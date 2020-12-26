The stock is undervalued based on historical earnings multiple and two other valuation models. The yield is at the higher end of its range in the past decade.

General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) stock price has been on a downward trajectory since its all-time high in early 2018. The stock is down about 28% over the past three years. The stock price has recovered some of its losses since late-March, but is still down about 17% year-to-date. The main challenges for General Dynamics have been a weaker business jet market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a declining backlog in certain segments. Further, the move into Information Technology has some risks and is not really a core area for an aerospace and defense company focused on platforms. However, there are three reasons why General Dynamics is a buy: more subs, more tanks, and more jets. The company now has long-term contract awards in places for the next generation of attack and ballistic submarines and the newest version of the M1 Abrams main battle tank. General Dynamics also has the successful Gulfstream business jets. The stock is undervalued based on three valuation models, it is a Dividend Aristocrat, and the yield is about 3%. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: U.S. Army

More Submarines

General Dynamics is one of only two manufacturers of nuclear submarines including the Virginia-class fast attack submarines and the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSN and SSBN, respectively). The other defense contractor that makes submarines is Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). General Dynamics also makes surface combatant and support ships, oil tankers, and cargo ships, but the main interest here is the submarines.

The U.S. Navy is in the middle of a major ship building program to expand the fleet to 355 ships by 2034. A major component of this plan is a goal for 66 fast-attack submarines from 51 and building 12 new Columbia-class submarines. This will help drive the top and bottom lines for the next 10+ years simply due to the enormous cost of these platforms.

Source: USNI News

The Virginia-class will cost about $1.8 billion per hull (co-built by Huntington Ingalls) and the Columbia-class will cost about $7.5 billion per hull (primarily built by General Dynamics). The planned build rate is roughly two SSN per year and one SSBN per year. The Virginia-class will also be fitted with the new payload module expanding capabilities to deliver new missiles and UUVs. You can see in the chart below that planned annual funding for submarines is robust until 2034. In fact, a large percentage of the annual construction funding is directed towards submarines until 2034.

Source: USNI News

Along these lines, General Dynamics received a major contract award of $22.2 billion for the Virginia-class submarines and also signed an initial $9.47 billion contract for the first two Columbia-class submarines. This company’s backlog was near a record of about $82.7 billion earlier in the year. Over $42 billion of the backlog was in the Marine Systems segment. Both nuclear submarine programs will have decades-long lifecycles. In addition, new platforms tend to be modernized periodically and require refits. Indeed, the Virginia-class submarines already in service will be receiving the payload module. Furthermore, General Dynamics is well positioned to win future contracts in this area.

More Tanks

General Dynamics is the only company that makes the M1-series of tanks. This has been the main battle tank for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines since the early 1980s. General Dynamics does make other land combat systems including the well-known Stryker vehicle. But it is the M1 that is the backbone for land combat vehicles likely due to its long-term success on the battlefield. Hence, the U.S. Army is arguably committed to this platform and periodically upgrades the M1-series of tanks.

Along these lines, General Dynamics won an eight-year single-bid contract for $4.62 billion. The U.S. Army intends to field more than 2,100 M1AC also known as the M1A2 SEPv3 tanks. The tank is the newest version of the series and has numerous technical improvements. As the sole builder of the M1-series of tanks, General Dynamics will win these awards. In addition, General Dynamics is well positioned for future upgrade contracts that occur periodically.

Another consideration is that of General Dynamics’ five business segments, Combat Systems was experiencing a declining backlog. The new award for the next generation of M1 tanks will replenish the backlog.

More Jets

General Dynamics manufactures and sells business jets. This business is cyclical. When the global economy is doing well, this business does well. But during economic downturns, business jet deliveries decline as customers delay purchases. Business jets are a competitive market with Textron (NYSE:TXT), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF), Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC), Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Dassault Aviation SA (OTCPK:DUAVF) and several other companies all having a presence in the market. But General Dynamics is the leader in long-range business jets.

Innovation is important in the business jet market and for General Dynamics to maintain its market leadership. Most advances are in the areas of better performance or more comfort. This comes about by introducing new models with longer range, more space, better amenities, better fuel efficiency, and improved performance. The G650ER is an upgraded G650 with longer range of 7,500 nm. The jet demonstrated successful flights from the U.S. to various locations in the East Asia. General Dynamics achieved FAA certification and first customer delivery of the G600 in 2019, which is the newest business jet. The company is also developing the G700, which has even longer range and more space than the G650.

The business jet market will in aggregate have lower sales in 2020 due to the adverse effects of COVID-19. But demand is forecast to recover in 2021. A recent survey by Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which makes engines for business jets, showed that business jet usage should rebound to 80% to 85% of 2019 levels in Q4 2020. Usage should rebound to pre-pandemic levels by middle of 2021. Further, the global fleet is aging with the average age reaching 17+ years in 2019. This means that many jets will need to be replaced over the next few years. Even after accounting for the effect of COVID-19 total sales in the business jet market should trend up for the next several years in North America as seen in the chart below. This suggests that sales for General Dynamics’ business jets should increase over the next several years as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside.

Source: Fortune Business Insights

Valuation

Earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics were dropping through the year, but consensus estimates seem to have stabilized now. Consensus forward estimates for 2020 are now $11.07 per share. The long-term average for P/E ratio over the past decade is about 14.2X. GD is currently trading at roughly 13.4X. At the current earnings estimate and assuming a 14X fair value estimate, we are looking at fair value price of $154.98 based on consensus earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0, I obtain a fair value range from $143.91 to $166.05. The current stock price is ~89% to ~103% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$148.15, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $143.91 $154.98 $166.05 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 103% 96% 89%

Source: Dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $185. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $176, assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 5.5%. An average of these three models is ~$170.66, suggesting that General Dynamics is undervalued at the current price.

We can also take a look at the historical stock price relative to P/E ratio over the past decade. Clearly the stock is undervalued at the moment relative to its trailing average in the past decade.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock is also yielding about 39% over its historical yield in the trailing 10 years. The last time that General Dynamics consistently yielded 3% was between 2011 and 2013. If you take a look at the stock price chart this past decade, that would have been a good time to buy.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Final Thoughts

General Dynamics remains one of my favorite dividend growth stocks in the defense sector. It has a proven track record of annual dividend growth for 28 years. Additionally, the company has a virtual oligopoly in nuclear submarines and combat vehicles, and a market leader position in long-range business jets. The move into Information Technology is a risk and whether it works out or not is unknown at this point, but spending is rising in government IT. The pace of business jet recovery is uncertain as well. That said, General Dynamics will be producing more subs, more tanks, and more business jets over the coming 10 years. This should drive top- and bottom-line growth. The stock is a deal below $150 per share and a bargain below $140 per share. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.