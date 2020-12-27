The Arctic is one of the most resource-rich regions in the world, with the Barents Sea alone predicted to have more than two billion barrels of oil.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) was victorious in a court case allowing it to continue exploring for hydrocarbons in the Arctic. As I have mentioned a few times in the past, the Arctic always represented a very big opportunity for Equinor as it is one of the most resource-rich regions of the world and indeed we have already started to see the potential with the 2011 discovery of Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea, which is scheduled to come online within the next few years. This recent court decision could provide the company with the opportunity to make more discoveries like this and ultimately support its growth story.

About The Court Case

The current court case under discussion dates back to 2016 when the Norwegian government awarded ten licenses for exploration in the Barents Sea. The Barents Sea is located to the northeast of Norway and its territorial waters are split between Norway and Russia:

Source: WorldAtlas.com

The Barents Sea is a margin sea of the Arctic Ocean so this licensing round represents one of the government's first major attempts to develop the massive fossil fuel reserves that are believed to be located in the Arctic. This prompted a lawsuit by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth, who claimed that the license awards violated the Norwegian constitution, which specifically guarantees the right to a clean environment. This multi-year case ended up going all the way to the Norwegian Supreme Court, which ruled 11-4 against the plaintiffs. This ruling would therefore allow Equinor and the other license holders to go forward with exploring the region.

Naturally, Greenpeace is not planning to let this decision stand as is. The organization plans to appeal the verdict to the European Court of Human Rights, claiming that the carbon dioxide emissions from drilling operations will be a violation of human rights. It is admittedly doubtful that this will end up being a favorable verdict for Greenpeace, particularly given all of the progress that Equinor has been making at reducing the carbon emissions of its operations but stranger things have happened. Most likely, Equinor will be able to proceed with exploring the region for resources.

Resource Potential Of The Arctic

Equinor first began to see the potential of the Barents Sea in 2011 when it discovered the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea. At the time, it was considered to be the largest oil discovery in Norway in a decade. While there are actually a few fields in the entire Johan Castberg Complex, it is estimated that there are between 450 and 650 million barrels of recoverable oil at the site. This actually makes this one of the largest discoveries globally over the past decade. This alone simply starts to show us the overall potential of the Arctic in terms of hydrocarbon reserves.

Back in 2008, the United States Geological Survey completed an assessment of undiscovered oil and gas resources in all areas north of the Arctic Circle globally. The agency conducted this study using a geology-based probabilistic methodology in order to estimate the occurrence of undiscovered oil and gas in 33 geologic provinces thought to be prospective for petroleum. Using this technique, the agency estimates that ninety billion barrels of oil, 1.669 quadrillion cubic feet of natural gas, and 44 billion barrels of natural gas liquids may remain undiscovered. The agency also estimates that approximately 84% of these resources are found offshore in areas like the Barents Sea.

This is obviously a substantial amount of resources so the Arctic truly represents a gold mine for oil and gas exploration and production. It is also the last frontier for the industry as it remains one of the only areas of the world that remains unexplored and undeveloped. Unfortunately for Equinor and other Western energy companies, about 70% of these resources occur within the Western Siberian Basin, the East Barents Basin, and Arctic Alaska. With the exception of parts of Arctic Alaska, all of these basins are controlled by Russia and there are a great many political tensions between Russian and the Western powers:

Source: United States Geological Survey

We can still see though that areas like the Barents Platform still have an estimated two billion barrels of oil and 26 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This is the part of the Barents Sea that remains under Norwegian control so it is available for companies like Equinor to exploit. Clearly, that is a substantial quantity of resources so we can clearly see that Equinor has a great deal of potential in the Arctic.

Growth Prospects

It should be fairly obvious how potentially discovering new sources of oil and natural gas can prove stimulative to Equinor's growth prospects. After all, the more resources that the company has, the more resources the company can bring to a productive state. In addition, discovering more resources is positive for a company's reserves. As I have pointed out in various previous articles, reserve development is extremely important for an oil and gas company. This is because the fossil fuel industry is an extractive one because the companies in the industry literally obtain their products by pulling them out of the ground. These reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources. Therefore, the energy company must continually find new sources of oil and gas to replace the resources that it pulls out of the ground or it will eventually run out of product to sell. The resource potential of the Arctic could better enable Equinor to do both of these things now that it appears to be allowed to explore the region without interruption.

Currently, Equinor only has one project that it is working on in the Arctic. As might be expected, this is the aforementioned Johan Castberg, which is currently scheduled to come online in 2022. The full scope of this project consists of eighteen horizontal wells and twelve injection wells connected to a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel. The company will also be constructing a fairly elaborate subsea system consisting of ten subsea templates, two satellite structures, control systems, and wellheads. The total production of the complex is expected to be approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day when it begins operating in 2022.

Johan Castberg is just one of the projects that Equinor will be bringing online over the next few years to drive its growth. As we can see here, the company has a number of growth projects in its pipeline that are scheduled for a 2020-2026 start-up date:

Source: Equinor ASA

Readers that have been following Equinor for quite some time will likely notice that this project list is smaller than it has been in the past. This is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the world during this year. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, this outbreak had a devastating effect on crude oil prices due to the demand destruction that the quarantines and transportation restrictions inflicted. This caused oil producers to take steps to reduce costs in order to preserve their cash flows and balance sheet strength. The cancellation of projects was just one of the steps that several companies, including Equinor, took. The above chart has been updated from the one that I presented in previous articles to reflect all of these changes.

The projects that the company still has in development should be enough to grow the company's production over the time period shown. Equinor is currently targeting a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period due to these projects. There is also every reason to expect that Equinor will proceed with these projects even if the price of oil remains at today's suppressed levels. This is due to the very low costs of production of these projects. Equinor projects that it will be able to produce oil for less than $25 per barrel on average across this project portfolio. Thus, even with prices at today's levels, Equinor should be able to generate positive cash flow from them. Thus, there is every reason to assume that Equinor will proceed with these projects.

There is naturally no guarantee that this production growth will result in either cash flow or earnings growth. It does seem likely that it will but the exact magnitude will depend largely on energy prices. The trajectory of energy prices can be difficult to predict. In the short-term though, we will probably see some price improvements. This is due to the expectations that the pandemic will wind down next year and life will begin to return to normal, increasing demand for crude oil and helping to improve the balance between the supply and demand. The long-term picture is more murky however as any number of things can have an impact on energy prices.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not pay too much for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to guarantee that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. One way that we can value a large energy company like Equinor is by using a ratio known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a way of adjusting the more well-known price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's growth into account. As is the case with the price-to-earnings ratio, a lower value generally indicates a more attractive valuation.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will grow its earnings per share at a 5.78% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 4.43 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of Equinor's peers:

Company PEG Ratio Equinor 4.43 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) 7.19 Total (TOT) 6.83

As we can clearly see here, Equinor is trading at a reasonably attractive valuation relative to its peers. Admittedly, there will likely be some readers that point out that a number of large energy companies have been excluded from the above table. The reason that they were excluded is that Equinor is one of the only large energy companies that is actually expected to generate earnings growth over the next few years and also has a positive price-to-earnings ratio. Companies such as Chevron (CVX) have a negative price-to-earnings growth ratio and so were deliberately excluded. Overall, Equinor appears to have an attractive valuation relative to its peers.

Dividend Analysis

As is the case with most large energy companies, Equinor pays out a dividend to its common shareholders. However, the yield is only 2.70% as of the time of writing so it is not nearly as attractive as what some of its peers possess. Equinor was one of the first large companies in the industry to slash its dividend when crude oil prices fell last spring but it has since started to increase it:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Naturally though, we want to make sure that the company can actually afford this dividend. After all, we do not want to find that the company is forced to cut the dividend again. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company's free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from the company's basic operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the third quarter of 2020, Equinor had a free cash flow of $909 million. The company's dividend, however, only costs Equinor $287 million. Thus, it does appear that Equinor is currently generating more than enough cash to easily cover its dividend. Thus, it appears to be reasonably safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this recent court decision should allow Equinor to begin to exploit some of the resource potential of the world's Arctic region. This is one of the most resource-rich regions in the world, which means that the exploitation of it should allow Equinor to continue with its already strong growth story. The company also appears to be very reasonably valued relative to its forward growth so it could very easily be worth considering.

