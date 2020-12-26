The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's November Update: Income Drops But Account Balances Climb

No companies suspended or decreased their dividend that was payable during the month of November.

No companies in John's portfolio increased their dividend or issued a special dividend during the month of November.

John's Roth IRA had a balance of $295.84 as of November 30, 2020, vs. $336.17 on November 30, 2019. The estimated annualized YOC is 3.90%.

John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $576.56 as of November 30, 2020, vs. $715.54 on November 30, 2019. The estimated annualized YOC is 4.33%.

November Summary

I like to start my articles by reviewing a basic summary of how much income John and Jane have generated in their Traditional IRA and Roth IRA for each respective month. Additionally, I will be creating additional tables and graphs that track the amount of cash available at the end of the month in John and Jane's accounts (this will take some time as I plan to go back through the last three years of statements so that it matches the same time frame as the rest of the data).

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

November 2019 - $715.54 of dividend income

November 2020 - $576.56 of dividend income

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

November 2019 - $336.17 of dividend income

November 2020 - $295.84 of dividend income

In total, Johns' income generated from his Traditional and Roth IRAs for November 2019 totaled $1,051.71 of dividend income compared with November 2020 total dividend income of $872.40.

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

November 2019 - cash balance of $16,576.23

November 2020 - cash balance of $4,372.26

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

November 2019 - cash balance of $2,413.59

November 2020 - cash balance of $5,988.56

Notable Changes

We saw a buying opportunity for CyrusOne (CONE) and a selling opportunity for Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) during the month of November. We also added more shares of New Residential Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB) and increased John's position in Walgreens (WBA).

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand:

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Jane has officially decided that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

There were no stocks that reduced or eliminated their dividend that was payable during the month of November.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

There were no stocks that paid an increased dividend during the month of November.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 23 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 32 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of November.

Aflac (AFL) - Purchased 20 Shares @ $34.85/share.

CONE - Purchased 10 Shares @ $69.74/share.

CONE - Purchased 15 Shares @ $68.96/share.

The following sales took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of November.

HTA - Sold 50 Shares @ $27.76/share.

HTA - Sold 50 Shares @ $27.46/share.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of November.

WBA - Purchased 25 Shares @ $41.59/share.

WBA - Purchased 25 Shares @ $37.42/share.

NRZ.PB - Purchased 100 Shares @ $22.90/share.

The sale of HTA shares was the result of a rise in share prices to lower the overall cost-basis because these were high-cost shares. Over the last 3+ months, we have slowly accumulated more shares at a much more attractive cost basis.

November Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of November was down for John's Traditional IRA and down significantly for his Roth IRA year over year. The main challenge for John's account (particularly in his Roth IRA) is that a significant amount of dividend income comes from REITs and several of them were directly impacted by COVID-19 suspensions/cuts.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio, even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

We continue to see that the Traditional IRA is producing strong income but it is only up 1.1% year over year while the Roth IRA has seen dividend income take a tumble to the tune of -9.5% (This is largely due to the heavier concentration of REITs that saw their dividend suspended like EPR Properties (EPR) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) which gutted its dividend.

On the positive side, OXY and EPR have seen their share prices increase over the last several months and OXY is looking especially good now that the company's capital structure is looking more stable.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. (I previously used a graph, but believe the table is more informative.)

When it comes to transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio, because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on December 23, 2020.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The following graph was suggested by one of my readers who thought that this particular graph would demonstrate some of the interesting trends that we see each month while comparing them on a year-over-year basis. The main issue with the graph as it currently stands is that this is only the third year of collecting this data, which makes the graph more choppy than it should be. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

The market rally has continued to chip away at the negative gain/loss in John's portfolio albeit we will need to see real improvements to COVID restrictions before we can really see improvement because so much of his portfolio is rooted in REITs that were adversely impacted. There will be income generated from the addition of NRZ.PB starting in 2021 which will have an overall positive effect on the portfolio.

If the market continues to trend up, then readers can expect to see growing cash balances in the account, whereas if prices drop, then we will start using more cash to increase existing holdings.

