While the past couple of months have certainly been a bumpy ride, it's been another exciting year for the junior sector, with Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) arguably being the explorer of the year. Despite a negative return year-to-date, the company took home the crown for the #1 and #4 ranked best drill intercepts of the year at its Windfall Project, with the highlight hole coming in at over 27,000~ gram-meters. This was the second year in a row that the company took home this esteemed title, and the Quebec junior has a busy year ahead with several catalysts. Based on Osisko's bonanza grade intercepts and the fact that it looks to be only of only two juniors in the sector with the potential to prove up 10 million ounces by 2024, I continue to see the stock as a top takeover target.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While there's no question we've had several incredible drill intercepts reported this year, Osisko Mining took the sector by surprise earlier this month with a mammoth hit of 2 meters of 13,634 grams per tonne gold. This translates to 2 meters of over 430 ounces of gold when converted, and as shown below, it dwarfed any other intercept in the sector this year. In fact, on a gram-meter basis (grams multiplied by meters), the hole came in at 27,268 gram-meters, more than triple the 2nd place hole of 7,745 gram-meters at Hod Maden. At the time, Sandstorm Gold's (NYSE:SAND) 85.3 meters of 84.3 grams per tonne gold intercept at its Hod Maden Project looked like it would easily take the cake for 2020, but it wasn't even a contest following Osisko's December 2nd intercept. Even more impressive, Osisko snagged two of the top-5 drill intercepts among over 500 companies, with its second hole coming in at 5,656 gram-meters or 28 meters of 202 grams per tonne gold. Drill results are not everything when it comes to economics, but one thing is clear, the Lynx Zone at Osisko's Windfall Project continues to surprise.

(Source: Author's Chart, RSC Mining & Mineral Exploration/Opaxe)

If we look at Osisko's top 20 intercepts reported at Windfall to date, we can see that over 90% of them came in 2020, with the average hole coming in at a grade of 1,020~ grams per tonne gold. While these are highlight holes and not representative of the average of the complete Lynx orebody, it is quite encouraging that we continue to see better grades in 2020 relative to 2019. Meanwhile, the incredible hit at the newly defined Triple Lynx Zone of 10.8 meters of 85 grams per tonne gold suggests that these bonanza grades are also being found at depth.

(Source: Company News Release)

As it stands, the company has delineated a resource of 5.15~ million ounces above 1,200-meter vertical depths. However, this does not include the new Triple 8 Zone, which returned an impressive 13.7 meters of 17.4 grams per tonne gold, nor does it include impressive intercepts drilled at depths more than 100 meters below current Lynx mineralization. This suggests that the resource has ample room to grow both at depth and along strike, with increased grades also likely to beef up the resource.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As mentioned earlier, 18 above-average grade holes do not guarantee an increase in grades for a resource. However, when these holes are coming in at grades that are more than 90x the current resource grade (11.0~ grams per tonne gold), we'll likely get some improvement in the resource, with further benefit from tighter drill spacing. Given that Osisko has done considerable infill drilling this year at Lynx, I would expect a significant portion of the Lynx resource to move into the indicated category and the resource to grow overall due to improving grades. Based on the several highlight holes we've seen and very solid drilling results, even in average holes, I would not be surprised if the average grade at Lynx increased to above 12.0~ grams per tonne gold, from a current grade of 10.99 grams per tonne gold. In terms of resource growth, it's looking like Lynx could easily be a 3.75~ million-ounce resource on its own within 18 months. This would translate to a 30% increase in ounces, in addition to a nearly 10% increase in grades. It would also push the total ounce count at Windfall up to above 6.0~ million ounces, making Windfall a 6.0 million-ounce deposit.

(Source: Company News Release)

If the company can achieve this, it will retain its rarefied position as one of Canada's largest resources but extend its lead as the only 5-million ounce junior with an average grade above 6.5 grams per tonne gold. While there are a few massive undeveloped gold projects in Canada currently, there are only a couple with grades above 5.0~ grams per tonne gold. These two deposits are Sabina Gold & Silver's (OTCQX:SGSVF) Back River Project in Nunavut and Osisko's Windfall and Osborne-Bell deposits. If we include Osisko's 510,000 ounces at 6.13 grams per tonne gold at Osborne-Bell, I believe Osisko could ultimately prove up a global gold resource of 6.75 million ounces at 8.35~ grams per tonne gold in 2022. As the chart below shows, it would gain further ground relative to peers and command an even higher valuation, with fair value for its ounces coming in above $150.00/oz. In the below scatter plot, I have marked Osisko's current position as OBNNF and my forward estimate for Osisko as OBNNF 2022.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we head into the new year, we should see a bulk sample at Triple Lynx with an exploration ramp currently being completed. The previous bulk sample completed at Lynx in 2019 was well above expectations for those familiar, with an average grade of 17.8 grams per tonne gold, 89% higher than predicted in the infill drilling block model. In total, the bulk sample at Lynx yielded 3,271 ounces of gold and 2,176 ounces of silver. Assuming we can see similar positive reconciliation at Triple Lynx in 2021, this would further embolden the investment thesis, suggesting that resource modeling to date might be on the conservative side to what's actually available at Lynx. This is a great problem to have.

(Source: Company News Release)

So, is the stock a buy here?

While Osisko is undoubtedly sitting on a world-class project in Quebec and arguably one of the best-undeveloped projects in a Tier-1 jurisdiction not owned by a major, the current market cap is $1 billion~ based on 341 million shares outstanding, and a share price of US$2.92. It's worth noting that Osisko has over $170 million in cash, which makes up over 15% of its current valuation. Having said that, this cash is ultimately going to go to exploration costs and any early development for Windfall, so while it's great to have ample cash because there's no need for dilution, I would expect the majority of the cash to be burned with the next two years. Therefore, it's not really fair to base valuation on cash, even if the massive cash balance dwarfs that of any other junior.

(Source: Author's Notes)

Based on a fair valuation per ounce of $160.00/oz and my estimate of 6.75 million ounces proven up in 2022, we arrive at a fair valuation of $1.08~ billion. This translates to 8.5% upside from current levels to fair value, but I prefer to have at least 20% upside from current levels for a stock to receive a bullish rating. Therefore, while Osisko should have another incredible year in 2021, the ideal buy point for the stock would be below US$2.60, where the stock would offer more than 20% upside to its conservative fair value of US$3.17. In summary, while I am bullish on the Windfall Project, I would need a share price of US$2.60 or lower to be bullish enough on Osisko to start a new position.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Osisko Mining has had another incredible year in 2020 and would win the explorer of the year award this year if there was one to hand out. Based on the fact that the company is one of only two juniors in my top takeover targets list with the potential to prove up 10 million ounces by 2024, I continue to see the stock as one of the best ideas in the junior space. Meanwhile, the company's massive cash balance of over $170 million should backstop the need for share dilution in the next 15 months, suggesting that Osisko might finally be able to put together a solid performance in 2020 vs. being held back by a growing share count in 2019 and 2020. Therefore, I believe this is a name for investors to keep a close eye on, and I would view any pullbacks below US$2.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.