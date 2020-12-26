Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 12/30 1/8 0.17 0.2 17.65% 1.99% 8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Dec. 28 (Ex Div 12/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TowneBank (TOWN) 1/11 0.18 23.46 3.07% 8

Tuesday, Dec. 29 (Ex-Div 12/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 1/15 1.59 157.74 4.03% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 1/15 0.25 22.33 4.48% 7 CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 1/15 0.18 19.63 3.67% 7 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 2/1 0.15 57.21 1.05% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 1/22 0.3275 69.67 1.88% 9 EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 1/15 0.79 137.26 2.30% 9 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 1/19 0.25 41.56 2.41% 8 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 1/7 0.165 135.86 0.49% 6 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 1/15 0.13 12.79 4.07% 5 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 1/15 0.5 56.63 3.53% 5 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 1/14 0.315 57.85 2.18% 9 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 1/15 0.4875 31.6 6.17% 5 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 1/15 0.215 48.4 1.78% 7 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 1/8 0.2 40.28 1.99% 7 STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 1/15 0.36 33.06 4.36% 6 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/15 0.42 46.49 3.61% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 1/15 0.71 211.81 1.34% 9

Wednesday, Dec. 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 1/8 0.51 72.75 2.80% 8 Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 1/15 0.28 82.68 1.35% 7 State Street Corp. (STT) 1/19 0.52 71.78 2.90% 9 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 1/8 0.52 44.3 4.70% 10

Thursday, Dec. 31 (Ex-Div 1/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dollar General Corp. (DG) 1/19 0.36 211.28 0.68% 6 Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 1/15 0.15 19.25 3.12% 7 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 1/12 0.32 27.47 4.66% 9 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 1/15 0.205 31.1 7.91% 9 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 1/19 0.39 92.92 1.68% 8 Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) 1/18 0.05 5.27 3.80% 6

Friday, Jan. 1

Markets closed in observance of New Year

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corp. (AEE) 12/31 0.515 2.7% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 12/31 0.8 4.3% Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/30 0.32 1.1% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/31 0.12 1.2% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 1/4 0.4 2.9% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 12/31 0.3325 8.8% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 1/4 0.19 2.8% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/31 1.33 3.5% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 12/29 0.3125 2.2% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 12/30 0.78 0.8% Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 12/31 0.18 2.0% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 1/4 0.15 4.7% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/31 0.11 3.3% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 12/31 0.36 3.7% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 12/31 0.17 1.1% First National Corp. (FXNC) 12/29 0.11 2.7% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 12/31 0.07 8.3% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 12/30 0.68 4.8% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) 12/30 1.25 2.0% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 1/4 0.15 4.9% The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 12/30 0.095 2.7% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 12/31 0.3 1.1% ITT Inc. (ITT) 12/30 0.169 0.9% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 12/31 0.0449 3.8% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 12/31 0.57 0.8% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/31 0.35 3.9% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 12/31 0.34125 3.4% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 12/31 0.49 3.4% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 12/31 0.58 2.4% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 12/31 0.11 0.6% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 1/4 0.155 3.9% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 12/31 0.17 3.1% Synovus Financial (SNV) 1/4 0.33 4.1% TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 12/30 2.14 Special Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 12/31 0.08 1.9% Western Union Company (WU) 12/31 0.225 4.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.