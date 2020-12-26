Graphic Source: AVROBIO, Inc.

Introduction: What is AVROBIO, Inc?

AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) is a clinical-stage gene therapy biotechnology company focused on developing single-dose curative ex-vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies for rare diseases. AVROBIO's six therapeutics are based on taking the patient's hematopoietic stem cells modifying them with a lentiviral vector and inserting functional genes into defective targets with lysosomal-based diseases, a $4.6B market (2019).

Founded in 2015 and IPO'ed in 2018, the US-based AVROBIO has since grown to over 120 employees and a market cap of approximately $630M (December 2020). Since that IPO, AVROBIO has done exceptionally building a mid-stage pipeline for three rare diseases sponsored in part by university-aided trials. With lower-cost upfront, AVROBIO has been able to build a fully-owned pipeline ready for the upside still to come after partnerships are announced post-Phase 2. Tentative results have thus far shown positive data across AVROBIO's clinical programs including Gaucher Type 1, Fabry, and Cystinosis evidencing a more likely upside for this early-stage biotech. If all continues as planned, AVROBIO should be able to perform well as a "buy" at a five-year price target of $68 (+383% upside).

Products/Pipeline

AVROBIO is developing a pipeline of six gene-therapeutics covering Fabry disease (AVR-RD-01), Gaucher Type 1 (AVR-RD-02), Cystinosis (AVR-RD-04), Hunter syndrome (AVR-RD-05), Gaucher Type 3 (AVR-RD-06), and Pompe disease (AVR-RD-03). The science underlying each primary therapeutic is the ex-vivo lentiviral vector-mediated modality which has been used in two approved therapeutic indications ALD and Beta-thalassemia. The second factor is using the patient's own hematopoietic stem cells after modifying them with a lentiviral vector to insert functional genes into defective targets.

AVROBIO's lead therapeutics are the three Phase 1/2 gene therapies covering Fabry disease, Gaucher Type 1, and Cystinosis each showing positive results as of the November update. The other therapeutics are in IND-enabling studies. Fabry disease is estimated to be a $3.1B market (2025) while Gaucher's is expected to reach $1.7B (2025), and the smallest, Cystinosis, came in at a 2019 valuation of only $200M.

Management

AVROBIO has been led by Geoff MacKay since its inception in 2015. He is a pioneer in cell and gene therapy and has led some very impressive biotech companies. Before AVROBIO, he was the CEO of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), a leading cell therapy company that received the first allogeneic cell therapy FDA approval. He also founded and led Genesis, a biotech focused on applying CRISPR Cas-9 gene editing to xenotransplantation. Before that, he gained foundational knowledge while at Novartis (NYSE:NVS) serving as VP of Immunology and Transplantation. MacKay seems to understand the importance of clinical trial design and not just clinical therapeutic safety and efficacy. He has plans to conduct an FDA discussion on the approval pathway in Q1 2021 for AVR-RD-01 (Fabry Disease) and to start a dialogue with the FDA on path-to-clinic for Gaucher type 3 in mid-2021.

Financial position

AVROBIO is a non-revenue-producing, early-stage biotech with a cash basis of $220M as of 9m 2020 on top of $0 in debt. Its Phase 1/2 pipeline is not expected to progress swiftly graduating the first revenue of $14M in 2022 and the first profit in 2025 of $24M on top of revenues of $228M. Expectations are that revenues will gradually grow to meet the above figures as its pipeline matures and partnerships are developed aiming to penetrate a $4.6B market.

Risk discussion

AVROBIO maintains an above-average risk level primarily stemming from its early-stage pipeline. Some diversification across indications may help, but any large clinical end-point not met may be heavily damaging to this small early-stage biotech. Cash is sufficient in the short term for 2-3 years of cash burn, but shareholder dilution is highly expected as it has occurred in every year since IPO with 2020's dilution coming in around 15%.

Investment thesis

Founder-CEO Geoff MacKay has developed a uniquely independent business model utilizing investigator-sponsored clinical trials to lower costs in the short term and allowing an expanded pipeline to develop into mid-clinical stages in a fast-paced environment. It is constantly seeking guidance from the FDA at critical steps for its ODD-designated therapeutics aiding its pace and reliability in clinical design. Management has been cost-conscious as well and was able to secure $220M in cash in 9m 2020, enough for 2-3 years of cash burn. The next step would be to wait for Phase 1/2 results updates in 1Q 2021 and to verify the science.

For high-risk/high-reward plays, investors can enter this relatively modern biotechnology company at a reasonable valuation now, though early 2021 may be a lower valuation premium. The science exists and is strong, but the early-stage volatility is hard to weather when 2021 is full of updates. Investors are encouraged to dig deep into the science to decide if they themselves agree with AVROBIO being able to tap its potential $4.6B markets. If so, then the author agrees and projects AVROBIO, Inc as a "buy" at a five-year price target of $68 (+383% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships

Graphic Source: AVROBIO, Inc.

Promising Candidate (1): AVR-RD-01 for Fabry disease

AVR-RD-01, ODD designated by the EU, is AVROBIO's lead ex-vivo lentiviral vector-mediated investigational gene therapy covering Fabry disease with two ongoing clinical trials. AVR-RD-01 is made of autologous CD34+ cells enriched and transduced with a lentiviral vector/alpha-galactosidase A encoding for the proper human AGA cDNA sequence. The first trial for AVR-RD-01 is an investigator-sponsored phase 1 in Canada (fully enrolled) and has dosed 5 patients already. FAB-201 ("GT") is the second trial and is in Phase 2 having dosed 4 treatment-naive patients (never undergone treatment) with enrollment continuing in Australia, the US, and Canada. The ongoing trials have shown thus far sustained durability with the first patient out to 3.5 years. Fabry disease is estimated to be a $3.1B market (2025).

Estimated Primary Completion Date: July 2021

Estimated Study Completion Date: November 2021

Promising Candidate (2): AVR-RD-02 for Gaucher Type 1

AVR-RD-02, ODD designated by the EU, is AVROBIO's second gene therapy which is an ex-vivo lentiviral vector-mediated gene therapy for Gaucher Disease Type 1. It is being studied in a phase 1/2 clinical trial known as GuardOne which is a non-randomized multinational open-label 16 person trial. One patient has been dosed so far. Tentative results from one patient showed 3-months post-gene therapy had reductions in the toxic metabolite plasma lyso-Gb1 and plasma chitotriosidase. This was compared to baseline enzyme replacement therapy. Gaucher's disease is expected to reach a market size of $1.7B (2025).

Estimated Primary Completion Date: May 2021

Estimated Study Completion Date: September 2022

Promising Candidate (3): AVR-RD-04 for Cystinosis

AVR-RD-04 is AVROBIO's third-leading candidate of enriched gene-corrected hematopoietic stem cells in an ex-vivo lentiviral vector-mediated gene therapy being studied in collaboration with the University of California SD in a phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored trial. Two of six patients have been dosed thus far in the first of a three cohort staggered open-label treatment design. Tentative results have shown that one-year post gene therapy, the first patient has remained off cysteamine and showcased positive data across various other measures including a substantial reduction in cystine crystals of the cornea. Cystinosis is AVROBIO's smallest market estimated in 2019 to be worth only $200M.

Estimated Primary Completion Date: August 2023

Estimated Study Completion Date: March 2024

Other therapeutic updates

AVR-RD-05 has a collaboration with UofM for a Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored clinical trial expected in 2H 2021.

AVR-RD-03 is expected to complete IND-enabling studies in 2020.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see either the AVROBIO R&D Day Presentation (November) or the 8-K Clinical Trial Update.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self-Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - AVRO

Revenue/costs

AVROBIO is in the early stages of its therapeutic clinical trials hence its lack of revenues. This is common amongst early-stage biotechs that partner with universities for investigator-sponsored trials and minimal pharmaceutical milestone/upfront recognized payment schedules. Operations of AVROBIO are primarily financed through dilutive equity raises. The shares outstanding after 2018's IPO was 23.7M, in 2019 that was diluted approximately 33% to 31.6M, and in 2020 further diluted another 15% to 36.4M.

Its Phase 1/2 pipeline is not expected to progress swiftly creating a delay in milestone revenues or other therapeutic-related revenues graduating the first revenue of $14M in 2022 and the first profit in 2025 of $24M on top of revenues of $228M. The total market potential across therapeutic end-point sales estimate to $4.6B, highlighting strong potential upside. Expectations are that revenues will gradually grow to meet the above figures as its pipeline matures and partnerships are developed.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self-Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - AVRO

In terms of financial resources, AVROBIO's consistent large capital raises have aided its cash position to a significant sum of $220M, enough for 2-3 years of cash burn (CFO+Capex). In terms of financial liabilities, accrued expenses seem to be growing rapidly at 9m 2020 but still seem manageable. All in all, with a price/book ratio lower than the sector (2.59x vs 4.53x), AVROBIO's financial position is sturdy and its discount relative to its resources is satisfactory. Investors should expect further double-digit dilutions in 2021, but shouldn't be concerned with financial resources in the short-term.

Valuation

Table Source: Self-Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - AVRO

It can be increasingly difficult to value any early-stage biotechnology corporation without assuming drug acceptance, but with AVROBIO there are a few quick valuations that can be done. The first is a short-term valuation with revenue multiples and analyst estimates for 2022. It can be seen that by FYE 2022, upside potential is 39% with a weighted negative downside -23% highlighting slight pessimism in analyst valuations or evidencing a premium now. Secondly, valuing into 2025 with analyst estimates and PE multiples (more accurate), a 363% upside exists or a 29% CAGR until 2025 when holding on the long term (approx five years). An investor would have to weather serious volatility, but a 363% upside by 2025 is reasonable given Fabry disease is estimated to be a $3.1B market (2025) and Gaucher's worth $1.7B (2025), and the actual CAGR amounts to approximately 29%.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

Dec 2020: AVR-RD-01, presenting phase 2 study additional kidney biopsy data

Q1 2021: AVR-RD-02, presenting six-month data at WORLDSymposium

2021: AVR-RD-02, executing on global phase 1/2 trial for Gaucher's type 1

2021: AVR-RD-04, completing phase 1/2 enrollment for Cystinosis and working with the FDA on pivotal trial design

2H 2021: AVR-RD-03, preparing and potentially initiating a classic infantile-onset study for Pompe disease

2H 2021: AVR-RD-05, dosing first patient with Hunter's syndrome.

Conclusion

AVROBIO's technology seems to be at the forefront of therapeutic science, but several biotechs are working on similar developments but with different indications. It seems the pace of clinical trials and the size of such trials would evidence a new strong science that is higher risk. Obviously, the costs of larger trials would increase, but so would the certainty regarding FDA acceptance. Executing on its global trials will be challenging, but AVROBIO's management seems to be making the rights move by starting dialogue early with FDA guidance on path-to-clinic procedures and study design. These indications seem to be on track, but Phase 1/2 efficacy results will be important starting Q1 2021. The cash position seems sufficient to reach 2022 or post Phase 2s for each of the key three therapeutics above. Together, AVROBIO is in a strong starting position, but Phase 1/2 results will be critical to confirm the core science that underlies all its existing therapeutics and should be monitored.

In summary, the author projects AVROBIO, Inc. as a "buy" at a five-year price target of $68 (+383% upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.