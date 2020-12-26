Belden, Inc. (NYSE:BDC), a manufacturer and distributor of signal transmission solutions via the Broadcast, Enterprise Connectivity, Industrial Connectivity, Industrial IT, and Network Security platforms, recently held a rather straightforward analyst day event, which reaffirmed much of the progress made in recent years. Encouragingly, the company has now executed on two of the three transitional goals set out at last year's analyst day event, despite the pandemic weighing on overall end-market demand and cash generation.

However, the key hurdle is the valuation, with shares now trading at c. 13x EV/EBITDA, a significant premium to the historical average. Considering some of Belden's end-markets are not quite out of the woods yet, the recent re-rating may embed a tad too much optimism. Pending improved visibility around the margin expansion path and normalization across end-markets like smart buildings and oil & gas, I remain sidelined.

Transformation in Progress

Belden's three-step transformation announced at the prior analyst day appears to be tracking well, with the Grass Valley divestiture complete and SG&A cost-cutting already approaching a $60 million annual run-rate by 2021 - far ahead of the initial $40 million target. However, the targeted divestitures of ~$200 million in the copper cabling business remain ongoing. The updated H1 '21 timeline is still positive and paves the way toward Belden becoming a more simplified, higher-margin business going forward.

My base case is for a divestiture to be announced in FQ1 '21 and completed later in FQ2 '21, after which the company will lose a significant portion of sales (c. $200 million in annual sales based on guidance). However, as Belden would be shedding lower-margin assets, the business post-sale should see a c. 200bps lift in EBITDA and operating margins. Bringing it all together, pro-forma revenues (ex-copper assets) for 2020 are projected to reach c. $1.6 billion at 15% EBITDA margins, which compares to the current 2020 implied guidance of c. $1.8 billion at 13% EBITDA margins. This would imply a similar pro-forma EBITDA in absolute terms, although the higher margins and lower working capital requirements are incremental positives.

Medium- and Longer-Term Goals Within Reach

Encouragingly, the longer-term financial targets remain unchanged - management continues to aim for 5%-7% total revenue growth, 20%-22% EBITDA margins, and 13%-15% ROIC despite the pandemic. However, management did unveil a new set of three-year "financial goals" at the event, which was somewhat of a surprise. Notably, Belden is targeting base case organic revenue CAGR of 4% over the next three years, implying a return to 2019 levels. In addition, the company is also targeting c. 500 bps of EBITDA margin expansion relative to pro-forma 2020 numbers after accounting for its transformative actions.

I believe the three-year targets are achievable - after all, the company has hit these targets before back in 2017. Considering the EBITDA targets, for instance, imply a three-year wait before Belden reaches the lower end of the range, I see room for an upside surprise. Much depends on the timing of the copper business divestiture (near-term product line exits alone are targeted to contribute c. 70bps of margin expansion), after which the company is positioned to accelerate margin expansion.

Improved Cash Generation Offers Optionality

Belden is also positioned to shore up the balance sheet, with FCF expected to grow c. 40% annually over the next three years (although this is relative to depressed levels post-COVID-19). Capex levels will also help, coming down by c. $30 million/year to c. $70 million going forward due to the Grand Valley divestiture. In the near term, this will be offset by one-time restructurings, while interest expense is projected to be flat with no near-term maturities. Longer term, however, the company has room to delever over time, which will reduce interest expense.

With net leverage levels currently at c. 4x, I am positive on the deleveraging outlook. Notably, the company expects to hit the target range of c. 3x in 2021 and c. 2x by 2022 from higher EBITDA levels alone. I do not think all of the FCF will be used for deleveraging, however, as Belden will likely utilize the cash proceeds from its divestitures to accelerate the debt paydown. This leaves room for additional M&A in key growth areas, for example, in the fiber-oriented broadband space.

Near-Term Hurdles are Hard to Look Beyond

Admittedly, Belden has done well in driving its growth initiatives, including fiber (now c. 30% of 5G/broadband) and SaaS (now c. 20% of non-renewal bookings in security software), with revenue tracking higher as we head toward end-2020. However, the key hurdle is the company's exposure to cyclical businesses such as smart buildings and oil & gas, both of which could continue to suffer in a post-COVID-19 environment. Considering the typical lead time between improved activity translating into business performance in its cyclically sensitive businesses as well, any rebound will likely take time.

Another key concern is in broadband, where much of the revenue strength thus far could be the result of a demand pull-forward. As the COVID-19 impact fades and conditions normalize, much of the benefits the fiber business has seen from the shift to work and learn from home could reverse, leading to difficult compares in the upcoming years.

Final Take

While the analyst day was a largely positive event, the shares have also seen a solid rebound in recent weeks, also benefiting from a COVID-19 vaccine-led rotation into value. Some of this is justified - improving industrial demand and sentiment should improve as the vaccine rolls out globally, however, Belden is not quite out of the woods. My key concern remains the smart buildings business, which contributes c. 22% of the top line and is levered to non-residential construction trends. Also of concern is the company's exposure to broadband, which has likely benefited from some demand pull-forward due to work-from-home trends.

Shares now trade at c. 13x EBITDA - a significant premium to the historical average, which has me concerned. I think the recent re-rating might have run ahead of itself, and pending improved visibility around the margin expansion progress and normalization across end-markets, I would be cautious at these levels.

