ETFs: 5 Funds For Investing In Water, A Vital Resource

Though, that doesn't mean that investing in water ETFs doesn't have its own merits; it certainly does as global demand rises, yet supply doesn't go up.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Water is an essential part of life, without it, we wouldn't survive. We spend a lot of time focusing on other utility sectors like electric and gas. The utility companies that distribute this out to homes and businesses, and the different infrastructure that accommodates this and produces the energy. However, for the very reason stated in the opening line, water is truly the most important utility of all. The most basic idea behind investing in the water industry is not only that it is vital for living, but that it is becoming more scarce. More scarce means less supply, so those that have it become even more valuable.

Investing in such a specific area of the market usually results in a lack of ownership in ETFs. That means these ETFs can be relatively smaller in assets being managed. That can cause some issues for larger investors and is a risk in itself when it comes to liquidity concerns. With that in mind, the theme behind investing in water is quite solid.

(Source)

There is water everywhere, of course, but we are specifically looking at clean water for drinking and farmland. 97% of the water on Earth is saltwater, 2% of the remaining 3% of water is frozen. That is what we are depleting faster than can naturally be processed through the water cycle. The largest source of clean water consumption is contributed to crops and livestock. Growing populations around the world continue to drive demand while there is only a finite amount. Thus, should propel the ETFs that are holding them to also benefit.

For some organization for the list, they will be listed from largest to smallest in assets being managed. The one at the top of the list will presumably offer more liquidity for investors and that can take a big risk off the table. (This does end up being the case.) Also, most of the key metrics, such as AUM, will be taken from ETF Database. It should also be noted that they pay dividends, though it might not be as enticing for most of our readers as we generally focus on income. Still, I hope the theme is still interesting to explore for everyone!

One final note is that the list is dominated by 3 Invesco funds. I don't believe this is a bad thing at all. Invesco is a top issuer of ETFs; in general, that should bode well for their funds to be tied to the name. This also isn't a list of every water-focused ETF that is available.

Invesco Water Resources Portfolio ETF (PHO)

$1.249 billion AUM

December 6th, 2005 Inception

0.60% Expense Ratio

0.40% Dividend Yield

PHO is the largest fund on the list and is considerably larger than the next fund listed as well. This would typically allow for plenty of liquidity for the fund when buying or selling shares. However, since it is so specialized in one area of the market, I believe this contributes to its rather low average volume. Average daily volume comes to ~54.5k, which isn't all that much for the size of the fund, relatively speaking. Though, can still be enough for most retail investors or those that aren't looking to dive in and out of the fund regularly.

This fund is "based on the Nasdaq OMX US Water Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks and American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) of companies in the water industry that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of US exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually in April."

This is typically what we see with most ETFs, and is no different from this one, it is a passive investment based only on tracking an index. It won't be able to perform the same as the index because the index doesn't have expenses it has to account for in its operation.

While they don't say they have an ESG focus specifically, they may be biased that way if they are looking for investments to "conserve" water for homes. Since it is also mentioning purifying water, it could be a play on finding more sources for clean water - or in other words, desalination of saltwater.

That being said, its top holding is Danaher Corp (DHR). DHR "operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions." The environmental & applied solutions division would be more specifically focuses on "offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications."

This fund sports the lowest dividend yield of the funds listed as well. That being said, this is where it is similar to all other ETFs as well - in that it pays whatever dividend it receives. Meaning that the dividend varies from quarter to quarter.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Besides the Invesco name and size, it doesn't seem to be offering anything too special here. Of course, the main theme could still be enticing. We look at the performance below in more depth, but one might also point out that it has performed the best on a YTD basis.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

$799.4 million AUM

May 14th, 2007 Inception

0.62% Expense Ratio

1.33% Dividend Yield

CGW, like Invesco's PHO fund, is also passive, but this time is "based on the S&P Global Water Index (the "Index"). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of developed market securities including water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, instruments and materials. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced semiannually."

This index is rebalanced semi-annually, instead of the above index that is quarterly. That means that losses can continue to lose for longer or gainers can run without being trimmed more frequently. Whether that is a good thing or a bad thing varies case by case. Of course, one benefit could be seen as less frequent balancing could mean an investor doesn't have to check in on the fund as often. Though either way, one should be familiar with how often their ETF might be rebalancing and looking out for changes.

This index appears to target what we would consider more the utilities and infrastructure that we would associate with steady cash flows. Perhaps this is reflective of why it is the highest yielding of the funds on the list. Steady cash flows typically translate into more predictable and reliable dividends. That being said, the fund still pays a variable rate, and even worse for those interested in steady income, it is an annual dividend.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Its largest holding is a company that pays a quarterly dividend too. American Water Works Company (AWK) has been in operation since 1886. This is a more traditional utility company as they "provide water and wastewater services in the U.S."

The average daily volume for CGW comes to just around 40.8k. Again, not large enough for larger investors but retail investors should be okay.

This fund should be helped out by the Invesco name and it is at a reasonable size for most investors. The downside here is the annual dividend when it holds several quarterly payers in its portfolio.

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

$645.7 million AUM

May 11th, 2007 Inception

0.55% Expense Ratio

0.69% Dividend Yield

FIW is where my interest does start to pique. We will see that it was the top-performing fund over the long term. It is also based on the "equity index called the ISE Clean Edge Water Index." This is fitting two themes into one. The idea of water offering a compelling and lucrative play and ESG investing that can benefit from the push into that space.

The index is "a modified market capitalization-weighted index comprised of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industry."

The largest position is Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), which is the second-largest position in CGW and the 8th largest position in PHO. It is quite a small world in the water business so there will be considerable overlap; it will mostly come down to differences among allocations.

That being said, what is interesting here is the fund rebalances semi-annually. The index it invests in rebalances quarterly. Though, they last updated September 2020 "evaluation and/or intraquarterly change." That can make it so there might be various times when the positions don't necessarily line up. For example, XYL was not the top holding; Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) is.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

FIW pays a variable quarterly dividend; the varying is to be expected and the rate is rather low overall. Still, the play on clean water and ESG seems to be quite intriguing.

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

$228 million AUM

June 13th, 2007 Inception

0.75% Expense Ratio

0.84% Dividend Yield

PIO is another product of Invesco. They focus on "the Nasdaq OMX Global Water Index (the "Index"). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies listed on a global exchange that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually in April."

Similar to PHO, except with the global focus. That does mean access to investing areas outside of the U.S. This could be interesting as a pair with PHO in that one could raise or lower allocations between the two to take advantage of one or the other in heavier concentrations. In this case, international investments have performed rather poorly over the last decade or so relative to their U.S. counterparts. This is reflected in the performance below. PIO is actually the worst performing of these over the longer term. This could be attributed to the poor global investing environment. Though, we have highlighted several times now how this could be creating value abroad.

Interestingly enough - this fund's largest holding is also DHR. Overall, the portfolio is allocated to 51% U.S. stocks and the remainder mostly in Europe, but some Asian exposure is also represented here as well. AWK shows up as the 6th largest position.

This underperformance has likely dampened enthusiasm from investors and is reflected by its underperformance and small size. Even if one was more interested in this fund, it is definitely not for trading in and out of, or for investors that have some large positions. The average daily volume comes to just 11.3k.

The yield isn't the lowest on the list though, so that might be something for really passive investors worth considering. It is also paid quarterly.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

While the theme in water is there, even the global position tilt is interesting, it might be hard for some investors to get passed the size of the fund. There are small CEFs in the world, but even that volume is quite low relative to those. A random CEF that comes to mind; the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) operates with $214 million in total managed assets ($162 million net) and can still offer an average daily trading volume of almost 119k. This is where the specific focus of a particular industry is showing its true force on trading volume.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund ( EBLU

$21.2 million AUM

February 15th, 2017 Inception

0.40% Expense Ratio

1.20% Dividend Yield

Ecofin, which is a division of Tortoise, is the newest fund launched. It was launched only in 2017 - it also charges the lowest expense ratio on this list. Additionally, we have the second-highest yield given to this fund as well. I'm most familiar with Tortoise from their energy-related CEFs. Though, they have been changing their image to include more of an ESG image and tilt to their organization.

This fund is a continuation of their plunge into ESG focused investing. Though, as we discussed above, they aren't the only ones in ESG water investing. They might be the one that sticks out the most since its name reflects this.

It is a fund that tracks its own index that Ecofin created; "the Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund uses a passive management approach and seeks to track the net total return performance of the Ecofin Global Water ESG Index."

XYL makes an appearance on their top list at number 4. AWK as well in the third-largest position. However, the top position belongs to Ferguson Plc (OTCQX:FERGY). This is a stock that is traded OTC. They're headquartered in the U.K. and "distributes plumbing and heating products in the U.S. U.K., Canada and Central Europe."

As the smallest of the funds, and dampened by the industry focus, the volume comes in at a frightful 3,417 daily average. If you are investing in this fund, you shouldn't only be extremely passive but also anticipating the size of the fund to grow. One might even have to be extremely patient with entering a position, entering a small amount at a time.

To help one with being patient for such a time, the fund does pay a quarterly dividend. They are listed as the second-largest dividend payer, though the dividend history seems quite erratic. Two of the largest payments so far came in the last year - which could be skewing this data.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

On a YTD total-return basis, we have FIW leading the way higher. This is followed closely by the 18.22% PHO has been able to put up. Unfortunately for EBLU, their ESG tilt didn't save them this year. Though, they weren't blown out by the other funds by any means either, with PIO and CGW quite close in performance.

Going back further, we can take a look at performances between the funds since EBLU's inception in 2017.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly enough, we see a similar trend as the YTD basis even when we go back those roughly 3 years now. EBLU still holding up the bottom in terms of performance. This time, though, PHO edges out FIW; PHO and FIW still leading the other funds here.

Data by YCharts

Removing EBLU from the list allows us to go back much further. This would be to 2007, the year three of these four funds launched. When looking at that, we can clearly see FIW coming out way ahead of the pack - PIO lagging the others quite considerably. This time, PHO is right in line with CGW's performance.

In terms of the most interesting for me, I believe FIW offers a compelling story here. Not only because it was the best performing historically either. The volume is light, as it is with all these funds, but not prohibitively so like EBLU and PIO. Yet it still offers exposure to the ESG theme as well.

CGW and PHO could still provide exposure to the water theme, and provide enough volume for most investors. However, I like the idea of being able to potentially dip into both themes a bit better.

One might even be able to make the case that PHO is more interesting as it outperformed over the last several years and came in a very close second with FIW on a YTD basis. CGW also pays an annual dividend, so that might keep some investors away as well.

PIO is interesting for its international lean, but its small size will limit large investors at this time. Someone that is more passive might be able to get on board if they have true conviction in the long-term global water theme.

EBLU, unfortunately, just seems like a non-option at this point. I believe they have good intentions with ESG, and perhaps this will turn around over the years too. They were the most recently launched, so you never know what could happen in the next 10 years when it is at a similar age that the others are now.

FIW seems like the best buy here but has also had the greatest run too. This has left me wanting to sit on the sidelines, at least for now until a better entry price is presented. Preferably a time where it isn't at its all-time high would be great.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. Not only are our portfolios high-yielding, but have offered high-income growth as well of 30% year-over-year! To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial!



Disclosure: I am/we are long HIE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally covered for members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 9th, 2020.



May initiate a position in FIW over the next 72 hours.