It is attempting to transform itself, but I'm not convinced it will work.

Image source

Mortgage REITs haven’t exactly been a hot corner of the market in the past couple of years. Why should they? Rates continue to plumb new lows, and with massive economic uncertainty afoot because of COVID-19-related job losses, owning mortgage debt likely isn’t all that high on investors’ lists.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) has taken a beating this year, but to its credit has ~3X’d from the March low. The stock lost nearly all of its value from early March to mid-March, and while it has been extremely volatile since then, investors have assigned it a much higher value in just the past couple of months.

However, if we look at our relative strength panels in the bottom two windows, we see a peer group that has underperformed the broader market by 20% in 2020, and a stock that has underperformed its weak peer group by a further 35%. In other words, we’re looking in a bad neighborhood, and we’ve just found a house that needs a lot of work. That’s not the kind of stock I want to own.

Since Colony became publicly traded, its underperformance of the S&P 500 is nothing short of staggering.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock has underperformed by right at 100% in less than three years. Why does anyone own this stock?

Reasons to be cautious

Colony is a commercial real estate focused mREIT. In other words, in its simplest form, it buys mortgages and other kinds of debt on commercial properties, hoping that the income stream from those mortgages produces economic returns, which it can then return to shareholders.

Source: Investor presentation

The commercial mREIT business is one that thrives when rates are high and/or rising, because it means the companies that operate within the sector can borrow at relatively lower rates than they can invest the proceeds. The opposite is true in low and/or falling rate environments, like we’ve had for years at this point; it becomes ever more difficult to raise capital at rates that are attractive relative to the rates that can be achieved by investing the proceeds.

Colony has ~$4.3 billion in assets and a relatively conservative balance sheet. That’s fine for safety, but this business model depends upon high amounts of leverage to work. That is even more so the case in the current rate environment, which is extremely unfavorable to mREITs.

Source: Investor presentation

Colony is in the midst of a portfolio transition, away from a variety of non-senior loans – which generally have lower credit quality – and towards a portfolio of mostly senior loans. This should improve the risk profile of the company’s balance sheet, but it should also crimp its ability to generate returns. After all, higher credit quality means lower rates for the borrower, just like lower credit quality means better rates for the lender. Colony is purposefully going towards the higher quality, but lower rate end of the market.

Source: Investor presentation

Colony also says it is positioned to play offense, and that’s fine, but its ability to generate returns – in my view – will be further impeded by its move up the credit quality ladder. Rates don’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and until they do, Colony and its competitors will have a very difficult time trying to generate any sort of meaningful returns.

Valuing the stock

Perhaps that is why estimates for revenue look pretty awful for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue peaked at just under $600 million last year, but is expected to be just over $300 million next year. That’s quite the fall, and given the fundamentals I’ve laid out above, I see zero chance of Colony even approaching anything like $600 million in the next several years. It is moving into loans with lower yields in an environment where yields are already historically low.

What’s interesting about Colony as well is that its undesirable fundamentals have led to a complete inability to pay a distribution to shareholders. The very reason for an mREIT to exist is to return substantially all of its earnings to shareholders, so this has left Colony shareholders holding the proverbial bag.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dividends were okay at 14.5 cents per share monthly from early-2018 to mid-2019, but things started to deteriorate from there. The stock paid 10 cents or less in monthly dividends until COVID struck, and Colony hasn’t paid a dividend since March. For a security that exists primarily to return cash to shareholders, this is disastrous.

One slightly positive point on Colony is that it is still trading at a discount to historical price to tangible book values.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Colony spent most of the prior two years in the area of 0.8X TBV to 1X TBV. We’re at just 0.6X TBV today, so on this measure, it is cheap. However, considering the immense challenges in front of it, I would argue the stock should be cheap compared times when rates were higher and the dividend was decent. With historically low rates that don’t appear to be going anywhere, and a stock that is getting near a full year with no distributions, I’m not sure 0.6X TBV is even cheap enough.

Given all of this, I honestly have no idea why anyone wants to own this stock. Its business model has been impaired, and with no respite in sight, I’m bearish on Colony Credit Real Estate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.