a wide economic moat. Nothing ensures a company's future better than an irreplaceable niche in the market, and Costco has one. In fact, it could be argued that Costco actually enjoys two moats, as you'll see shortly.

In the broadest sense, Costco has several competitors. It is in essence a discount retailer, which means that it competes with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). It's also a grocery store, so it's in tacit competition with Kroger (NYSE:KR), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Whole Foods.

Theoretically, there is no shortage of competition for Costco. However, the company has little competition in the sense of retailers that do the exact same thing for the exact same target market. Costco's membership-based model is unique, with only a handful of retailers like Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) opting for the same model. And neither of those companies approaches Costco in terms of size or brand loyalty. Further, the company's target customer is more affluent than normal, with an above-average income and a willingness to buy in bulk.

So Costco has relatively little competition in the unique niche it serves. Targeting "mass affluent" consumers with bulk buying in mind, the company is going after a very different set than, say Wal-Mart.

The company arguably has a second "moat" in the form of brand loyalty. In 2019, Costco had a 90.9% renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada, and 88.4% internationally. These are both extremely strong numbers, showing that Costco members are generally very satisfied with the store. That in turn leads to consistent revenue and strong growth in same-store sales.

Growth Metrics

Speaking of growth, Costco has achieved pretty good results for a retailer. Especially in 2020. In its most recent quarter, COST had:

$2.62 in GAAP EPS (or $2.29 as adjusted).

38% growth in net income.

A $10 special dividend.

Turning to long-term averages, we get:

12.35% 10-year CAGR net income growth.

8% 10-year CAGR revenue growth.

20.27% 10-year CAGR growth in levered free cash flow.

These are all very good metrics. Particularly the more recent ones. Costco was one of the few big companies that actually benefited from the COVID-19 lockdowns rather than losing from them. In the early months of the pandemic, the store was a key destination for consumers seeking to stock up on food, clothing and health supplies. With both groceries and pharmaceuticals on site, Costco was perfectly positioned to supply the goods people wanted in the initial Spring lockdown. As a result, it thrived.

However, the growth rates we've seen from Costco don't justify an infinite price. 12% annualized earnings growth is OK, but it's not something you'd pay a steep price tag for. Yet Costco does carry a pretty steep price tag. So now, we need to explore COST's valuation metrics in more detail to see what they tell us.

Valuation

COST is an expensive stock by most normal valuation metrics. There are a few value metrics it does well on, but the overall picture is clear: when you buy COST, you pay a lot for what you get. A few highlights include:

A 37 P/E ratio going off GAAP earnings.

A 36 P/E ratio going off adjusted earnings.

A 10.79 price-to-book ratio.

A 3.65 forward PEG ratio, using non-GAAP earnings.

These all indicate a pretty steep valuation. If we use GAAP instead of non-GAAP earnings, and trailing instead of forward earnings, we get a PEG ratio of 2.39. That's not too bad, but viewed in the context of a bunch of inflated metrics, it's not great either.

This question of valuation is probably the most serious challenge to my overall bullish thesis on COST. Costco is only growing at a little more than 10% a year, yet it has a valuation similar to tech stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Like COST, those stocks have P/E ratios in the thirties. Unlike COST, however, they both have five-year CAGR earnings growth rates above 20%.

It's not really clear why COST should be priced similarly to tech stocks with vastly superior growth metrics. Perhaps investors think that the company's economic moat makes it a "safe" stock worth paying a premium price for. But it's going to take a long time for the company to catch up with its late 2020 stock price.

Another possibility is that people think Costco will see revenue/earnings acceleration in the years ahead. Its 2020 EPS growth certainly beat the long term averages, perhaps that could continue into the future. Unfortunately, I don't think that's likely to be the case. As previously mentioned, COST actively benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. It saw a sales spike because of people stocking up on supplies. That points to the likelihood of deceleration - if not outright revenue declines - in the year ahead. For this reason, I recommend trying to get into COST at a lower price if you're interested. It's undeniably a great company, but that valuation is pretty steep.

Dividend Potential

Costco definitely has some value as a dividend play. Its yield today (0.77%) is not high, but the five-year CAGR dividend growth rate (14.52%) definitely is. With COST, you could possibly buy in at a low yield today, then watch your yield-on-cost grow over the decades. On top of that, COST has issued four special dividends in eight years. So there's definitely the potential with this stock to get more yield than is advertised.

Risks and Challenges

So far, I've outlined some key facts supporting my thesis that COST is a great company but a somewhat overpriced stock. Now, I'll get into some risks to the company and challenges to my thesis.

The main risk facing Costco itself is revenue deceleration. As mentioned previously, the company benefited from pandemic shopping this year, and some day, that will no longer be a factor. To be sure, the company had "OK" earnings growth before COVID-19 was on the scene, but 2020's growth is unlikely to be replicated in 2021.

A second risk factor is geographic concentration. At the end of 2019, 546 of Costco's 785 stores were located in the United States. That's a pretty high level of concentration on one market. Granted, the U.S. is a massive market. But Costco's current domestic focus makes it vulnerable to downturns in the North American economy.

Finally, a risk facing Costco investors - as opposed to the company itself - is the possibility that the valuation concerns become serious and start harming COST's stock performance. As I've highlighted extensively in this article, the stock is quite expensive relative to GAAP earnings, adjusted earnings, and book value. In itself, this isn't a threat to Costco as a business. But for shareholders who buy today, there's always the "risk" that other investors will start demanding more growth from COST to justify the premium price, and pull their money out when it can't be delivered.

Putting it All Together

Two things about Costco are abundantly clear:

It's a great company with a wide economic moat and sky-high brand loyalty.

Its stock is quite expensive.

No doubt, the two factors are related. Investors know that Costco is a stable business that will continue making a lot of money for the foreseeable future. But the stock price today seems to be pricing in more growth than the company will actually deliver.

For this reason, you'd probably be well advised to buy COST - but only after a significant pullback. This would be a great stock to get into if you could buy at, say, 20 times earnings. But at today's prices, the stock is just way ahead of the underlying company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in COST but am long FB and MSFT, both mentioned in passing in the article.