I generally don't like investing in the apparel industry. Most of the traditional companies in the space face razor-thin margins, inventory hurdles, and massive competition from a plethora of newly formed online brands. At the same time, the luxury brands, which are able to leverage their label and charge higher premiums, are currently trading at unjustifiable, in my view, valuation multiples. Take Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) and Hermès (OTCPK:HESAF) (OTCPK:HESAY), for example. The two luxury behemoths trade at P/Es of 56 and 80, respectively, both yielding below 1%.

Looking at other brands such as Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU), though great companies that are likely to keep on growing rapidly, I am not a fan of their current valuation, especially the former's.

In this article, we want to take a look at Levi Strauss (LEVI), a company that owns both an iconic brand while trading at a relatively fair valuation. We believe that the company should be able to offer both sufficient capital returns and a wider margin of safety compared to its many overvalued industry peers.

An Impressive Q3

When Levi announced its Q3 results, I was honestly impressed. While the company suffered a decrease in revenues, as it was reasonably expected, it crushed its online sales, which helped offset much of COVID-19's impact in its top line. E-commerce revenues grew by 52%, while its online segment of its pure-play and traditional wholesale customers grew approximately by 50%. In our view, these metrics are quite remarkable. Not only do they display Levi's resilient brand value, but the company's successful pivot towards its online sales managed to resume profitability very quickly, something that some of its peers such as Ralph Lauren (RL) have not been able to achieve yet.

Additionally, Levi should not face any liquidity problems in the medium term, with $2B in available liquidity including $1.4B in cash. This translates to $3.41 in cash per share or more than 16% of the company's market cap. We believe that Levi's strong online sales will help keep its industry-leading gross margins high, while its strong liquidity should help power the company's future investments and growth without having to issue additional debt.

Capital returns, Valuation, Investor returns

The dividend

Because of Levi's quick resumption to profitability and robust liquidity, we believe that a dividend resumption should soon follow. The company started declaring dividends soon after its IPO. Suspending its payouts was a prudent move that is appreciated and shows thoughtful management. With that being said, there should be plenty of space for a dividend resumption. Based on the pace of the company's impressive e-commerce sales and Levi's resilient margins, EPS should resume to normal by next year. Consensus EPS estimates point towards an EPS of around $1.03. Assuming a 40% payout ratio, the stock would yield around 2% based on its current price, which is a decent yield considering the potential for dividend growth as Levi uses its IPO funds to expand its operations.

We are confident towards a dividend resumption as the management has already shown its commitment towards returning capital to stockholders. During Q1, for example, Levi repurchased around $105M of its common stock. While its employee stock-based compensation had offset this amount, it's management's intention to return capital that counts here.

The valuation

Due to this financial year's depressed earnings, the stock's current valuation multiple is not really meaningful. However, upon Levi's current EPS trajectory, shares are currently trading around 20.5 times their FY2021 net income. Based on the market's expectations for gross margins to continue expanding, as the company shifts the majority of its sales online, EPS should quickly grow over the next couple of years. Based on its better-than-expected Q3 results, such a profitability, expansion is not that speculative. As you can see, analysts' low and high estimates remain quite narrow, indicating strong confidence.

Investor returns

To illustrate our investor return expectations while remaining prudent, we have assumed an EPS growth of 8% in the medium term. Additionally, we have assumed that Levi will payout 45% of its net income over this period.

As you can see below, even if Levi retains the current (forward), rather humble valuation, investors should enjoy annualized returns close to the low double digits. However, what we like vs. its industry peers is that even if the company's valuation ends up compressed for whatever reason, investors should still enjoy positive returns, due to its reasonable valuation multiple.

Conclusion

Even though apparel stocks are not our favorite types of investments, some companies in the industry are definitely worth considering. Luxury brand behemoths have always been a great investment, though they are hardly attractive at their current valuations. The same can be said for some of the big guys, like Nike, which currently trades an all-time high valuation.

Legacy brands often fail to capture investors' attention due to their razor-thin margins and lack of sufficient capital returns. However, Levi seems to be offering a more compelling investment case, showcasing robust financials, great liquidity, industry-leading gross margins, and a decent forward valuation. For these reasons, we can see the stock being a decent pick amongst its peers, with the potential for modest returns going forward. To increase our margin of safety, we will not be buying shares currently, but rather wait for its Q4 results to come out, to hopefully get a better and more whole picture in terms of the company's performance.

