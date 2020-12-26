Some third person decides your fate: this is the whole essence of bureaucracy.”― Kollontai Alexandra, La Oposición Obrera

Today, we look at a small cap concern for the first time. This company has an interesting niche in the market. A full and updated investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) is a Canton, Massachusetts-based holding company that, through its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes drugs for wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company sees themselves as leading the way in regenerative medicine. Organogenesis Holdings began trading on the NASDAQ in 2019. The company’s first product, Apligraf, was approved by the FDA back in 1998 for the treatment of venous leg ulcers. Following that success, the company has made four key acquisitions: Dermagraft for the treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers, the PuraPly product line, NuTech Medical, and CPN Biosciences. Overall, the company has over a dozen products and product candidates across their advanced wound care and surgical & sport medicine divisions. Organogenesis Holdings has a market capitalization of roughly $840 million and trades for around $6.50 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

With 7 pipeline products recently launched or expected to launch within the next 2 years, Organogenesis has done an impressive job of rapidly assembling a differentiated and compressive suite of products that tackle the $8.9 billion advanced wound care market and the $6 billion surgical & sports medicine market. Both the advanced wound care market and the surgical & sports medicine market are fast growing with the former growing at 15% compounded, within the skin substitutes segment of the AWC market, and the later growing at 8% annually.

Source: Company Presentation

Advanced Wound Care:

The company’s pipeline covers a wide range of addressable wounds, which brings with it a myriad of benefits. For example, they can serve a wider range of healthcare customers, enables IDN/GPO contracting, facilitates patient-specific treatment protocols, robust mind share amongst customers and physicians, and the combinations of PMA-approved, 510[K] and 361 HCT/P products mean a diversified revenue and reimbursement mix. PuraPly AM is the only first line antimicrobial skin substitute with PHMB for all wounds, Apligraf (DFUs and VLUs) and Dermagraft (DFUs) are PMA-approved products for complex wounds, and Affinity and NuShield provide a differentiated amniotic portfolio. The wide-ranging pipeline within AWC results in products that can treat wounds across all stages. Organogenesis’s products cover human cellular bioengineered graft, xenograft/antimicrobial, and allograft, which separates them from other companies focused on the same markets.

Source: Company Presentation

PuraPly:

PuraPly is the leader in the skin substitute/antimicrobial space. The product is designed with a purified native porcine collagen matrix embedded with a broad-spectrum antimicrobial. It is the only first line antimicrobial skin substitute with PHMB for all wounds. The benefits of the product are multifold: the collagen matrix creates a durable biocompatible scaffold which promotes healing, it creates an effective barrier against a wide array of microorganisms, and the antimicrobial agent {PHMB] is known to inhibit the formation of biofilm on wound surfaces. In clinical trials, 90% of wounds demonstrated a reduction in area, and 68% of wounds achieved complete closure with the mean time to complete being just 5 weeks.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking ahead to next year’s product launches, NovaChor is expected to launch commercially in 2021. NovaChor is the next offering within the company’s advanced fresh tissue technology. The product manages chronic and acute wounds, surgical deep and tunneling wounds. The product maintains cell viability through expiration, offers thicker graft with no orientation requirements and improves handling. Additionally, TransCyte, which requires manufacturing re-validation to re-launch product, is expected to launch in 2021 or 2022. The product is a bioengineered tissue scaffold that is targeted at 2nd and 3rd degree burns. The product promotes burn healing, provides bioactive dermal components and an outer protective barrier, and Increases re-epithelialization and pain relief.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2020, Organogenesis Holdings had cash of $36.5 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $3.7 million, compared to $3.9 million in Q3 of 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $51.1 million in the quarter, compared to $49.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company did roughly $100 million in product revenue for the quarter, compared to $64.2 million in Q3 of 2019. Advanced wound care made up the vast majority of the revenue with $89.9 million, which is a big year-over-year increase compared to the $54.3 million they did in Q3 of last year. Surgical & sports medicine did $10.8 million, which is up modestly from the $9.9 million they did in Q3 of 2019. Overall, net revenue increased by 57% year-over-year. Additionally, the company reported a net income of $20.9 million, compared to a net loss of $11.3 million in Q3 of 2019. Lastly, on November 13th, the company announced that they priced 17.5 million Class A shares at $3.25 a share, with gross proceeds of $56.9 million. Furthermore, underwriters had an option to purchase up to 2.6 million in additional shares. A director at the company bought just over $1 million in new shares in the secondary offering. Another director purchased just over $200,000 in new shares on December 2nd.

Four analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings on ORGO since mid-October. The median analyst price target is right around $9.00 a share currently. The most recent recommendation comes from SVB Leerink on November 18th. The firm maintained their outperform rating, but boosted their price target from $9 a share to $10 a share. The analyst at SVB Leerink continues to be bullish on the stock as he sees a growing biologics portfolio that is well positioned to take market share within the $9 billion advanced wound care segment. On November 10th Credit Suisse maintained their outperform rating and boosted their price target from $7 a share to $8 a share. Similarly, to the SVB Leerink analyst, the analyst at Credit Suisse sees an impressive portfolio of regenerative medicine and differentiated products in the ideal growth segments of the wound care market. Finally, On October 14th, BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating and $10 price target. The analyst at BTIG sees the company as one of the best pure-play companies focused on the fast growing and underpenetrated advanced wound care market. He stated that the company has a variety of strong attributes that includes, "expansive portfolio, history of execution, and improved capital structure".

Verdict:

The company has a lot to recommend it, although we liked it better 25% lower one month ago. Organogenesis has recently addressed funding needs and has solid analyst support as well as some recent insider buying in the shares. The company is well-positioned in a growing niche of the market as well.

The shares of ORGO are up more than 70% over the past six months. Therefore, this is a good one to accumulate slowly on any dips in the overall market. The equity does not currently have options available against it, so it is not a viable covered call candidate which is how I would play it had that been an option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long orgo. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.