Shares of snack legend Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) have been terrific this year. Utz hasn’t been publicly-traded for very long, but what a time for a snack maker. Companies of all types that cater to staying at home have thrived in COVID-19 conditions, and Utz certainly fits that description. The company has an attractive growth profile compared to most of its competitors, but I fear the stock has gotten way ahead of itself.

Before we get to the fundamental reasons why I think Utz’s value proposition for shareholders is rather poor, let’s take a look at two of my favorite technical indicators. First, the accumulation/distribution line has been trending lower since June. This is an indicator that shows whether dips are being bought, and in practice, it is a good indicator of whether or not institutions are accumulating the stock. It isn’t foolproof, but I like stocks with strong A/D lines, not ones that look like ski slopes.

Second, the PPO is a momentum indicator, and when I see new highs in a stock, but a failure of the PPO to make new highs, that’s a divergence that I pay a lot of attention to. If a stock is making new highs with new momentum highs, that’s very bullish. Utz hasn’t managed to even match its prior momentum high, so that’s another reason I think investors should be concerned the current rally is near running its course.

These are just indicators and certainly do not mean Utz is going to crash tomorrow. However, if I’m looking for a stock that is about to rally, both of these tell me Utz is likely much closer to the end of the rally than the beginning.

Now, let’s take a look at Utz’ updated fundamentals, and why I think the stock is egregiously overpriced today.

Truco: a great acquisition

Utz announced in mid-November it would be acquiring Truco Enterprises for a total consideration of $480 million. For a company with a market capitalization of under $3 billion, that’s a big purchase. So, what is Truco?

Source: Investor presentation

Truco is the holding company behind the popular On The Border brand of tortilla chips, primarily, but the company has a small dip business as well. Truco operates a bit like a franchisor does, wherein it outsources all production and simply designs and distributes the products. Truco only has 50 employees because all of the headcount associated with manufacturing is outsourced.

The company has significant scale in tortilla chips, being the third largest competitor in that sub-sector. It produces nearly $200 million in annual revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million annually, with margins being quite outstanding thanks to its asset-light model.

On the surface, it sounds like a good buy. Truco provides immediate scale in tortilla chips to Utz, and margins are great. In addition, Utz isn’t taking over factories and hundreds of manufacturing employees; it is buying the rights to distributed On The Border, more or less.

Source: Investor presentation

And compared to Utz’ valuation, Truco is a relative bargain. The price represents ~9 times adjusted EBITDA, and Utz believes it is a bit cheaper than that if synergies are included. Utz trades at ~19 times adjusted EBITDA, so the relative value is quite good.

Utz touts the scale the purchase will provide, but the problem is that Utz is still a very small piece of the salty snack market, even if/when Truco is ultimately integrated.

Source: Investor presentation

Utz will go from fourth to third in terms of scale, and may indeed overtake Campbell (CPB) relatively soon. However, PepsiCo (PEP) is a gargantuan in an otherwise fragmented market, and Utz will never approach it in terms of scale. Thus, while better scale is important and desirable, I see Utz as overinflating the importance of this relative to Pepsi, a company which has such an advantage that the word “dominate” isn’t even strong enough to adequately describe its positioning.

Looking forward

As one would expect given the fact that Truco is being bought, revenue growth should be better next year despite lapping very tough comparables from COVID-19-related goosing of demand in 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Currently, analysts expect 12% revenue growth next year with the addition of Truco, plus the headwind of lapping extraordinary demand from 2020. Looking into 2022, we see growth of just 2.5%, which is certainly more in line with what I’d expect from Utz moving forward. It operates in a category that produces little or no growth each year, and don’t forget that Utz and everyone else in the category are dominated by Pepsi, which can outspend everyone combined in marketing dollars, and has enormous scale advantages over the field.

Source: Investor presentation

That said, Utz is going to see some nice margin benefits from Truco given the latter’s asset-light model. Adjusted EBITDA should be ~$50 million higher with Truco than without, and adjusted EBITDA margin should be ~200bps higher as well, with no added capex. That’s great, and it will afford Utz higher free cash flow, which it can use on reducing leverage, which it has stated it wants to do following the Truco acquisition.

All of that is terrific, but I simply cannot believe how expensive this stock is.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares go for 55 times 2020 earnings, and 39 times next year’s earnings. These are multiples you’d generally see for a fast-growing software stock or something like that; Utz makes chips and pretzels. While Truco will provide some growth, it is doing so at a cost, which must not be forgotten. If Utz were growing revenue at 12% organically, and producing massive margin gains, I could hold my nose and buy. However, it just isn’t, and while Truco looks like a good buy, the stock is so unbelievably expensive that all that goodness is already priced in.

It is no wonder Utz has a D- value rating in a sector where value is king. It is being priced like it will grow to the moon, but that simply isn’t realistic in this category. Utz is being priced like it has massive market share gains coming, but I simply see no cause for that level of optimism.

For Utz to grow into its current valuation, it would have to take large chunks of share from competitors, meaning it would have to take either some share from a bunch of its smaller competitors, or some share from the 800-pound gorilla that is Pepsi. If you’d like to bet on that, go ahead and pay 39 times forward earnings for Utz. I’m just not willing to do that, and I’m moving from neutral to bearish on Utz given what I view as an absurd valuation.