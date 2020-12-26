I believe production could be possible in 2025-2026 if permitting is delivered and a strong partner decides to come on board.

The project looks very attractive with a price of gold around $1,900 per ounce.

Source: Company Presentation

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Vista Gold (NYSEMKT:VGZ) is a gold exploration and development company. The company's flagship asset is called the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Assuming the project is completed as presently planned, it is projected to produce an estimated 5.848 million ounces of gold at 0.4 gAu/t cut-offs from proven and probable reserves over 13-year mine life.

Source: Company Presentation

Note: The Net Present Value NPV is getting more appealing with a gold price of around $1,900 per ounce. It is a good indication of the potential profitability of the future mine.

However, it takes a long time to complete a gold project, and I believe it is still too early to enter the game as a full-blown investment. I would recommend only a short-term trading strategy tied to a small long-term investment until the project is sufficiently advanced and ready to produce.

The latest data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows the average mine takes nearly three decades to reach production from discovery time. Then, it is important to take it slowly.

Note: Vista Gold owns other assets indicated below:

Source: Presentation.

The Mt Todd (Yimuyn Manjerr in 2000) Project: Analysis

When it comes to a gold project long term survivability, the three crucial factors we need to look for: location, location, and location.

Mt Todd is passing the test successfully because everyone knows Australia is one of the world's best jurisdictions for gold mining investment.

Furthermore, Mt Todd holds significant existing infrastructure, strong community support, well-advanced feasibility-level engineering. All significant environmental permits have been approved (EIS and EPBC), and other permitting is in progress.

Finally, Mt Todd mine is Australia’s largest known undeveloped gold project.

However, when it comes to evaluating a gold "potential," we have to know first at which stage of the approval process the project is? There are three phases:

PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment)

Pre-Feasibility Study

Feasibility Study

The prospect of a mine with a PEA ultimately going into production is dismal. The next progression after a PEA is a pre-feasibility study with a 10%-30% chance of success. The feasibility study, the most advanced stage, can be considered high, with the full permitting process.

Vista Gold is advancing but is still in the second phase as we speak. Vista has amended its PFS 2018 with a new version published in 2019. It will take many years before the project is sanctioned, and the mine is finally completed. Just the construction process is expected to be about three years. Thus, Caution is required.

Finally, the project provides exploration upside notably in the historic Pine Creek district. It is always important to know that the potential for more reserves is still available down the road.

Frederick Earnest, President, and CEO of Vista, stated,

We are encouraged by the results received so far. Over the last year, our geologists have been evaluating the potential continuity and connectivity of the mineralized structures extending from the Batman deposit northeast ~5.4 Km to the Quigleys deposit.

The Mt Todd mineralization, or more specifically, the Batman deposit, was discovered in May 1988. (website)

Source: Company Presentation

Warning:

The mining industry is a captivating space. The plausibility of striking gold with penny stocks that have the potential to turn into a multi-million dollar mine-producing company is exciting. But, it is not as simple as that.

Mt Todd is not a new project, and investors should be aware of the operational difficulties that led to Mt Todd's failure the first time it operated in the mid to late-1990's.

Mt Todd Technical Assessment

According to the most recent presentation. The annual production expected is 495.1K Au Oz per year (for the first five years) at an AISC of $688 per ounce. This value will probably be revised in 2021 for 2020.

Important: NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia.

The gold price used in the PSF 2019 is $1,350 per ounce only. Assuming a gold price between $1,750 and $1,950 per ounce, production for the first five years will surely grow to 600K Au Oz, in my opinion, with an AISC below $700 per ounce.

As we can see in the graph below, Mt Todd fares even better than Kalgoorlie, which is quite a good indication.

Source: Presentation

Mt Todd Reserves.

Vista Gold 3Q'20 Financials. The raw numbers

Note: The company is not generating revenues.

Vista Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Net Income in $ Million -2.50 -1.19 -3.5 1.90 4.22 EBITDA $ Million -2.27 -1.66 -2.32 -1.84 -1.93 EPS diluted in $/share -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 0.01 0.05 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million -1.80 -1.86 -1.74 -1.52 -1.43 Total Cash $ Million 8.01 8.34 5.47 8.20 10.45 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 100.61 100.66 100.70 103.86 105.50

Source: Vista Gold 10Q

A crucial element is that the company has no debt and doesn't intend to dilute the stock. The final goal is to find a partner to bring the project to completion. So far, the company has not attracted a partner, but it may be only a matter of time.

Due to the size of the mine, I believe strong players like Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), and potentially Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) could be perfect for the mine and the size of the CapEx required to turn this dream into reality.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Mt Todd is Australia's largest undeveloped gold asset and deserves a thorough look. Vista Gold's management has been very active since acquiring the project in 2006. One milestone was finding an economic processing method for the harder than typical Mt Todd ore.The project would produce roughly 500k oz per year (five first years of the 13 years in total) at cash costs of approximately $630-$650/oz for an initial estimated Capex of $750-$775 million (2019 PFS).I believe production could be possible around 2025-2027 if permitting is delivered and a strong partner decides to come on board. It is a lot of IFs here at this present stage. Surely suitable for a reasonable bet but not enough to mortgage your entire house.

Technical Analysis

VGZ forms a new symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $1.15 and support range at $0.95 - $1.03.The trading strategy is to sell at least 30% of your position at $1.15 and wait for a retracement at support, with accumulation starting just a bit over $1.00.However, the stock is now mainly reacting to the gold price volatility.

If the gold price turns bearish next year, VGZ will likely breakdown to potentially $0.80 - $0.85, where I believe it would be appropriate to buy a long-term position.

Conversely, if the gold price regains a positive momentum and can break through $1,950, VGZ could eventually stretch as high as $1.40.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

