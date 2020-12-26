It's been an exciting year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the ETF up nearly 25% year-to-date, and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) has been one of the top performers, up nearly 75% year-to-date. This exceptional performance follows a 130% return in 2019, with the outperformance this year tied to what looks to be two new meaningful discoveries at Valentine Lake: Berry and Frozen Ear Pond. Based on consistent 1.25 gram per tonne intercepts out of these two deposits, I expect Marathon to grow its property-wide resource by over 10% conservatively with the release of its new resource update at Berry. Therefore, I am raising my target price from US$2.00 to US$2.32 to reflect a slightly higher valuation for gold ounces ($110.00/oz vs. $100.00/oz) and an upgrade in the total resource to 4.45 million ounces of gold.

While 2019 was a relatively boring year for Marathon with Pre-Feasibility Study work underway and lots of infill drilling, the company has gone back into exploration mode in 2020, with two meaningful discoveries at the Berry Zone and Frozen Ear Pond Road [FEPR]. As the below image shows, these two zones lie along a very prospective 6-kilometer trend known as the Sprite Corridor, which sits between the company's Leprechaun deposit and Marathon deposit on the company's 20-kilometer mineralized trend. Importantly, these new zones lie within very close proximity to the proposed mill based on Pre-Feasibility Study work, and drill results to date have been nothing short of exceptional. Let's take a closer look below:

If we look at the proposed site layout below from Marathon's Pre-Feasibility Study, we can see that the Berry Zone lies within 1 kilometer of the proposed mill, and FEPR is also within 1.5 kilometers. This is significantly closer than the massive Marathon deposit, roughly 4 kilometers away, and the Leprechaun deposit, which lies 3 kilometers away to the southeast. Therefore, not only will Berry and FEPR likely add up to 500,000 ounces of gold reserves to the long-term mine plan, but they will also benefit from much lower trucking costs, sitting in very close proximity to the planned operations. Ultimately, this should lead to another two years of mine life at Valentine Lake, in addition to what's already estimated to be a very impressive 12-year mine life.

In my article roughly five months ago, I pointed out that Berry was shaping up as a very exciting discovery, with the potential to add up to 400,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.80 grams per tonne gold. Based on continued drilling and solid infill results along the 650-meter strike between section ~13,350 and ~14,000, this 400,000-ounce initial target is looking very likely, and I've upgraded this resource target to 450,000 ounces. However, I've lowered the grade slightly to ~1.70 grams per tonne gold to be conservative.

However, since then, the company has continued to step out along strike from section ~14,000 and has now proven up a 1.5-kilometer strike length in this area, more than double the previous target area. This is a big deal, and these extensions to the Berry Zone suggest the potential for over 800,000 ounces in this area long term. The exciting news is that we should find out what's actually in this area in terms of ounce count within the next four months, with a maiden resource update for Berry expected by April 2021. As noted, my preliminary target is 450,000 ounces at ~1.70 grams per tonne gold. Assuming I am correct, this would push Marathon's total ounces up by over 10%, from ~4.0 million ounces to 4.45 million ounces. Given that the Berry extensions are not drilled with tight enough spacing yet, I am attributing zero ounces to this area for the time being and basing my updated resource target strictly on the 650-meter strike highlighted by the orange box above.

If we look at the scatter plot above, which compares juniors by resource size and resource grade, Marathon has the potential to take another step up relative to its peers, leaping from ~4.0 million ounces to ~4.45 million ounces by Q2 2021. While Marathon is already in its own world in terms of open-pit grades among Canadian gold juniors, this will give the company further separation between its peers, with very few projects out there holding more than 4.0 million ounces above 1.50 grams per tonne gold. This increase above 4.0 million ounces should also command a slightly higher value per gold ounce of $110.00/oz vs. $100.00/oz, and also lead to an increased valuation due to the higher ounces. Canada's average resource grade for open-pit projects above 3 million ounces based on the above chart is below 1.40 grams per tonne gold vs. Marathon's ~1.80 grams per tonne gold.

It's also worth noting that while there are only five names among Canadian gold juniors with over 4.0 million ounces above 1.50 grams per tonne gold, Marathon remains in its own world in terms of capex. This is because the median estimated upfront capex for the other four companies is ~$287 million, and Marathon's upfront capex from its Pre-Feasibility Study came in at $205 million. Therefore, Marathon's proposed Valentine Lake Mine costs 30% less to build and 15% less to build than its closest peer, Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF). This makes Marathon quite attractive to a potential suitor as they are taking a huge risk to fork over a substantial amount of capital to build the project before they start seeing a payback. In First Mining's (OTCQX:FFMGF) case, the upfront capex bill is estimated at a whopping $809 million, which is simply not appealing to most potential suitors.

So, what does the valuation look like currently if Marathon can prove up another 450,000 ounces by April?

As noted earlier, I believe crossing the threshold of 4.0 million ounces commands a slightly higher valuation per ounce, and my estimated new resource target is 4.45 million ounces. Based on this, we come up with a fair value for Marathon Gold of $489.5 million vs. the current valuation of $472.6 million at US$2.24. If we divide this updated figure by the current share structure of 211 million shares, we come up with a new updated target price of US$2.32, up from my previous target price of US$2.00. It's worth noting that while many other juniors will need to raise capital in 2021 to continue exploration efforts, which will dilute shareholders, Marathon is sitting on over $38 million in cash. This is because the company recently raised more money at C$2.85 per share from Pierre Lassonde, the founder of Franco Nevada Gold (FNV).

Marathon Gold has had an outstanding run this year, but I don't see any reason to cash out just yet. This is because I believe the Berry/FEPR discoveries have added considerable upside to this story, with this being the next lever to launch towards a long-term 5-million ounce resource target at Valentine Lake. Given the company's exceptional economics in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and continued drilling success, which should add to the mine life, Marathon continues to be a top-5 takeover target among my top 12 top takeover targets in the sector. However, with the stock trading within 10% of its target price, I don't plan to add to my position at current levels. Ultimately, the best-case scenario for investors is no takeover and the team taking this into production, because while it will lead to a longer investment timeline, my fair value in production is above US$3.25.

