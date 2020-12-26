The Ladder position within the Durable Income Portfolio has returned an average of 40.7% annually.

We authored our last piece on Ladder Capital within 24 hours of the release of Q3 results.

Months have been years in 2020. The viability of entire sectors has gone from "guaranteed demise" in one month to a "missed once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity" the next.

While airlines, energy, commodities, and retail real estate have faced immense uncertainty, none were as volatile as commercial mortgage REITs ("mREITs") in 2020.

Wide Moat Research has accelerated the frequency of our due diligence in this troubled sector for that reason and several others. We have just released a brand-new commercial mortgage REIT tracker for iREIT subscribers as well, in part due to the formal edition of WER to the Wide Moat research team.

One unique name within the commercial mREIT sector is Ladder Capital (LADR), a REIT that we have been covering since 2015. The key differentiators for Ladder, compared with its closest peers include:

1. The REIT is internally-managed

2. The REIT has around 10% insider ownership

3. The REIT does not rely exclusively on securitization for its revenue and has other diversified sources of revenue, including earning a significant portion of its revenue from first mortgage balance sheet loans and property rentals as well as the commercial mortgage loan origination market.

Since we covered Ladder Capital's (LADR) Q3 earnings release in detail in our November 1st article, this will focus more on what we learned from our latest research and update our valuation and price targets given the stock has increased over 30% since our last recommendation.

We'll start by reassessing Ladder's portfolio and strategy.

Keep in mind that Ladder has also been one of our top picks in 2020, returning over 107% in the Cash is King Portfolio, powering the performance of the COVID-19 basket or stocks (that has returned over 43% since mid-March).

A Crisis Requiring Decisive Action

Commercial mortgage REITs faced the most dangerous period in their operating histories in late Q1 and Q2 of 2020. The markets have never tried to price forced government lockdowns or a pandemic in developed markets, much less both simultaneously.

Among the immediate actions required for commercial mortgage REITs were to de-lever their balance sheets and reduce mark-to-market pricing risk. There was only one problem: Everyone was selling and no one was buying.

Impressively, Ladder was able to escape most of the damage and quickly adjusted their portfolio. This is illustrated by the nearly $500 million increase in cash on the balance sheet and reduction in dependency on certain forms of financing. Unlike many peers, the bulk of Ladder's immediate dispositions were sold for more than 95% of par value.

Despite a double-whammy of decreasing asset values and margin call risk, Ladder was able to reduce leverage during Q2 from 3.8x to 3.1x. That doesn't mean Ladder was completely in the clear and our commentary confirmed that, but it demonstrated that Ladder was heading in the right direction and with significant momentum.

Commercial mortgage REITs held up better than expected in general but Ladder outperformed on most key metrics. It's worth revisiting the stock prices and market expectations of mortgage REITs back in March and April; it was not an easy call to stay the course like we did on our high conviction picks. Ladder's GAAP book equity value not only declined but increased by 1% from Q1 to Q2.

When we last wrote about Ladder, it's stock was still sitting at a mere 50% of book value. Outside of a few smaller peers, most mREITs had improved to values significantly closer to par. Let's examine Ladder's evolving portfolio then determine fair value in today's market and economy.

Portfolio Update

The story shown above has been in place for a long time: a portfolio mostly invested in small-to-medium sized first lien mortgage loans.

As a reminder, first lien is akin to "first right" in the event something does not go to plan. Second lien means second in line, etc.

Ladder is more unique than many analysts seem to give it credit for. For example, the firm's direct origination capabilities are top tier as reinforced by its underwriting track record and ability to dispose of assets cost effectively in March and April.

Second, and unlike heavyweight peers like Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Ladder is internally managed rather than externally.

The most investor-friendly external management agreement in existence can never align incentives better than an internally managed company. This contributes to our bullish perspective on other internally managed companies we follow like Main Street Capital (MAIN), Newtek Business Services (NEWT), and Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - our fifth best performer in 2020.

On the topic of underwriting quality, the proof is in the pudding as they say:

Ladder collected 98% of interest payments in Q3. On top of that, the firm reported no additional loan loss provisions. Loan loss provisions are management's way of identifying and recording the likely loss associated with problematic loans.

Once those loans result in actual losses, the term used is net charge-offs in banking or realized losses for other fixed income/loan providers. As further evidence of Ladder's underwriting capabilities, less than 2% of the portfolio is on non-accrual status at the end of Q3 despite one of the most harrowing economic environments for this asset class on record.

As we've discussed previously, Ladder's fundamental business model is to loan against commercial real estate assets. Ladder has sufficient scale and expertise to approach all major real estate asset classes and geographies. The 31% exposure to the Northeast U.S. will be heavily reliant on quality underwriting to withstand the lockdowns and other challenges in that area.

On the plus side, the largest commercial mREITs tend to have much greater exposure to the West coast where Ladder has nominal (10%) geographic risk.

There's no doubt that the 14% and 9% allocated to hotel and retail-backed loans, respectively, is not ideal is problematic. mREITs simply couldn't resist the economics associated with hotel loans in the post-Great Recession environment.

You don't have to take our word for it, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) had 17% and 23% exposure to hotels, respectively, as of the end of Q3.

A natural follow-up question is how those assets are performing. We'd rather have 25% allocated to 95% performing hotel loans than 10% allocated to 50% performing hotel loans.

Per the most recent data available and recent research, Ladder has a one $45 million hotel in Miami, Florida, that's in default on its loan terms. A subsequent question is how these assets will perform in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Frankly, no one truly knows, but we do have ranges of confidence thanks to three quarters of "pandemic data" and lots of industry statistics. While 5%-10% of Ladder's retail and hotel loans defaulting is still on the table, the realized losses in the event of a complete disposition (e.g. not achieving a workout with the borrower) is probably a 1%-2% realized loss at the portfolio level.

That math is based on Ladder's loan-to-value on these loans coupled with what we've seen elsewhere. That includes Blackstone's acquisition of a 299 room Residence Inn by Marriott Arlington Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia for $148.5 million, Magna Hospitality Group's purchase of a 310 room Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Manhattan Times Square in New York, New York, and similar sized transactions that also occurred in Q3 of 2020 by Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (XHR), Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE), and various joint ventures.

Based on our most current research, there is a "wide moat" between sellers and buyers of U.S. hotel properties. Sellers are willing to accept a 10%-15% discount to pre-COVID pricing while borrowers want a hefty 20%-40% discount. Sellers seem to be willing the battle for the most part but it's too early to tell.

Ladder also maintains a portfolio of physical real estate in addition to its loan assets. The physical asset exposure is 25%, 14%, 13%, 11%, 10%, and 9% in office, multi-family, dollar store, wholesale club, drug store, and grocery store, respectively, with zero exposure to hotels and only 5% to traditional brick-and-mortar retail (excluding drug and grocery).

As the significantly improved exposures relative to the loan portfolio suggest, rent collections have been superior. Ladder collected 100% of rent from the hard asset real estate division of the company.

This compares favorably to other equity REITs, even high-quality ones, like Agree Realty (ADC). We believe that quality net-lease properties make the most sense strategically and are the most likely to end up in the portfolio in the next one to two quarters.

Like equity REITs and BDCs, mREITs' performance isn't accurately gauged by traditional U.S. GAAP metrics. Instead, most use Core Earnings Per Share ("EPS"). The rough calculation from net income to Core EPS is provided above.

The same chart shows Ladder earned $0.16 in Q3 Core EPS compared to $0.38 in the same quarter of 2019. That is worth analyzing, but so is the improved over Q2's $0.12. Let's consider the drivers of this performance so we can better understand what Ladder's results may be in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

To start, interest income declined from $82.3 million in Q3 2019 to $54.6 million in Q3 of 2020. The other side of the equation is interest expense. Unfortunately for Ladder and its shareholders, that increased from $51.4 million to $56.4 million over the same period.

As one might expect, the differential is called net interest income. This data gives us a good hint what to expect: Net interest income fell to $735,000 in Q3 but that looks more favorable than it is.

Ladder converted $2.5 million in previously reserved loan losses back to the income statement. In practical terms, this is like putting aside $4,500 for a transmission rebuild on your truck but finding out it only needed a clutch and flywheel for $2,500.

Still expensive, but the delta of $2,000 can go back on your personal balance sheet. Net interest income would have been a negative $1.78 million if the repair bill didn't come in lower than expected.

This was driven by modestly weaker interest collections but more so by another phenomenon: Ladder's de-levering of the portfolio meant selling interest-producing assets and receiving approximately zero interest on the resulting cash pile.

Realistically, we can't expect this to reverse until the nearly $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet is reinvested.

The loan division generated healthy net interest income of $35.9 million. The securities division was also profitable albeit with much lower margins, as one would expect. Total "Other income" of $52.8 million was 38.2% greater than Q3 2019.

Overall, Ladder generated profit of $21.4 million in Q3. Ladder's improvement in Other Income, mostly due to one-time realized gains, offset $14.6 million or roughly half of the decline in net interest income.

As we've alluded to and pointed out directly, net interest margins need to improve before Ladder's distribution capacity goes back to where it was pre-COVID. With the "easy" realized gains long gone, expect challenged distribution coverage in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 unless the cash balance is cut in half or more. That won't be an easy decision given the attitude toward mortgage REITs is still extremely skeptical.

A Liquidity Lever We Don't Want Pulled

Mortgage REITs can raise capital in a myriad of ways, including collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), preferred stocks issuance, and notes offerings. An always tempting solution, particularly during a crisis, is issuing equity. This option reminds of a government solving its fiscal problems through inflation: it technically works, but it's a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

For Ladder, management has been reasonably disciplined with what first looks like an 8% increase in shares outstanding since the end of last year. Given the massive dilution witnessed by shareholders of other companies, this is livable.

After adjusting the total share count for Class B shareholders, however, shares outstanding have not changed. Remember our discussion surrounding the benefits of internal management?

Ladder's management team owns shares equating to 10.7% of its total market capitalization. There isn't any doubt where management's interest lie - right alongside to ours.

Along those lines, Ladder ended Q3 with $41.1 million in capital available under its share repurchase program. Though the share price has moved much closer to book value since our last article in early November, the 124,000 of Class A shares at an average price of $7.21 in Q3 were effective.

The well-timed repurchases added about a million to shareholder equity in Q3 alone. As mentioned in our previous article, the original partners and public shareholders now retain the same share class so analysis will be simpler moving forward.

Moving to the balance sheet, let's touch on the key changes management made early on in the crisis. $822 million of liabilities were reduced or moved during Q2 and Ladder has repurchased significant amounts of bonds below par as a bonus.

Q3 and Q4 of 2020 were still in the danger zone as Q2 ended. Management was confident it would solve the majority of these issues prior to the end of Q3 but the market had its doubts, and justifiably so. If you were looking for reasons for the 50% discount to book value (even more at certain points) during this time period, this is a big one.

Take a look at the Q3 liabilities now. There aren't any.

That said, Q4's $264 million in secured debt maturities increased to $378 million. 2021's $685 million in liabilities due has also grown and to $850 million. While Ladder avoided a cataclysmic result, it's not entirely out of the woods as of the end of Q3.

Putting those liabilities into better context will provide a better idea of where Ladder stands. If we take all the cash on the balance sheet and apply it to liabilities starting with the shortest term, we can knock out all of the debt due in Q4 and almost all coming to roost in 2021.

Even if we were not very familiar with Ladder, we'd assume that management has the capability to handle 2021's liabilities given what it achieved during the heart of the crisis when refinancing was an order of magnitude more difficult.

Before we provide our updated thoughts on valuation, consider the most important trend for Ladder: Undepreciated book value has increased two quarters in a row. Based on our analysis of other mREITs and the general market, we think Ladder will experience a similar recovery in its book value in Q4 as Q3 and Q2.

We detailed the reduction in debt-to-equity ratios in our previous article so we'll let the above table do the talking this time around. We will reiterate that 100% of its securities portfolio are investment grade with 92% AAA rated. This is a complete 180 from where Ladder and most mortgage REITs stood prior to the crisis.

Q4's Dividend Has Been Announced

As shareholders are painfully aware of, Ladder cut its distribution from $0.34 quarterly to $0.20 starting in Q2 of this year. Our financial analysis suggested management should have reduced it to $0.16 to achieve reliable distribution coverage but that's their call. Why?

Core EPS was $0.12 and $0.16 in Q2 and Q3 2020, respectively. The 41% reduction in the dividend wasn't quite enough, at least in our view. The Board of Directors has considerably more insight into the firm's prospects, however, and that should always be respected.

As noted in our previous article:

For the first three quarters in 2020, Ladder generated $63.3 million in total core earnings or $0.54 per share compared to distributions of $0.74. That's substantial over-distribution for the year even with two reduced payments. Ladder currently yields an annualized 10.67%.

Just recently, Ladder announced a Q4 distribution of $0.20, in line with Q2 and Q3. The stock still yields an attractive 8.2% despite the dividend rate reduction and recent share price appreciation.

We think the distribution will be fully covered at $0.20 to $0.25 by the end of Q1 2021, depending on how quickly and efficiently the cash on the balance sheet is put to work. It will be a while before Ladder can responsibly return the distribution to previous levels, but that's irrelevant when valuing the risk and reward of the stock today.

Valuation and Final Thoughts

Unless Ladder improves earnings by another 25% in Q4, this mREIT provides investors a cash distribution of $0.16 and another $0.04 return of capital. For 2021, we maintain the estimates incorporated into our November article of $0.75 to $0.85 in cash earnings.

Yield spreads and what management chooses to invest the large cash balance in will be the driving factors of late 2021 and beyond. If the securities portfolio remains in mostly AAA bonds, that's another lever unavailable to increase cash flows.

Though the hotel exposure is worrisome, management has confirmed that all but one hotel is open and operating. In addition, Ladder is unique in its avoidance of ground up construction risk (8% of the portfolio and less than 4% of total assets) and the unfunded commitments that come alongside them.

We ran the same calculation on Ladder’s two biggest peers, Starwood and Blackstone, and found they had 17.7% and 20.0% unfunded liabilities for comparison.

Back in November, Ladder traded at 10.67x Wide Moat's 2021 earnings midpoint. That has moved to 14.2x as the stock price has improved markedly in recent weeks. While fantastic news for subscribers and us (WER and I are long LADR), "distressed pricing" is ancient history in terms of cash flow multiples.

Where the stock remains attractively valued, however, is relative to book value.

As indicated in our brand-new mREIT tracker tool, Ladder's 70% to book value is tied with or better than >90% of its peers. Starwood and Blackstone's ability to retain their 2019 distribution levels has inspired greater confidence from the markets. It's also caused them to both trade above book value while Ladder resides well below it.

While the share price and Q4 distribution certainty have changed, from a discount to book value standpoint, Ladder remains the most attractive commercial mortgage REIT Wide Moat follows (and with the addition of Williams Equity Research, that's now all of them).

Cash on the balance sheet is within 20% of the company's balance sheet, another eye-opening metric.

One final thought:

Ladder has backing by Koch Real Estate Investments, an affiliate of Koch Industries, and according to Forbes is "America's second largest private company by revenue, since 1967." According to Forbes, Charles Koch is worth an estimated $44.9 billion.

Koch has an option in Ladder to exercise warrants at $8.00 per share by the end of 2020 (the deal was consummated when Ladder traded at $6.00). We expect them to do so, and this connection could be beneficial for Ladder in terms of relationships in the capital markets, and also, if the warrants are exercised, there's a three-year lockup.

Although we sold our stake in Ladder in the Cash Is King Portfolio, keep in mind that this portfolio is more hedge-fund strategy, WER and I still own shares and iREIT on Alpha maintains a BUY rating on Ladder with total return potential of 25% in the next one to two years as markets stabilize, albeit with below investment grade credit risk, and ultimately 50% as the dividend rises closer to $1.00.

Since the first investment in Ladder (Feb 2016) and by tripling down in March ($4.74) and April ($4.08) this year (2020), the position within the Durable Income Portfolio has returned an average of 40.7% annually. That's what you call dollar-cost-averaging and a Ladder of Opportunity.

