Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 27

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Dec. 28 (Ex Div 12/29)

None

Tuesday, Dec. 29 (Ex-Div 12/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 1/15 1.09 174.5 2.50% 10 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 1/15 0.42 50.36 3.34% 18 BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 1/15 0.34 58.13 2.34% 27 Franklin Resources (BEN) 1/15 0.28 24.8 4.52% 40 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 1/15 1.23 124.68 3.95% 11 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 1/15 0.28 29.51 3.80% 10 Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.6625 62.19 4.26% 17 Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.0525 72.82 0.29% 13 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/15 0.27 27.58 3.92% 10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 1/29 0.625 404.83 0.62% 10 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 1/14 1.14 202.44 2.25% 46 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 1/7 0.22 17.99 4.89% 10 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 1/15 0.51 118.81 1.72% 26 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/15 0.77 273.43 1.13% 10 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 1/11 0.68 93.47 2.91% 34 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 1/15 0.445 42.14 4.22% 50 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 2/1 0.52 66.28 3.14% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 1/29 1.1025 69.71 6.33% 18 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 2/11 0.405 52.44 3.09% 47 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 1/15 0.3 120.23 1.00% 15 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 1/15 0.12 30.98 4.65% 10 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 1/15 0.25 36.38 2.75% 10 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 1/29 0.63 237.06 1.06% 27 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 1/4 0.24 16.31 5.89% 38 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1/15 1.046 70.4 5.94% 23 York Water Company (YORW) 1/15 0.1874 47.22 1.59% 23

Wednesday, Dec. 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 1/20 0.175 23.81 2.94% 18 Air Products & Chem. (APD) 2/8 1.34 268.35 2.00% 38 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 2/1 0.49 61.15 3.21% 11 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 1/15 0.4859 53.8 3.61% 24 CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/15 0.34 33.7 4.04% 10 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 1/15 2.0775 234.25 3.55% 26 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 1/15 1.06 86.58 4.90% 53 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/13 0.47 216.15 0.87% 14 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 1/28 0.64 79.36 3.23% 10 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 1/29 0.315 222.3 0.57% 10 Realty Income Corp. (O) 1/15 0.2345 61.09 4.61% 27 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 1/15 0.425 95.63 1.78% 18 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 1/18 0.41 102.37 1.60% 11

Thursday, Dec. 31 (Ex-Div 1/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 1/27 0.194 117.31 0.66% 10 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 1/20 0.36 44.54 3.23% 10 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/20 1.035 243.25 1.70% 30 Old Republic International (ORI) 1/15 1 19.21 Special 39

Friday Jan 1

Markets closed in observance of New Year

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 12/29 2 Special Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 1/4 0.385 1.0% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 1/4 0.54 2.0% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/31 3.6 3.3% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 12/31 0.83 1.3% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 12/31 0.434 4.2% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 12/31 0.485 3.9% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 1/4 0.51 2.2% CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/29 2.5 5.6% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 12/30 0.575 CAD 1.6% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 12/29 2 Special Eversource Energy (ES) 12/31 0.5675 2.7% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/31 0.9 3.1% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 12/31 0.5 3.8% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 1/4 0.13 1.5% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 1/4 0.26 4.6% GATX Corp. (GATX) 12/31 0.48 2.3% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 1/4 0.79 3.2% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 12/31 0.215 2.2% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 12/31 0.3 2.9% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 12/31 0.22 0.9% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 12/31 0.75 1.7% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 1/4 0.42 1.0% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 12/30 0.6325 4.9% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 1/4 1.9 1.9% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 1/4 0.3325 3.8% Nike Inc. (NKE) 12/29 0.275 0.8% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 12/31 0.6 4.2% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 1/4 0.49 2.8% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 12/31 0.28 2.6% PPL Corp. (PPL) 1/4 0.415 6.2% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 12/31 0.35 0.9% Service Corp. International (SCI) 12/31 0.21 1.7% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 12/29 0.3025 5.6% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/31 0.1925 4.5% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 12/31 0.27 2.7% Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 12/30 0.17 3.7% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 12/30 0.7 2.4% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 12/30 0.9 2.4% Travelers Companies (TRV) 12/31 0.85 2.5% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/4 0.35 4.4% Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 12/31 0.695 4.3% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 1/4 0.32 1.9% Union Pacific (UNP) 12/30 0.97 1.9% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 1/4 0.24 5.9% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/4 0.54 1.5% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 12/29 0.25 2.0% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 12/29 0.12 0.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

