If all goes well, zandelisib may be in the market for r/r FL by 2021.

I covered Mei Pharma (MEIP) two years ago, where I thought it was investible based on its diverse pipeline. Its lead asset then was pracinostat, which had shown superb phase 2 data in a difficult to treat AML patient population. Pracinostat was licensed out to Helsinn in 2016, with a $20mn upfront payment and $440mn in milestone payments and further tiered royalties. We all thought pracinostat was a done deal, so we focused on the rest of the pipeline and valued MEIP based on that. Given the early data from this pipeline, we then thought MEIP was undervalued.

Pracinostat’s AML data was absolutely stunning. That data, in effect, made us believe in the company even more.

In the phase 2 trial of pracinostat in AML, median OS was 19.1 months, comparing favorably to azacitidine single agent OS of 10.4 months. Complete response rate was also much higher, 42% against azacitidine’s 19.5%.

Therefore it came as a shock to me personally that on July 2, Helsinn announced that they have decided to stop the phase 3 trial of pracinostat in AML based on a futility analysis by an IDMC. The committee “has demonstrated it was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the control group. Based on the outcome of the interim analysis, the decision was made to discontinue the recruitment of patients and end the study. The decision was based on a lack of efficacy and not on safety concerns.”

What happened? We do not know. The funny thing is that, nobody else seems to have a clue, either. I checked their latest earnings call transcript, where I thought someone, at least, would ask some pointed questions. Nobody did. Even Mr Market seems largely unperturbed by this strange development. Between July 2, and September 4, the stock did see a near-40% decline, but it has largely recovered, and still continues to trade in that languid manner that is characteristic of MEIP.

If you study MEIP’s trial history, however, you see that pracinostat was always fated for the scrap heap. Currently, it still has an MDS trial running. In 2015, MEIP lost 70% of its value after pracinostat failed a phase 2 trial in MDS. In the trial, the combination of Pracinostat and azacitidine showed no difference in the rate of complete remission, the study's primary endpoint, compared to azacitidine alone. This happened after a pilot study in MDS showed the combination had an overall response rate of 89%, or eight out of nine patients, including seven who had achieved a complete remission. Very recent data also shed more darkness into the situation by showing signs of efficacy, confounding everyone.

That history was just repeated for pracinostat in AML. A phase 2 trial showed outstanding results, and then a phase 3 trial was a disaster.

This is the end of the road for pracinostat, and for the $440mn that MEIP was supposed to get from Helsinn in milestone payments from the pracinostat deal. Granted, pracinostat was always a minor consideration when it came to MEIP; hope was always for MEI-401 in r/r FL and especially in DLBCL, and for voruciclib in addressing venetoclax resistance. But pracinostat was the lead asset for the company for many years, and “once beaten, twice shy” is not such a bad code to hold on to for cautious investors.

Note that many analysts, including us, did not give much value to pracinostat when we evaluated MEIP. Most analysts thought the value was in MEI-401 and voruciclib, which they thought had blockbuster potential. Here’s a report excerpt from LifeSci Advisors that I found on twitter:

Source

I agree with this view that pracinostat was never the value driver for MEIP; however, for a drug to have produced outstanding early data, based on which it was outlicensed, and then for it to flop in a phase 3 trial does not sit well with me.

Given that, can we trust trial data for MEIP’s other assets? Of course, there’s no clinical correlation between AML/MDS data for pracinostat and MEI-401 data in FL; however, we need to be more cautious.

MEI 401 data

MEI 401 or zandelisib is a best-in-class P13K delta inhibitor targeting r/r follicular lymphoma as a single agent and r/r B-cell malignancies in various combinations. It is in a phase 2 trial called TIDAL that supports accelerated approval, meaning, this trial, if successful, will lead to approval and then a confirmatory trial will be needed post-approval.

The immense potential of this asset is highlighted by the fact that Japan’s pharma major Kyowa Kirin paid an upfront fee of $100mn for a co-promotion and co-development deal in the US, in addition to $582mn in milestone payments, a 50-50 share in US costs and profit, and “escalating tiered royalties on ex-U.S. sales starting in the teens.” Trials have already started ex-US, and in October, the first patient was dosed in a pivotal trial in patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Japan.

In the US, we have data from a phase 1b study in various B-cell malignancies including r/r FL, MZL, DLBCL and CLL, in a total of 57 patients who failed at least one non-P13K/BTK therapy, as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab.

Source

I recently studied TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and its umbralisib, a dual inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase-delta (PI3Kδ) and casein kinase-1ε (CK1ε). In its phase 2 trial, which had a design somewhat similar to zandelisib’s trial above, the data was as follows:

With a median follow up of 27.5 mos, FL pts had an ORR of 45.3% (95% CI 36.1% - 54.8%) with 5.1% achieving a CR, and a DCR of 79.5%. The median TTR was 4.6 mos (95% CI 3.0 - 5.6). The median PFS was 10.6 mos (95% CI 7.2 - 13.7) with an estimated 12-month PFS rate of 45.9%. The median DoR was 11.1 mos (95% CI 8.3 - 15.6).

If you look at the ORR of 45% and 5% CR in umbralisib, zandelisib’s ORR of 83% and CR of 22% in the overall FL group is outstanding.

The same goes for other B-cell malignancies:

Source

Here, umbralisib data was - MZL ORR 49%, CR 15.9%; SLL 50% ORR 4.5% CRR, DLBCL - 23% ORR, 14% CR. The patient population was much higher in umbarlisib, but even then, the difference is strong and slants towards zandelisib except in DLBCL. Safety profile of zandelisib was also very good. Discontinuation rates for the drug also compare well with other approved and pipeline drugs.

There are 7500 US patients with R/R FL. This is a $1bn addressable market according to the company, making cost of therapy roughly $130,000. If you include all the other B-cell malignancies they are targeting, there are 65,000 patients, which makes TAM of approx $9bn.

The FDA has fast tracked zandelisib as a third line treatment of FL and approval should happen by the end of 2021 based on accelerated approval. Based on the potential of zandelisib alone, MEIP looks significantly undervalued. Investors must be wary of a pracinostat repeat, where late stage data underwhelms after promise in early trials. Of course, there is no clinical correlation between the molecules or indications.

Voruciclib

Voruciclib is an oral CDK inhibitor with potent CDK9 activity. Voruciclib has potential activity against venetoclax resistance. Venetoclax inhibits BCL2 but can lead to stabiization of MCL1. Increased MCL1 is a recognized mechanism of venetoclax resistance. Voruciclib inhibits MCL1 via CDK9 inhibition. Therefore it has potency in increasing the efficacy of venetoclax, which is a billion dollar drug.

Voruciclib is currently in phase 1 trials as a single agent and in combination with venetoclax targeting various r/r B cell malignancies and AML.

Financials

MEIP has a market cap of $326mn and cash balance of $230mn per their earnings call. The stock is trading at considerable discount to its 52-week high.

Their patent portfolio is as follows, per 10-K:

Our intellectual property portfolio includes approximately 37 issued U.S. patents, 293 issued foreign patents, 21 pending U.S. patent applications, and 115 pending foreign applications. We have acquired, by assignment, worldwide rights to zandelisib and other related compounds from Pathway Therapeutics, Inc. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued five patents covering the composition of matter and pharmaceutical compositions of zandelisib which are projected to expire in January 2031 and December 2032, not including any patent term extension. There are currently seven U.S. and 53 foreign applications for zandelisib and related compounds pending. We have acquired exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize voruciclib from Presage Biosciences, Inc. (“Presage”). The USPTO has issued three patents covering the composition of matter and pharmaceutical compositions of voruciclib which are projected to expire between April 29, 2024 and September 2028, not including any patent term extension. In total there are currently 13 allowed or issued U.S. patents, 70 allowed or issued foreign patents, 6 pending U.S. applications and 20 pending foreign applications for voruciclib and related compounds.

Insider transactions are all purchases on the open market:

Source

Bottom line

MEIP has had a long, rough, limpid history of 2 decades with not a single approved product to show for the millions of dollars spent in the lab anc clinic. An uncritical study of its pracinostat catastrophe will surely make investors avoid the stock; a likely reason for the stock’s poor performance over the years.

However, for those willing to give it a second chance, consider: zandelisib is a best in class P13K delta inhibitor which has, albeit in small, early trials, shown an outstanding comparative profile against various B-cell malignancies. Kyowa Kirin must have been so impressed with the drug that it agreed to pay $100mn upfront for 50-50 US rights to it. That is a lot of money to pay to a $300mn market cap company with a phase 2 ready drug at that time. The company has two other assets in its pipeline, ignoring pracinostat, and it has a decent amount of cash.

Given those things, risk-savvy investors may want to give the company another chance, and begin accumulating at dips with a timeframe of between a year and 18 months, or until the first approval of zandelisib as 3L treatment in r/r FL.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.