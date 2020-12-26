Mitek has seen explosive growth in recent years and will benefit from a boom in digital identity verification in the near future.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) (referred to as "Mitek" throughout article) has had an incredible run in 2020. Its revenues are up 20% year over year, its operating income more than tripled, and its stock price, responding accordingly, is up 150.92% in the year-to-date period ending December 23, 2020. Given its fundamental strength, we expect the company's outperformance to continue in the future, but acknowledge that several potential legal and industry risks exist.

Company Overview

Mitek Systems develops, sells, and services various mobile image capture solutions, primarily deriving its revenues from mobile checking software and digital identity verification solutions. Its current products include, among others:

Mobile Deposit: A technology invented by Mitek that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using camera-equipped devices. Primarily used by retail banks in their mobile apps, this software is used by over 7,500 U.S. financial institutions.

Mobile Verify: Allows customers to validate their identity digitally through combining a self-portrait and a photo of an identity document.

Mobile Fill: Fills forms automatically through images. Typically used by organizations to streamline account opening or bill payment services.

Mobile Docs: Mobile document scanning solution built into various apps to allow for supporting documentation to be sent over.

CheckReader: Automatically extract data from checks once they have been scanned. Used in ATMs, back office processes, remittances by 8/10 top U.S. banks, 90% of French and Brazilian banks, and all UK banks.

ID_Cloud: A fully automated identity verification solution that meets AML requirements.

Historically, its depositing services have generated roughly two-thirds of revenue, with its identity verification services making up the remainder. The firm has seen incredible growth over the last few years as large financial services institutions have digitalized. Its revenues have increased more than 10x since 2012 from $9 million to $101 million. Its operating loss of $7.9 million has turned to operating income of $18.5 million in the same period.

Mitek Systems Revenue and Operating Income, 2012-2020 (Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

In recent years, Mitek has bought several firms to expand its digital identity offerings. These transactions include its purchase of ID Checker for $10.6 million in 2015, ICAR Vision Systems for $15.08 in 2017, and A2iA for $49.74 million in 2018. This has resulted in several years of high merger and restructuring costs, depressing net incomes. However, the company is profitable on a GAAP basis as of 2020.

IDaaS Is Expected to Grow Dramatically

Spurred by COVID-19, organizations of all stripes are looking to improve how they can verify personal identity digitally. This will prove a boon for mobile identity verification. Gartner, a technology industry market research firm, has said that:

[Digital verification] was previously seen as a competitive advantage in terms of the customer experience (CX), a way to attract millennials, or any other number of business rationales. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the narrative in this respect - turning online identity proofing into a core requirement for businesses to continue operating, given the enforced absence of face-to-face identity proofing. There is now an acute understanding that circumstances may arise in which the digital channel is not one of many channels, but is, instead, forced to be the only channel. - Gartner Research Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation

Quantifying this, analysts have predicted significant growth across all digital identity-related services, ranging from a five-year CAGR of 15.8% in "identity verification" to 52.5% in "mobile identity." Mitek's technology, which has primarily been implemented in technology firms and financial services organizations like Instacart and MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI), has a much more comprehensive range of use cases and a much larger total addressable market after the coronavirus-induced wave of digitization. The same Gartner report mentions that 80% of all organizations will be using document-centric identity proofing for onboarding by 2022 compared to 30% today. The World Economic Forum defines this market more broadly, stating that governments could use digital IDs to streamline travel and border control protocols, while the humanitarian sector could use it to better track over 65 million refugees.

The process of identity verification touches almost every industry, making identity an essential element in every transaction and industry from people to supply chain. - World Economic Forum, Digital Identity Report

It is clear that the identity market is rapidly growing, and Mitek, an early pioneer in the sector with 67 patents (of which the earliest expiry date is in 2026), should undoubtedly stand to benefit as a result.

Mitek's Business Fundamentals are Impressive

It is hard to claim that Mitek does not have strong fundamental characteristics. The company has secured partnerships with some of the world's leading organizations in a variety of sectors. This includes banks like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), financial payments facilitators like Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and technology firms like Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). Given the strategic importance of Mitek's services (both check processing and identity verification) to these organizations' processes, organizations are unlikely to move to other providers unless something goes significantly wrong at Mitek. Further, it would be complex to switch since the IT systems of large organizations, especially banks, have significant amounts of dead code, integrations with outsourcers, and a mix of delivery tools. In its latest annual report, Mitek itself says that implementation timelines often last more than six months. For a company to switch from Mitek, it would need to be willing to commit significant amounts of time and effort, not to mention the risk of downtime and data breaches during the transfer. As a result of these high switching costs, we believe that Mitek's recurring revenues are mostly safe to count on for at least the next several years.

Sample of Mitek Systems Customers as of December 23, 2020 (Source: Mitek Investor Presentation)

As Mitek has grown, it has maintained high gross margins and demonstrated an ability to realize economies of scale. In the last eight years, it has had an 88% average gross margin, demonstrating immense core profitability. Its selling, general and administrative expenses have decreased from 99.5% of sales in 2012 to 46.1% of sales in 2020. Most importantly, the company's research and development costs have followed a similar downward trend, dropping from 77.3% of sales to 22.6% of sales in the same period. These trends are incredibly positive and point towards higher profitability for Mitek in the future.

Mitek Systems SG&A and R&D Expenses as a % of Revenue, FY 2012-2020 (Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

Finally, it's important to note that the company has almost no leverage, an excellent sign during the current economic uncertainty. Its current ratio stands at 3.45 as of September 30, 2020, and historically has never dropped below 1.8. It also has no debt and only roughly $7 million in lease liabilities.

Mitek Balance Sheets FY 2019 & FY 2020 (Source: Mitek 10-K)

Several Risks Could Threaten Growth

However, there are still several potential risks that could hurt Mitek's growth trajectory. First, the company is in a legal battle with the United States Automobile Association (USAA) over the use of its patents. It does not seem like the USAA has a strong case as it is the sole use of its own technology and actually uses Mitek's check processing software. Yet, no formal decision has been made on the matter, and an unfavorable ruling could significantly harm Mitek as it may have to:

Second, Mitek has historically been dependent on a few large customers for most of its revenues. In 2020, its largest customer made up 16% of firm revenues, and in the two previous years, the largest two customers generated 27% and 32% of revenues. Because switching costs are high, as we outlined above, it is unlikely that these firms will leave. However, it is essential to consider this customer concentration risk before investing in Mitek. Finally, check payments have been declining precipitously in recent years and will likely continue to decline going forward. This means that the company's stalwart mobile deposit software will likely become redundant in the foreseeable future. We believe that the company's identity verification offerings will grow sufficiently to cover the loss of this business in the meantime. Yet, this is again something to be cautious of.

Number of Transactions by Payment Instrument (Source: The Atlantic)

In conclusion, Mitek has a compelling offering in an industry with very favorable forward-looking dynamics. Further, its historical growth and ability to realize economies of scale are incredibly encouraging. While risks do exist, we believe that the upside potential means that the current valuation is justified.

