Thankfully, their leverage is only moderate, and thus they still have the flexibility to handle 2021 and shoulder more debt if required.

Unfortunately, their distributions will remain risky, because at best, this will still only leave them a thin margin of safety, plus the uncertainties surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Introduction

When last discussing Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and their very high distribution yield of almost 13%, there were concerns that the possible shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline would push management to reduce their capital expenditure and or their distributions. Although not out of the woods quite yet, it appears that they have chosen the former path with this article providing a follow-up analysis to my previous article by focusing on their ability to sustain their distributions throughout 2021.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Their biggest weakness has been their historically very weak distribution coverage that has once again continued into the first nine months of 2020 at only20.53%. Whilst some investors may be quick to point out that their distributions have easily been covered by distributable cash flow, it does not change the fact that their relatively high capital expenditure has left their more important free cash flow inadequate and thus reliant on debt-funding. If interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article. When looking ahead at their freshly issued guidance for 2021 it was exciting to see that their capital expenditure should decrease to only $300m versus $900m for 2020, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Phillips 66 Partners May 2020 Investor Presentation.

This marks a sharp change and appears that management is opting to pull back on capital expenditure versus distributions, which should significantly improve their sustainability but alas their margin of safety will likely remain thin. Since their latest outstanding unit count is 228,340,146, their current quarterly distributions of $0.875 per unit costs them $799m per annum. When this is combined with their $300m of capital expenditure, it indicates that they require approximately $1b to $1.1b of operating cash flow to remain cash flow neutral, depending on their less predictable miscellaneous cash incomes.

It may prove difficult for them to reach this point, especially if there are further headwinds from the Dakota Access Pipeline. Their operating cash flow from the first nine months was $785m and once annualized it only equals $1.047b or $967m if the impacts of working capital are removed. Whether they see any growth year on year in 2021 remains uncertain and thus it appears that their distribution coverage will either just be adequate or just dip into the weak territory at slightly under 100%.

Ultimately to remain conservative, it was assumed that their distribution coverage will only be weak for 2021, however, it should not be forgotten that this is still a significant improvement and sets them up positively. It is important to assess their financial position for any material changes since it would continue acting as a financial backstop since their distribution coverage could remain on the weak side.

Image Source: Author.

Overall nothing material has changed regarding their capital structure during the third quarter of 2020 following another quarter of ticking along, but their net debt did increase slightly from $3.7b to $3.781b. This naturally sets a positive precedence since their debt to equity was already quite healthy, despite their almost non-existent cash balance. If interested in the possible impacts from the potential Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown, please refer to my previous analysis as nothing has changed.

Image Source: Author.

Following their net debt creeping slightly higher so did their net debt-to-EBITDA which now sits at 3.19 versus 3.06; however, thankfully this still remains firmly within the moderate territory of between 2.01 and 3.50. Whilst not ideal, they could easily afford to shoulder another couple of hundred million dollars of distribution payments with debt-funding since it would at worst only just slightly push this into the high territory, which still remains safe for midstream organizations. This provides them with the flexibility to traverse 2021 and helps mitigate the risks to their distributions but in my view, distributions cannot be considered safe without adequate free cash flow coverage.

Image Source: Author.

Once again the most alarming difference was their liquidity that appears on the surface to be very weak with a crisis level current ratio of only 0.20. Whilst this may appear alarming on the surface, thankfully when digging deeper it mostly stems from their credit facility maturing in October 2020, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Phillip 66 Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

This was the same issue encountered during the previous analysis and it appears that their July 2020 credit facility maturity was just kicked down the road to October 2020. Since it is now December we can safely assume it was refinanced again but their latest Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing does not state the terms. Given this apparent short-term can kicking down the road, their liquidity now only appears adequate versus the previous strong rating. If it were not for their large operational size and scale, this would have been a weak or very weak rating.

Conclusion

Even though their fundamental ability to sustain their distributions is shaping up positively for 2021, their thin margin of safety means that their very high distribution yield remains risky for a little while longer but at least, it is moving in the correct direction. Given this situation, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Phillips 66 Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.