Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) offers investors the opportunity to invest in a range of quality businesses that are not publicly traded while also offering exposure to a range of publicly-traded stocks on top of that. Berkshire still looks inexpensive when we adjust its earnings for the profits that are retained at publicly-traded companies. These "look-through" earnings are more telling than Berkshire's GAAP profits. Berkshire's decision to buy back shares at a rapid pace during the most recent quarter indicates that Buffett himself sees shares as undervalued, too, which suggests that it may still be a good time to invest.

Resilient During This Crisis

Berkshire Hathaway is a well-diversified conglomerate that owns businesses from industries such as energy, railroads, consumer staples, insurance, and so on. This diversification across its operating businesses provides some resilience versus downturns in a single industry. The current crisis, however, hits many sectors hard, thus one could have expected that Berkshire's diversification doesn't offer too much protection.

Looking at Berkshire's results for the first three quarters of the current year, we see that its operations were, in fact, surprisingly resilient. Despite a global pandemic that has ravaged economies everywhere, including the US, Berkshire's profits did not fall off a cliff overall.

In the above image, we see that Berkshire Hathaway's operating profits from its fully-owned businesses, such as Geico, BNSF, and BHE, totaled $7.0 billion during the third quarter, and $20.3 billion year to date. That is down 18% and 13% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Naturally, an earnings decline is not something to cheer about in a vacuum. But the fact that profits didn't even drop by 20%, despite the fact that the current crisis is of an enormous magnitude, is quite reassuring, we think. Berkshire's cash flows didn't fall off a cliff, either, showcased by the following image:

We see that operating cash flows have actually increased this year compared to fiscal 2019. Changes in income tax payments played a role here, but even without those, operating cash flows would still have held up well compared to 2019, and not dropped too much, despite the crisis.

Looking at the different groups of operating businesses, we see that Berkshire's insurance operations have seen a rather large hit to their profits, especially during Q3. This was mostly offset by a strong performance of BNSF, Berkshire's railroad business, which continued to generate very attractive profits. Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) also was able to generate profits that were almost on par with pre-crisis levels. This can be explained by the fact that BHE's utility business has not seen demand for its offerings fall too much. People still heat their homes, power their TVs, lights, refrigerators, and so on, which is why the demand for natural gas, water, and electricity is not really cyclical. Berkshire's manufacturing businesses have seen their collective operating profits drop by ~20% during the year-to-date period compared to 2019, which was an above-average decline. This was not a large surprise, as manufacturing is a more cyclical industry compared to the more resilient units such as BHE. Precision Castparts, which belongs to the manufacturing business group, is hit hard by lower aircraft production rates, as supplying parts to this industry generates the majority of Precision Castparts' revenues.

Valuing Berkshire Hathaway

Annualizing the year-to-date figure gets us to an operating profit estimate of $27.1 billion. Calculating with a 20% tax rate, we get to a net profit estimate of $21.7 billion. This alone would justify a valuation in the hundreds of billions of dollars range, but Berkshire also owns a large portfolio of investments on top of its fully-owned operating businesses. Accounting for those investments is not easy, as their profit contribution via the dividend payments that they make to Berkshire makes up only a small part of their overall earnings.

After all, when a company such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) generates earnings per share of ~$4 but pays out only $0.82 in dividends, then the remaining ~$3.20 are not lost. Instead, they will allow Apple to either buy back stock (which increases the share of the company that remaining investors own) or to invest in its business, which should result in higher profits down the road. One should thus treat the profits that Apple and other companies Berkshire invests in in a similar way to how profits generated at its wholly-owned businesses are treated - one should account for all profits, not only for those that are paid out to the holding entity. If, for example, BNSF generates profits and reinvests some of those profits, those reinvested profits are still accounted for in Berkshire's profit calculation, which, of course, makes sense. To do the same for publicly-traded companies Berkshire owns a stake in, we have to look at the retained earnings of Apple and co. Source: Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter

The above table shows what the calculation looked like for fiscal 2019, but we don't have the full numbers for 2020 yet. Based on the reported results for the first three quarters of 2020, we can guesstimate what the retained earnings could look like, however. The following list shows the top 10 holdings as of September 30:

Company Dividend EPS 2020 estimate Shares owned Berkshire's dividends Berkshire's retained earnings Apple $0.82 $4.00 965 M $790 M $3.07 B Bank of America (BAC) $0.72 $1.80 1030 M $740 M $1.11 B Coca-Cola (KO) $1.64 $1.90 400 M $660 M $104 M American Express (AXP) $1.72 $3.40 152 M $260 M $255 M Kraft-Heinz (KHC) $1.60 $2.80 326 M $520 M $390 M Moody's (MCO) $2.24 $10.10 25 M $56 M $197 M U.S. Bancorp (USB) $1.68 $3.00 150 M $252 M $198 M Wells Fargo (WFC) $0.40 $0.70 127 M $51 M $38 M General Motors (GM) $0.38 $4.80 80 M $30 M $353 M

In total, these top 9 holdings generate $3.4 billion in dividends for Berkshire this year, while Berkshire's portion of their retained earnings (estimated) is ~$5.7 billion. In reality, Berkshire's equity portfolio is actually around 15% larger than what we see in the above list, due to a large number of small holdings. As a rough guesstimate, we can thus assume that Berkshire's amount of dividend proceeds and retained earnings is around 15% larger than what we see above, i.e. about $3.9 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively.

The above calculation does not yet factor in that profits in 2021 will likely be higher than those from 2020 for many of these companies, including Bank of America, American Express, Apple, and U.S. Bancorp. The $6.6 billion estimate for Berkshire's hidden earnings is thus on the conservative side compared to what investors can likely expect going forward. For reference, Berkshire's hidden earnings totaled $12 billion in 2018. But in order to be conservative, let's still go with the estimated $3.9 billion for this year's dividends and $6.6 billion for this year's hidden (retained) earnings.

Adding these up, together with the net profits from Berkshire's operating businesses, gets us to a $32 billion net profits estimate for the current crisis year, 2020.

In the above chart, we see that Berkshire is valued at $530 billion right now, while the S&P 500 index is trading at 24 times forward earnings right now. Based on its current market capitalization and its expected real net profits in 2020, Berkshire is valued at 16.5 times net profits right now. The market, at the same time, is being valued at a valuation that is 50% higher - based on profit estimates for 2021. In 2021, many of Berkshire's operating businesses should be more profitable again, and the hidden earnings of its equity portfolio should be higher as well, which makes the discount compared to the broad market even more glaring.

Takeaway

Overall, one can thus see that Berkshire clearly continues to trade at a sizeable discount to the broad market, and that does not even include any adjustments for its large cash position yet. We believe that the current discount for Berkshire's shares could result in more upside potential over the coming years. If Berkshire's real earnings multiple would rise to 20, that would equate to share price gains of 25% from the current level.

Berkshire's current book value multiple of 1.26 is also below the historical norm, which is in line with our belief that shares have upside potential still. They looked more attractive in spring, well below $200, but they are not fully valued yet. Considering the quality of the company and the profit growth that will likely occur in 2021, Berkshire could still be a solid buy in the $220 range. Buffett's decision to spend heavily on share repurchases during the third quarter further underlines that Berkshire's shares are indeed a solid value around current levels.

One Last Word

