It's been a wild year for GameStop (NYSE:GME), probably the most eventful in the three years I've been following it. When comparing the company in 2017 to the company now, there are many differences but also many similarities. One thing that hasn't changed is that bears continue to compare GameStop to Blockbuster and remain steadfast in their belief that the fall of physical media will be the company's demise.

There have been a great many articles, including some of mine, that have argued against this simple thesis, so that won't be the focus of this article. Instead, I will focus on clarifying the important position GameStop holds in the gaming industry, especially now, how it is set up for success in 2021, and why shorting the company carries significant risks.

Not a Stay-At-Home Stock

The first misconception I want to disprove is that GameStop is simply a stay-at-home stock. While the pandemic has certainly limited the recreational options that people have, that alone plays a very small part in the bull thesis. Labeling it is a stay-at-home stock suggests that once normalcy returns, business will immediately decline, and that could not be farther from the truth. I will admit that the immediate rise in demand for video games is due to the pandemic. However, GameStop has seen as many headwinds as tailwinds in 2020. Unlike essential retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT), GameStop has had to close its stores at various times throughout the year; only Australia was not affected by closures.

Supply constraints from the pandemic's impact on manufacturing have also impeded sales. Considering this, it is not surprising that GameStop has not matched the overall growth of the industry this year. These challenges should be in the rear-view mirror in 2021, and management itself has stated in the last conference call that "the console launch is not a Q4 phenomenon. There'll be great carry forward demand into the entirety of next year and beyond." To me, this is entirely reasonable, as the street prices for next-generation consoles are still far above MSRP. This would not be the case if there was still not pent-up demand for the hardware. Not to mention that after making this large investment for a gaming console, it seems highly unlikely that someone would simply swallow the cost and forget about gaming once life returns to normal. New gamers are likely to be future customers, period.

Competitive Advantages

But you might ask, even if there are more gamers, why would customers return to GameStop instead of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)? What advantages does GameStop have over other retailers? And to this, I say there are quite a few. Firstly, GameStop has by far the biggest selection of games and many exclusives, particularly for collector's editions. Quite often, these exclusives sell out fast, even before they're released due to massive pre-order demand.

Second, trade-ins and promotions generally incentivize with credit, keeping the customer for the long term in the GameStop ecosystem. For a customer that has games they no longer plan on playing and wants to purchase a new game, no other retailer can match the ease with which one can monetize their collection at GameStop. There are a lot of criticism/jokes over the trade-in values from disgruntled customers, but often these takes are unreasonable. Certain games keep their value for a long time and some games depreciate quickly, and to expect any retailer to pay close to the original price many months after release is ridiculous. Comparisons to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) prices are also moot, as it takes effort to find buyers, package and send the game, and after that, you still have to pay a chunk of your revenue to the platform.

For many games like first-party Switch titles, the value stays strong for quite some time; Breath of the Wild still gets $22 credit for pro members despite being over three years old. In many ways, GameStop is a provider of liquidity for gamers, and if the company were to disappear, consumers would lose this optionality. This is also advantageous for GameStop, as anyone who trades in Breath of the Wild, for example, will now spend $22, and this is also cash-free inventory generation.

If the customer does wish to take $17.60 cash instead, GameStop can make up the difference in higher margins when reselling; it's a win/win. Do note that this is an area affected this year as store closures have made it difficult to accept trade-ins, another reason why GameStop is not quite a stay-at-home play. In addition, with the recent introduction of Game Coins, in which customers of certain new games receive up to $10 in credit, customers are incentivized to continue purchasing at GameStop to redeem their Coins before they expire.

Thirdly in regard to GameStop's competitive advantages are its associates' expertise. You will not get the same level of in-store customer service in other big-box retailers; for the parent who just does not know what game to get their child, GameStop is the easy pick. From a video game publisher's perspective, this is a big reason to continue to partner with GameStop. GameStop can get the titles that publishers want directly in the line of sight of consumers, whether it be through in-store banners or a highlight on the redesigned website. GameStop is also one of the primary ways to reach customers who don't have credit cards or otherwise need to pay in cash.

Shorts Are Playing With Fire

Now that I've mentioned why GameStop's success is not dependent on stay-at-home orders and that customers and publishers benefit from the company's existence, let me explain why shorting this stock is foolhardy. The most obvious reason should be the company's strong liquidity position. GameStop has $603 million of cash as of the Q3 earnings report and has paid down $125 million of the 2021 notes. The company should have no difficulty paying off the remaining $73 million in March. The new 2023 notes only amount to $216.4 million, and given that after Q4, the company traditionally has the highest amount of cash in the year, there are absolutely no chance of bankruptcy. The bond market also agrees, considering the pricing of the 2021 notes.

The reduction in size of the store fleet should also provide more flexibility in the future. One point from the last earnings that I have to highlight is the at-the-market program to offer and sell up to $100 million of additional common stock. There are a lot of folks spreading some misinformation that this is equivalent to a poison pill and that is simply wrong. The dilution resulting from this offering would only be 10% at a market cap of $1 billion, and even then, this cash enters the balance sheet and increases the value of the company; it doesn't simply disappear. Anyone attempting to acquire the company will get that money back after purchasing it. Given the small percentage of dilution this offering would have, it would not provide much safety to shorts. This is also a prudent move to take advantage of any short squeezes, and considering the buybacks at around $5, I think management is making the right moves here.

If anyone is still considering shorting the company just because the price ran up, I would warn against that logic as well. There was a lot of uncertainty around the company earlier this year and how the pandemic would affect it. With liquidity no longer an issue and vaccines in store for 2021, as well as a carryover of business from new console restocks, there are few fundamental catalysts that could send the stock down. Sure, there could be some profit taking here and there before Q4 earnings, but there is another floor on the stock price: Ryan Cohen. Once he made it clear that he is still willing to buy the stock at $16 with his latest 13D, I do not see how shorting the stock can be profitable.

Even disregarding the already sky-high short interest ratio, any successful short attack will simply lower the cost basis for Cohen's future purchases. Don't forget that management has stated all options are on the table when asked about buybacks in the last earnings call. Even if one is eventually right, the high fees for shorting will eat into any profits if the trade does not work in one's favor quickly enough.

As someone long GameStop, I certainly want to be wary of excessive optimism for any stock. Given that there are still bears on the stock and the short interest has not dropped any significant amount yet, I feel the stock still has room to grow. It is not excessively overvalued, as GameStop is due for a profitable Q4 and still trades as a cheap .25x Price/Sales ratio, which is under half of what Best Buy trades for. Considering the risk/reward of going long vs shorting, I see owning shares as the safer bet in the long term. If you do have any bearish points that you feel I haven't addressed, please feel free to ask in the comments below. Regardless of your position, remember to always do your own due diligence and thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.