Therefore, while I see Sabina as a name to keep a close eye on, I see the stock as a Hold only, with valuation now approaching value of US$2.65.

The Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has had an incredible year despite not getting much press on traditional news outlets. In fact, the index has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 1,200 basis points year-to-date. One of the top performers in the space is Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF), a Nunavut-focused junior with a 70% plus return for 2020. The recent outperformance is likely tied to the excitement around an updated Feasibility Study [FS] due in Q1, which should improve the economics at Sabina's Back River Project. However, while this is a positive development, the stock is now approaching fair value, rallying 40% in less than 20 trading days. Therefore, while Sabina owns an exceptional Nunavut project, I see the stock as a Hold at current levels.

Sabina Gold & Silver was one of the most exciting juniors to own during the previous bull cycle for gold (GLD), with the stock climbing 2,000% in less than three years between 2009 to 2011. However, while the company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2012, the stock got no love as it was the wrong time to own junior miners. This is because the junior mining sector was sold off indiscriminately in H2 2012, following the blow-off top for gold in 2011. Fortunately, the company looks to have begun a new bull market in 2015 and has come back into the limelight in 2020, after a (-) 30% return in two years between 2017 and 2019. This can be attributed to continued progress at the company's Back River Project and some massive intercepts reported this year, suggesting the economics at Back River can be improved upon. Let's take a closer look below:

For those not following Sabina this year, the company has announced several incredible drill intercepts from Umwelt Underground [UG], one of the company's goals over the past couple of years. As it stands, Umwelt holds a significant open-pit reserve of over 500,000 ounces, but drilling at depth has continued to impress with 19.40 meters of 15.15 grams per tonne gold in 20-GSE-571, 22.75 meters of 23.52 grams per tonne gold in 20-GSE-573, and an outstanding 32.20 meters of 19.89 grams per tonne gold in 20-GSE-575C. The most recent batch also included an intercept of 20.55 meters of 20.02 grams per tonne gold and 24.80 meters of 14.78 grams per tonne gold. These new drill holes suggest that there could be a much higher-grade component to Umwelt UG, with the estimated head grade in the 2015 FS coming in at 7.38 grams per tonne gold. While several highlight holes do not dictate the average grade of Umwelt UG, the average grade of these holes came in at more than 150% above the average reserve grade at Umwelt UG (18.67 grams per tonne gold vs. 7.38 grams per tonne gold).

So, why is this significant?

The previous 2015 FS envisioned underground production in Year 3 through 9 of the mine life at Unwelt Underground and initial production from the relatively lower grade Umwelt open-pit. However, the company is now exploring the possibility of pulling forward production from Umwelt UG, which would add considerable ounces into the earlier years of the mine life. This would translate to increased production and de-risk the project for both a potential suitor and Sabina, given the relatively high upfront capital expenditures, which should come in at over $325 million even after capital already spent on the project (airstrip and early development).

As noted by the company in its update earlier this month, the 2015 FS envisioned a 3,000 tonne per day mine producing 200,000 ounces a year over roughly 12 years. However, the addition of bonanza-grade underground at Umwelt and a higher gold price suggests that we could see a potential reserve increase from the 2015 reserve estimate of 2.50 million ounces. The company is also exploring a phased approach to a 4,000 tonne per day expansion in Year 4 to 5 of the mine life. This could be funded through cash flow, which would not increase upfront capex and would significantly increase the annual production profile to above 250,000~ ounces per year. While Nunavut is certainly out of the way, and the upfront capex here is not as attractive as other undeveloped projects at over $300~ million, Sabina could end up becoming a takeover target after the updated FS is complete, assuming the economics do improve considerably.

Sabina Gold & Silver remains in a world of its own relative to other Canadian gold juniors with a resource of over 7.1 million ounces at an average grade above 5.0 grams per tonne gold. It's also in a category of its own relative to predominantly open-pit projects worldwide, with a reserve base of 2.50 million ounces at an average grade of above 6.0 grams per tonne gold. As the chart below shows, there is a dearth of Canadian projects with this combination of grade and size, and most 7 million-ounce projects come in at below 1.0 gram per tonne gold. Therefore, I believe Sabina should be valued at a premium to past takeovers in the sector ($90.00/oz) and should trade at a premium to most of its peers with undeveloped gold projects. The fact that this resource and reserve base will likely grow even further from the 2019 and 2020 drill season is a very bullish development for the story because there are simply not that many juniors out there in safe jurisdictions with this type of mineral endowment.

So, why is the stock not a buy here?

While Sabina is undoubtedly an exciting story and one of a kind when it comes to Tier-1 gold projects, the stock has now rallied 40% in the past 18 trading days, pushing its market cap to $822~ million at a share price of US$2.53 (325 million shares outstanding). Even if we give Sabina a premium for its ounces and value the company at $120.00/oz, the stock's conservative fair value is now sitting at $862~ million based on a $120.00/oz valuation and a 7.18 million ounce resource base. This is only slightly above the current market cap, suggesting that Sabina is now getting closer to fully valued. This does not preclude the stock from going higher, but the stock is nowhere near a low-risk buy point like the area suggested two months ago below US$1.80. In fact, the stock is 40% above that buy-point in just over a month. This does not preclude the stock from going higher; it merely means that there's a higher risk in chasing the stock with it now trading within 5% of my conservative fair value.

If we look at the chart above, which compares resource grade to enterprise value per ounce, we can see that Sabina is now above the trendline for all Canadian gold juniors, corroborating the view that the stock is no longer cheap. This is a large change from just two months ago when the stock was below this trendline, and any further weakness offered a decent buying opportunity. In summary, while Sabina is not expensive by any means, it just isn't cheap enough to bake in a large margin of safety.

Sabina Gold & Silver is arguably one of the top-20 most impressive undeveloped gold projects globally, and higher gold prices have significantly increased the likelihood that Back River eventually goes into production. However, with the stock now trading less than 5% below conservative fair value, I don't see enough of a margin of safety for starting new positions above US$2.55. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold. If we were to see the stock trade below US$2.00 in the coming months, this would present another low-risk opportunity to add to one's position, with the stock more than 25% below conservative fair value (US$2.65).

