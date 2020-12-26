Image source

Apparel retailing was a tough place to be early in 2020. With stores shut, and apparel retailers in various states of readiness for an all-digital shopping experience, winners and losers were selected by the stock market rather quickly.

One stock that held up well relative to others during the panic selling is children’s apparel giant Carter’s (CRI).

The stock has bumped its head against gap resistance at ~$96 several times since the first decline back in late February, and we find the stock there again today. While I don’t know when the breakout will occur, I have little doubt Carter’s will bust through that level and back to the ~$110 level to fill the gap from February. I’ll explain why below.

Assessing the damage

As I mentioned, different retailers went through different degrees of damage from the COVID crisis. Carter’s, for its part, is seeing rather limited damage to my eye.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue is slated to decline ~12% this year following years of steady, if modest, growth. That’s a big deal to any company, but with many retailers seeing declines of double that amount, Carter’s is indeed holding up quite well all things considered.

Comparable sales have plummeted in 2020, as was expected given the magnitude of the crisis. However, children’s apparel holds up fairly well over time, and Carter’s is seeing the manifestation of that.

Source: TIKR.com

A comparable sales decline of nearly 10% would be a disastrous year any other time, but for 2020, that’s a decent result. More importantly, estimates are for Carter’s to see a nearly 16% rebound into next year. Pent-up demand is showing up in estimates for all sorts of industries as consumers have been robbed of the typical shopping experience in 2020 to some degree. Carter’s has a long history of delivering for shareholders, and I don’t expect that to change; some of that growth has simply shifted out from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Carter’s accelerated its ability to fulfill digital orders out of necessity in 2020, and ecommerce sales performed quite well due to this. In the third quarter, the core US retail segment saw 17% ecommerce sales growth year over year, and 24% of total ecommerce orders were fulfilled by the stores. This is similar to the strategy other major retailers are using to drive a convenience factor with consumers; buy online, pickup in store. It is clearly resonating with customers, and is also something Carter’s can continue to build after the pandemic is gone; convenience is always in style with consumers.

The wholesale segment saw 42% growth in online orders, and the Canada segment produced 58% ecommerce sales growth. These numbers show that Carter’s can compete in a pandemic but also after the pandemic is gone, as it offers the shopping experience of a store, but the convenience of a digital retailer.

Looking ahead

Apart from higher comparable sales for 2021, I see Carter’s as rebuilding margin that was lost in the past handful of years.

Source: TIKR.com

There’s a lot going on here, but what we have is gross margin, SG&A costs, and EBIT, all as a percentage of revenue for the past eight quarters, on a trailing twelve-month basis. This allows us to see smoothed margin performance over time, and for Carter’s we’ve seen slight gross margin deterioration, but more importantly, SG&A costs have crept up over time.

I don’t necessarily see a huge improvement in gross margins coming – although inventory levels were down 11% year-over-year in Q3, which should lead to fewer markdowns – but I do think lower SG&A costs are in the offing once revenue returns to normal levels.

Source: Investor presentation

As an example, let’s take a look at Q3 adjusted results. Gross profit was hugely impressive against last year, up 180bps despite revenue that was down 8%. In addition, adjusted SG&A was about the same as a percentage of revenue, but on a dollar basis, declined 8%. Carter’s, like many other companies, was forced to do more with less during the pandemic. I expect at least some of these cost savings to remain post-pandemic, as necessity is the mother of all invention, and it appears Carter’s has figured out a way to stop its endlessly higher SG&A costs.

Operating margins for the digital segment were higher in Q3 as well, as an example, as the company is generating volumes it never has through that channel, and it is operating much more profitably than it was. Much of this depends upon revenue returning, but I see the risk of that not happening as fairly low at this point in the pandemic. We have vaccines, Carter’s has a profitable way to fulfill digital orders, and demand is showing signs of returning in earnest into 2021.

Valuing the stock

Valuing a variety of stocks in a pandemic has proven to be difficult for investors, and it has produced enormous dislocations in values in 2020. Carter’s, for its part, still has remarkably low earnings estimates that I think have a meaningful chance of continuing their upward march.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see that the blue line – which is 2021 – is upward sloping but isn’t yet all that close to its pre-pandemic values. With margin reflation already in play despite still-weak revenue, I think once revenue shows more concrete signs of improvement, we’ll see these estimates reflate back to prior levels. In short, these estimates are a bit too pessimistic given the history of Carter’s, as well as recent results that have shown nice rebounds in several key metrics.

Apart from potentially higher estimates, Carter’s is pretty cheaply valued today on current estimates.

Source: TIKR.com

This is the price to next twelve months adjusted earnings for the past five years, and it shows that even with the rebound in the share price, Carter’s is relatively cheap on a historical basis. At the very least, it is fairly valued, so the share price should grow in line with earnings. If I’m right and earnings estimates are going to continue their upward revisions, Carter’s shares would likely command a higher multiple as well.

Shares trade for less than 15 times consensus for 2021, which is cheap in my view.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Carter’s has been a leader in children’s apparel for years and the pandemic isn’t going to change that. With normalized earnings expected for 2022, I see the stock as inexpensively priced, and I think it is a buy. You get a leader in a lucrative niche of retail with margins moving in the right direction, and a cheap valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.