As things stand, the MetLife (MET) US P&C business acquisition makes a lot of sense for Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY) (OTCQX:ZFSVF) - it increases the size of Farmers' fee contribution, a low-risk profit stream for the group, with the reasonable ~11x implied P/E (well below its closest trading comp) likely to result in an accretive outcome. With Zurich also retaining its strong capital position, the stock offers investors good value at a ~6% (and growing) yield, in my view.

Acquiring MetLife's P&C Business

Zurich, along with its Farmers Exchanges unit, recently confirmed the acquisition of MetLife's US P&C business for a $3.9bn total consideration. For context, Farmers Exchanges is a mutual insurer under the Zurich banner and streams fee income to Zurich for services such as underwriting and administration. This acquisition puts 100% of MetLife's P&C business under the Farmers franchise, which should expand the Farmers contribution to ~31% pro-forma (vs. 28% in FY19).

Source: Investor Presentation

Given Zurich will derive profits from the additional margin generated on the ~$3.6bn of premiums, Zurich is co-financing the deal. Zurich will first acquire the business in full through its Farmers Group subsidiary, after which it will transfer certain assets and liabilities to the Farmers Exchanges for $1.5bn. Financing at the Zurich level will consist of a combination of internal equity (i.e., no equity issuance) and debt amounting to $2.4bn. The remaining $1.5bn will be funded by Farmers Exchanges, which implies a 60/40 funding split between Zurich and Farmers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Building Out Farmers' Earnings Base

The earnings impact for the Farmers Exchanges should prove accretive – the MetLife US P&C book carries an underlying combined ratio of ~91%, leaving ample room for excess profits after accounting for Zurich's ~7% management fee. The acquisition also adds scale, with 2.4m policies and $3.6bn in net written premiums, which will result in Farmers moving past Liberty Mutual (LMAC) to become the sixth-largest personal lines insurer in the US with ~$20bn in premium. Given the limited overlap, it also boosts Farmers' presence in key parts of the US, such as the East Coast and Mid Atlantic.

Source: Investor Presentation

Financially, the ~18% uplift to Farmers Exchanges' revenue base is a key positive for Zurich, translating into ~$270m of gross fee income (~$230m net after accounting for ~$40m of intangible amortization) assuming a 7% fee margin. While the ongoing restructuring means this fee increase will take three years or so to be fully delivered, Farmers Re will also write a 10% quota share, which will add ~$30m of profits, which helps although it comes with more capital intensity to boot.

Source: Investor Presentation

A Likely Accretive Deal Outcome

Net-net, the deal should generate ~$260m in uplift for Zurich business operating profit (BOP), comprising its share of the increased fee income of $230m (implying a ~3% uplift to overall BOP) and an additional $30m from BOP at Farmers Re. In aggregate, this implies an overall return on capital of ~7%. But given Zurich also intends to raise hybrid capital to fund half of the deal, the BOPAT ROE moves even higher to ~14%, which compares to the group-wide ~15% ROE target. The implied valuation also strikes me as favorable - the transaction values MetLife's US P&C business at ~11x P/E adjusted for various disposals and internal debt, while Zurich's share of the transaction equates to ~12x after-tax earnings. Given listed peer Erie (NASDAQ:ERIE) trades at ~42x, the price tag seems reasonable, if not conservative.

Data by YCharts

Further, the unit is capable of delivering ~$60m in cash generation in excess of net income, and thus, Zurich's ROI has a clear path to reaching 10% from FY23. Integration costs of $145m will be incurred over FY21/FY22, though, with a $40mn intangible amortization charge also set to weigh on earnings in the meantime. Thus, I think there is a good chance the underlying cash ﬂow from the deal could prove even greater than the reported earnings suggest.

Source: Investor Presentation

Manageable Capital Impact

Given Zurich is using hybrid capital to partially finance the deal, it will see a modest ~4%pt negative impact on Zurich's Swiss Solvency Test capital ratio (SST), which was a solid 193% in 3Q20. Given the SST capital ratio is typically the more conservative (vs. the Solvency II ratio), Zurich appears to be well-capitalized. In addition, the impact on the Z-ECM ratio also screens favorably at ~3%pts.

Although the transaction will entail the raising of $1.2bn of hybrid debt, the leverage ratio should remain reasonable at ~24%. And liquidity-wise, the stronger cash generation, expected to be ~$60m higher than net income, also helps. Thus, I see no material risk to the dividend and expect no changes to the payout at 70-80% going forward.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

MetLife US Deal Boosts the Zurich Bull Case

Net-net, I think Zurich deserves its premium valuation to peers – it offers not only quality underwriting (case in point – the low COVID loss exposure this year) but also a strong balance sheet and a sustainable low-teens % ROE profile. Post-MetLife deal, the company now boasts an improved profit mix, with the Farmers contribution rising from 28% in FY19 to ~31% pro-forma, a major plus given Farmers Management Services (FMS) represents a low-risk profit stream for Zurich, which warrants a relatively low cost of equity. At current levels, Zurich offers a strong dividend and FCF yield, with upcoming divestments of its legacy portfolios likely to strengthen its capital position further.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.