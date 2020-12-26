Introduction

If you're under 40 the provenance for the idea of this title may be a little obscure and I owe you a little background. It helps if you're the least bit familiar with British humor from the 70's. In 1979 a writer by the name of Douglas Adams published, "A Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy." An irreverent, mildly sarcastic, always tongue-in-cheek tale of the last man on earth escaping its demise with an alien travel-writer and exploring...the Galaxy. It became wildly successful and spawned a British TV series by the same name, but by the mid-80's had largely worn out its welcome and was promptly forgotten. Except by a few of us oldster's who spent their late nights watching on PBS, after Monty Python. You can catch it on Netflix, (NFLX) if you're so inclined. I'll stop here, as this is intended to be a serious article for serious investors. Serious investors...who want to have a little fun. Okay, I said I would stop. Getting serious now.

The last couple of months have been transformative for the energy market. Oil prices have rallied toward levels that make most of U.S. production quite profitable. The companies that drill for oil have responded as well. One company that everyone-but me, had pretty well written off three months ago has rebounded strongly as well. The best could be yet to come for Occidental Petroleum, (OXY).

You can pretty well chart this rally from my November, 16th article, "Occidental Petroleum: The Shorts Party Is Coming To An End." Given that I will just take the credit for the dramatic rise from $11.80 when the article was published, to a high of $21.31 a couple of weeks ago. That's a doubling in about 3-weeks. I can almost hear the short-trolls sobbing in their caves. It's certainly their turn, Lord knows the longs have suffered in the last year and a half! OXY's sold off with the crude mini-crash last week, and we think that creates an opportunity for a few, last Doubting-Thomases to join in the fun-if OXY meets their investment risk profile, that is. I would never purport that OXY is for everyone, and we will discuss some key challenges the company has later in this article.

But, on the speculative side maybe you missed the easy money at $8.88 a share on Oct. 28th-less than 2-months ago, can you believe it? Maybe you missed the pullback to $11.31 on Nov. 12th. Perhaps you missed the pullback to $15.13 on Dec.1st, just before the run to $21.31 on Dec 10th. This could be your last opportunity to buy under $20, before the next big run.

Now, I will refer back to this point, but it must be clearly stated, that the bullish tone of this report is tied to improving oil prices. If that narrative derails, so does the short term thesis for owning OXY.

The investment thesis for OXY- Rock Quality Matters

Now I have to tell you why I think OXY is set to make a run in 2021. It's not anything I haven't told you before, but repetition never hurts when you are dealing with fundamental truths. Rock quality matters.

Rystad put out a nice graph in their October Shale Newsletter that helps to put a fine point on this topic. Tier 1 acreage will dominate activity in the coming years, and you can almost plot the course of shale by estimates of remaining well sites in this acreage. Rystad estimates there are 8-16-years of Tier 1 activity left, depending on the rate at which it is exploited.

What is Tier 1 acreage?

The literal meaning of Tier 1 is a little nebulous. You won't find a strict definition on the internet, although you will find references to it constantly. Never fear, I will give you some parameters that help define what people are talking about when they refer to Tier-1.

It's basically a geological term that includes among other things, the thickness of the interval, the porosity, the natural permeability, the reservoir pressure, the quality of the oil in place, the depth of the interval, the bottom hole temperature. Basically Tier-1 acreage will have lower drilling and production costs, and yield more oil or gas per foot of interval than Tier-2 wells. This means that companies drilling Tier-1 wells have the potential to see a much better return on their investment, in a shorter period of time, and for longer, than operators of lower tier wells. This is sometimes referred as Estimated Ultimate Recovery-EUR, and it refers to how oil can be economically produced from a particular well.

If you are new to reading my articles and looking for more information about the Permian and acreage quality, let me refer to you to a very detailed article I put out last summer, where I wrote about what makes the Permian special, and why OXY's shale position is second to none.

"Occidental Petroleum: A Bet On Higher Oil Prices."

OXY has done their cost cutting homework

What I mean by this is the company has relentlessly cut costs in the last year and a half. It was the only lever they had to pull, other than asset sales (which have underperformed thanks to the shell-shocked market), and debt prestidigiation, and pull it they did.

In Q-3 they realized oil and gas operating costs of $5.27 per Boe and domestic operating costs of $4.69 per Boe. This significantly exceeding their guidance of $6.25 per Boe. Some of this was driven by reduced activity, but management expects their repositioned cost base to lower full year operating costs on a Boe basis by over 15% compared to original 2020 guidance.

OXY made news this year for laying off staff and closing offices. This helped to achieve overhead synergy and cost reduction goals by decreasing their overhead costs to below $400 million. On an annualized basis, they have carved out $1.5 billion of total overhead savings, exceeding an original synergies target of $900 million. When I said, "relentless," I mean they exceeded the original cost synergy targets and delivered these savings in less than a year after the close of the acquisition, a full year ahead of their original projections. OXY tells us these cost cuts are mostly permanent, with 90% of the additional cost savings built into future operation plans.

Cap spending was below $400 million in the quarter, demonstrating their flexibility and disposition to adapting to changing circumstances. They are committed to spending within their 2020 full year capital budget of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. OXY intends to moderately increase drilling and completion activities in the third and fourth quarters. It's important to note that OXY's original budget was ~twice these amounts.

They did this while producing 1.2 mm BOEPD in the third quarter, a 15% drop from the 1.4 mm BOEPD produced in Q-4, 2019. If that isn't capital efficiency, it doesn't exist. Costs per barrel went from ~$10 to 5.50! What this will mean as oil prices rise into 2021, and rise they will, is that OXY is going to rain cash flow in the coming year.

Plans are for the company to produce ~1.1 mm BOEPD in Q-4 and maintain that amount, with perhaps a modest increase with higher oil prices, but nothing crazy. In Q-3 OXY generated $1.4 bn of free cash flow (non-GAAP includes Working Capital adjustment of $829 mm) with price realizations of less than $40 bbl for much of it's unhedged production. For Q-4 WTI has been hitting the mid-$40's since late November, and ramped to almost $50 in December. The average should be around $45/bbl this quarter. With cash flow sensitivity of $180 mm for every one dollar that WTI rises, OXY should generate another ~$1.0 bn for the quarter, bringing free cash to ~$2.5 bn. This is a ~30% improvement, and could trigger an equivalent rise in the stock price when results are announced. That would bring the stock back to the low $20's from present prices. It might get better.

Your takeaway

Doug Leggate, of Bank of America put out a note the other day upping his already bullish buy rating, and increasing the a target price to $29. Leggate's logic is basically with the $5.0 bn debt rescheduling behind them the market will shift from worrying about the debt wall, (2023 is forever away in financial terms), and focus instead on the quality of OXY's operations and low capital intensity and high cash flow margins (I think Leggate reads my stuff, I really do. I've been saying this for a while.).

Let me temper the obvious optimism I have for the company just a bit. OXY is not for the faint-hearted. It still owes a ton of money and the debt dance will continue for some time, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and with the moves OXY's made recently...it may not be a train. OXY's CEO, Vicki Hollub discusses assets sales and debt reduction in the Q-3 conference call-

Meeting our original divestiture target of at least $10 billion will mark the completion of asset sales on a large scale. The proceeds from our expected asset sales will continue to be applied towards debt reduction. These additional asset divestitures will be impactful in reducing debt and strengthening our balance sheet. We do recognize we must go further in reducing debt. Once our large scale divestiture program is complete, debt reduction will be primarily driven by the utilization of free cash flow to meet debt maturities.

This single-minded focus on debt has a cost-growth. That will perhaps keep OXY from taking full advantage of a price spike in crude. For long term investors I actually see this as a good thing. OXY has a plan to keep production about where it is now, and other levers to pull if the price of WTI became too compelling not to increase production.

Vicki Hollub addresses expectations for Q-4-

After a modest resumption of activity in the third quarter, we plan to increase activity more meaningfully in the fourth quarter and add two rigs in each of the Texas, Delaware, New Mexico and DJ Basin. We restarted activity with our JV partner, Ecopetrol in the Midland Basin by running two rigs in the third quarter. And in the Gulf of Mexico, we returned the drillships to work in early October. The return to a more normalized activity set will be achieved within our full year 2020 capital budget of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. Although we drastically reduced activity earlier this year, our proven development expertise remains intact. As we increase activity, we will maximize operating efficiencies to sustain production and maintain our industry-leading capital intensity.

If I were to decode the commentary above it would boil down to- we've made a plan and we're sticking to it. So I do not expect the company to add a dozen rigs in a quarter to ramp up production. The last sentence is key.

As I said in my last article, Bankruptcy is off the table and with increased cash flow they will chip away at the debt pile. OXY shows LT debt of $36 bn. With two or three years of the kind of cash flow I expect OXY to rake in, and that figure is cut in half. Who cares after that? Assuming this occurs as I speculate, in this scenario I would expect a return to a more generous dividend. It's not something they're talking about, but heck, they've got to do something with all that cash!

Then there is the matter of Uncle Warren's pesky $200 mm a quarter preferred dividend. Notice I say "pesky" now. With capex maxed at about $800 mm a quarter, essentially no dividend to pay, and generating free cash of $2.5-3 bn (with more coming from OCF than working capital changes going forward.)a quarter...this obligation becomes an annoyance rather than a catastrophe every quarter. Rob Peterson, OXY's CFO addresses this in the call-

We want our shareholders to know that our preferred position is to pay preferred dividend in cash, when possible, to preserve the value of our shareholders’ holdings.

A couple of quarters back OXY paid Uncle Warren in stock and the Prophets of Doom danced as the stock tanked in response. I really don't see this happening again, and understand the caution in Peterson's remark, but do wish that...maybe he might have been a little more affirmative here.

Not only is debt going to be paid down, but good things are starting to happen for the company. They are starting to convert their carbon capture expertise into a business. Something that was the subject of a recent article. It's also picked up a new exploration block in Oman. This further enhances an already robust relationship the company has with the government of Oman.

I think investors willing to reach a bit for the brass ring could be richly rewarded in the next couple of quarters, if oil prices continue their present trajectory. I've made the point in recent articles that post-news of the vaccine, oil prices (with one brief exception as noted last week), have been amazingly resilient to bad news. Inventory builds have been shrugged off. Covid lockdowns have slid right off oil's back, so to speak. There has been a consistent drum-beat running through the oil market since early November-things will get better...sometime.

I think the worm has turned for OXY, and better days are ahead. I've maintained my long position through the worst of times, and actually added during recent low periods. OXY is my largest holding!

There are the usual risks associated with this recommendation. Inventories have been trending higher recently. At some point this will knock the oil market for a loop if they continue. The stronger oil price is connected to two things at present. A belief that demand will return strongly as infection rates from the virus drop thanks to the vaccines. And, that declines in U.S. production will enhance the oil price in the New Year. This second part is currently being ignored by the market, and that could change on a dime. We've seen it happen. Even should this happen, it doesn't change the long run thesis for OXY that I've discussed, it just stretches it out a bit.

There you have it. Now you have to decide for yourself if OXY fits your risk profile. If you decide OXY is for you or you want to add to your existing position I would layer in gradually.

