Hotel REITs have been deeply affected by the pandemic this year, and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) has been no stranger to that. Investors have recently expressed optimism on the stock since the positive news on the COVID-19 vaccine in early November. Since November 5th, INN's shares have jumped by 54% to the current price of $9.15.

However, the shares are still down quite significantly since the start of the year, with a -26% decline on a YTD basis. As such, I still see plenty of pessimism being baked into the stock price. In this article, I evaluate what makes INN a buy for long-term investors who are willing to overlook the near-term difficulties, so let's get started.

A Look Into INN

Summit Hotel Properties is a REIT that is focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient select-service operating models. As of November 2020, Summit's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly-owned, with over 11K guestrooms in 23 states. Summit's top franchisors are Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), which represent 56.5% and 22.3% of Summit's hotel guestrooms, respectively. The remaining two are Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), and IHG (NYSE:IHG), which represent 15.7% and 5.5% of guestrooms, respectively.

As seen below, Summit's properties are well-diversified across 23 states, with no single market contributing to more than 10% of portfolio EBITDA. Its top five markets are San Francisco, Portland, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Phoenix, which combine to represent 36.6% of Summit's EBITDA.

As one would expect, Summit continues to face operational challenges in the current environment. However, I'm encouraged to see that Summit's operating results have dramatically improved since the depths of the pandemic. RevPAR (revenue per available room) has stabilized to around $49 for the months of August through September, which sits far above the $14-$34 range in the April to June time frame.

Summit also maintains a strong RevPAR index, which is a measure of how its RevPAR compares to that of its competitive set. Summit ended Q3 with an average 151% RevPAR Index, and for the month of October, it remained strong at 138%. I see this as being a strong indication of the continued appeal of Summit's properties over that of its competitors.

Importantly, Summit is now profitable at the hotel property level. As seen below, hotel EBITDA reached $2.3M for the latest reported month of October, and the hotels reached profitability as early as July.

But, of course, we must also consider corporate-level overhead costs, which include G&A, debt repayments (principal & interest), preferred dividends, and capital expenditures. As seen above, after deducting these costs, we come to a monthly cash burn rate of $5.3M, as of the latest reported month of October.

As such, the key question is whether if the company can hang on until things get better, and that would presumably when the U.S. reaches herd immunity. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expects that the U.S. can reach this milestone by the third quarter of 2021.

Doing back-of-the-envelope math, I bake in an estimated average $4M monthly cash burn rate for the months November 2020 through August 2021 (middle of Q3'21). This is a rough estimate, with the actual figures likely to be higher than $4M in the winter months, and lower than $4M as we approach spring and summer of next year. As such, I estimate an additional $40M of cash burn over the next 10 months. This is more than covered by Summit's strong liquidity position, with $27.6M of unrestricted cash as of October, and $225M of availability under the revolving credit facility. Plus, it has a low weighted average interest rate of 3.5%, and no maturities until November of 2022.

Looking forward, I see Summit managing through the current crisis with a lean operating model of 14 full-time employees per hotel compared to approximately 30 FTEs per hotel prior to the pandemic. I also see Summit returning to overall profitability faster than some of its upscale peers. That's because Summit has a leading operating margins in the select service category, which, at 48.5% at the hotel level (based on 2019 actuals), surpasses the 47% of the overall select service category. This also surpasses that of the total U.S. and full-service category, with 36.8% and 34.8% hotel operating margins, respectively.

I also see Summit returning to growth mode in the long term. This is supported by Summit's hotel renovation/modernization efforts over the past decade, which, as seen below, have resulted in RevPAR CAGR of 5%, outpacing the 3.8% of the overall upscale sector, as measured by STR (Smith Travel Research).

Turning to valuation, I take a look at the price-to-book value since Summit currently is not profitable at the company level. As seen below, the shares are currently trading at a price-to-book value of 0.94x, which sits below the 1.0x to 1.5x level that it traded at for most of the 2016-2019 time frame.

While most of the heavy discount on the shares is already gone, we must also accept that the positive developments on the vaccine has introduced far more certainty to Summit's business model than what we had a couple of months ago. I view the shares as a Speculative Buy, given this relative undervaluation, and the positives that I outlined earlier. Analysts have a favorable view of the stock, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.8 out of 5), and an average price target of $9.92.

Risks to Consider

Investors should be prepared for continued challenges in the near term, given the recent surge in new COVID cases over the past two months. As such, I believe things may get worse for Summit before it gets better, and there could be more volatility in the share price. In addition, as for all Hotel REITs, the long-term threat from Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) looms in the background. I believe Summit is somewhat protected from this threat, as its select service model caters more to young business travelers, who may prefer hotel amenities over an Airbnb rental.

Investor Takeaway

Summit Hotel Properties has seen solid improvements in its RevPAR since the early months of the pandemic. Plus, it is currently profitable at the hotel property level and has been since July. Based on my estimates, it appears that Summit has plenty of liquidity to whether the monthly cash burn until the pandemic eases. I also see Summit returning to profitability earlier than some of its upscale peers, due to its efficient select service model.

I also believe Summit can return to sustained long-term profitability, as supported by its strong track record RevPAR growth through value-creating modernization efforts. As noted in the valuation section, I view the shares as Speculative Buy, as investors should be prepared for near-term volatility before things get better.

