Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 27
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
None
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Dec. 28 (Ex Div 12/29)
None
Tuesday, Dec. 29 (Ex-Div 12/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
1/15
|
1.09
|
174.5
|
2.50%
|
10
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
|
(AXS)
|
1/15
|
0.42
|
50.36
|
3.34%
|
18
|
BancFirst Corp.
|
(BANF)
|
1/15
|
0.34
|
58.13
|
2.34%
|
27
|
Franklin Resources
|
(BEN)
|
1/15
|
0.28
|
24.8
|
4.52%
|
40
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
(COR)
|
1/15
|
1.23
|
124.68
|
3.95%
|
11
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
1/15
|
0.28
|
29.51
|
3.80%
|
10
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
1/31
|
0.6625
|
62.19
|
4.26%
|
17
|
Ensign Group Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
1/31
|
0.0525
|
72.82
|
0.29%
|
13
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
1/15
|
0.27
|
27.58
|
3.92%
|
10
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
1/29
|
0.625
|
404.83
|
0.62%
|
10
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
1/14
|
1.14
|
202.44
|
2.25%
|
46
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|
(KW)
|
1/7
|
0.22
|
17.99
|
4.89%
|
10
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings
|
(LECO)
|
1/15
|
0.51
|
118.81
|
1.72%
|
26
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
1/15
|
0.77
|
273.43
|
1.13%
|
10
|
McCormick & Co.
|
(MKC)
|
1/11
|
0.68
|
93.47
|
2.91%
|
34
|
National Fuel Gas
|
(NFG)
|
1/15
|
0.445
|
42.14
|
4.22%
|
50
|
National HealthCare Corp.
|
(NHC)
|
2/1
|
0.52
|
66.28
|
3.14%
|
16
|
National Health Investors
|
(NHI)
|
1/29
|
1.1025
|
69.71
|
6.33%
|
18
|
Nucor Corp.
|
(NUE)
|
2/11
|
0.405
|
52.44
|
3.09%
|
47
|
Regal Beloit Corp.
|
(RBC)
|
1/15
|
0.3
|
120.23
|
1.00%
|
15
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/15
|
0.12
|
30.98
|
4.65%
|
10
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
1/15
|
0.25
|
36.38
|
2.75%
|
10
|
Stryker Corp.
|
(SYK)
|
1/29
|
0.63
|
237.06
|
1.06%
|
27
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
1/4
|
0.24
|
16.31
|
5.89%
|
38
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
1/15
|
1.046
|
70.4
|
5.94%
|
23
|
York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
1/15
|
0.1874
|
47.22
|
1.59%
|
23
Wednesday, Dec. 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Andersons Inc.
|
(ANDE)
|
1/20
|
0.175
|
23.81
|
2.94%
|
18
|
Air Products & Chem.
|
(APD)
|
2/8
|
1.34
|
268.35
|
2.00%
|
38
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
2/1
|
0.49
|
61.15
|
3.21%
|
11
|
Cardinal Health Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
1/15
|
0.4859
|
53.8
|
3.61%
|
24
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
1/15
|
0.34
|
33.7
|
4.04%
|
10
|
Essex Property Trust
|
(ESS)
|
1/15
|
2.0775
|
234.25
|
3.55%
|
26
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
1/15
|
1.06
|
86.58
|
4.90%
|
53
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
1/13
|
0.47
|
216.15
|
0.87%
|
14
|
Ingredion Inc.
|
(INGR)
|
1/28
|
0.64
|
79.36
|
3.23%
|
10
|
Morningstar Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
1/29
|
0.315
|
222.3
|
0.57%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
1/15
|
0.2345
|
61.09
|
4.61%
|
27
|
Republic Services Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
1/15
|
0.425
|
95.63
|
1.78%
|
18
|
Thor Industries Inc.
|
(THO)
|
1/18
|
0.41
|
102.37
|
1.60%
|
11
Thursday, Dec. 31 (Ex-Div 1/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies Inc.
|
(A)
|
1/27
|
0.194
|
117.31
|
0.66%
|
10
|
Cisco Systems Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
1/20
|
0.36
|
44.54
|
3.23%
|
10
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
1/20
|
1.035
|
243.25
|
1.70%
|
30
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
1/15
|
1
|
19.21
|
Special
|
39
Friday Jan 1
Markets closed in observance of New Year
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Financial Group Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
12/29
|
2
|
Special
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
1/4
|
0.385
|
1.0%
|
Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
1/4
|
0.54
|
2.0%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
12/31
|
3.6
|
3.3%
|
Becton Dickinson & Co.
|
(BDX)
|
12/31
|
0.83
|
1.3%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
12/31
|
0.434
|
4.2%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
12/31
|
0.485
|
3.9%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
(CHRW)
|
1/4
|
0.51
|
2.2%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
12/29
|
2.5
|
5.6%
|
Canadian National Railway
|
(CNI)
|
12/30
|
0.575 CAD
|
1.6%
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
12/29
|
2
|
Special
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
12/31
|
0.5675
|
2.7%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
12/31
|
0.9
|
3.1%
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
12/31
|
0.5
|
3.8%
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
1/4
|
0.13
|
1.5%
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
1/4
|
0.26
|
4.6%
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
12/31
|
0.48
|
2.3%
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
(GPC)
|
1/4
|
0.79
|
3.2%
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
12/31
|
0.215
|
2.2%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
12/31
|
0.3
|
2.9%
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
12/31
|
0.22
|
0.9%
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
(LANC)
|
12/31
|
0.75
|
1.7%
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
1/4
|
0.42
|
1.0%
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
12/30
|
0.6325
|
4.9%
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
1/4
|
1.9
|
1.9%
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
1/4
|
0.3325
|
3.8%
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
12/29
|
0.275
|
0.8%
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
12/31
|
0.6
|
4.2%
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
1/4
|
0.49
|
2.8%
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
12/31
|
0.28
|
2.6%
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
1/4
|
0.415
|
6.2%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
12/31
|
0.35
|
0.9%
|
Service Corp. International
|
(SCI)
|
12/31
|
0.21
|
1.7%
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
12/29
|
0.3025
|
5.6%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
12/31
|
0.1925
|
4.5%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
12/31
|
0.27
|
2.7%
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
12/30
|
0.17
|
3.7%
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
12/30
|
0.7
|
2.4%
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
12/30
|
0.9
|
2.4%
|
Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
12/31
|
0.85
|
2.5%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
1/4
|
0.35
|
4.4%
|
Universal Health Realty Trust
|
(UHT)
|
12/31
|
0.695
|
4.3%
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
1/4
|
0.32
|
1.9%
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
12/30
|
0.97
|
1.9%
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
1/4
|
0.24
|
5.9%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
1/4
|
0.54
|
1.5%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
12/29
|
0.25
|
2.0%
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
12/29
|
0.12
|
0.7%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, CSCO, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.