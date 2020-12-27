C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) - here’s another preclinical stage company that has a billion plus dollar valuation based on intellectual property and a few famous names. The company started out in 2015, founded by a Harvard Medical School professor and a serial entrepreneur to produce therapeutics out of a technology called protein degradation. It IPO-ed in September this year, and despite having no drug in the clinic, they are already valued at $1.5bn.

My key interest in the company is that, in preclinical trials, its cutting edge protein degraders have done better than not only Celgene/BMY’s blockbuster imide drugs, but also their next generation protein degraders. The field is early stage, but vast, with many competing names, and it is difficult to select the future rainmaker from the list of names and promises. C4, however, looks interesting.

Their pipeline looks like this:

Source

There are two types of protein degraders here, called MonoDACs and BiDACs. While the goal of either is to degrade the target protein, they have different mechanisms of action. MonoDACs bind to the E3 ligases and enable them to bind to target proteins. These are also called glue degraders. The E3 ligase regulates cell cycle, homoeostasis, and DNA repair pathways, and are overexpressed in a number of cancers. Lead product candidate (CFT7455) exhibited complete regression of tumor in preclinical multiple myeloma mouse models; this asset will submit an IND in early 2021.

The other type is a BiDAC, one end of this molecule binds to the target protein and the other to the E3 ligase. These are still in discovery stages.

The science

Preclinical biopharma is valued - sometimes overvalued - on science, so we need to discuss the science of protein degradation. This is a pioneering technology that harnesses a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively target pathologic proteins for degradation using proteasomes, the innate machinery of the cell that degrades unneeded protein through proteolysis, by breaking peptide bonds. This approach has the potential to treat a range of diseases and “offers advantages over traditional drugs, such as potential to minimize drug resistance, de-risked starting points, high potency and specificity.”

In 2016, then CEO Jason Fisherman, venture veteran and a former researcher at the National Cancer Institute, told FierceBiotech: “We’re rapidly building C4 to be the leader in tackling protein degradation. Our mission is to discover and develop drugs to advance the treatment of cancer, as well as other life-impairing diseases. We were founded at the start of the year [2016] by a group of distinguished scientists and doctors from Dana-Farber in Boston and from the seminal work coming out of Jay Bradner’s work [who is now working at C4 investor Novartis] with Ken Anderson, a pioneer in the [immunomodulatory drugs] IMiD class of drugs for multiple myeloma.”

Here is Dr Bradner’s profile at Novartis. C4’s science is derived from his work on degronomids, on which he published his research in 2015. The platform uses an all-chemical approach for targeted, rapid, efficient protein degradation. “They work as chemical adapters that are conjugated with selective small molecules designed to recruit the cell’s ubiquitin/proteasome system in order to “naturally” degrade targeted proteins.” Dr Bradner and his team “devised a chemical strategy to prompt ligand-dependent target protein degradation, via chemical conjugation with derivatized phthalimides that hijack the function of the Cereblon E3 ubiquitin ligase complex.” This cereblon ligase is today the special expertise of C4. Dr Bradner’s paper discussed how this approach was used successfully on cancer cells, specifically AML, where resistance to standard inhibitors resulting in undruggable proteins may be a key therapeutic hurdle this approach can overcome.

The difference between this and other approaches also lies in the fact that this approach, through targeted protein degradation, can control the amount of a harmful protein rather than trying to change or inhibit its function, which often does not work adequately. The small molecule drug that does this is called a degrader. It uses a naturally occurring cellular process called ubiquitination to degrade the peptide bonds connecting amino acids to form proteins using the proteasome.

Degraders have several advantages over inhibitors. They can be remarkably selective, because the cellular machinery they use has multiple layers of selectivity built into it so that “good” proteins do not get destroyed.

They have very high potency and reusability, because the molecule is not destroyed by the proteasome, and thus can cause the destruction of multiple copies of the harmful protein, like enzymes. Inhibitors, on the other hand, do not have this property.

Here’s a long excerpt from the company that explains the science:

Ubiquitin – as the name suggests – is a small ubiquitous protein that is found in all eukaryotic organisms from yeast to humans. Although it is one of the smallest proteins in the cell it has one of the largest roles in cellular processes. Nature attaches ubiquitin to lysine residues on other proteins, often growing ubiquitin chains via subsequent attachment of more ubiquitin to the lysines found in ubiquitin itself. These chains act as “tags”, directing the modified protein to the proteasome for degradation or acting to recruit other proteins for propagation of intracellular signals. Degraders developed by C4T utilize this cellular machinery to target harmful proteins for ubiquitination. Ubiquitination then directs the target protein for degradation via the proteasome. C4T’s degrader technology triggers the tagging of a disease-causing proteins with a poly-ubiquitin chain (the proteasome delivery label), which enables the cell’s natural processes take over and eliminate the targeted protein.

The company has two platforms, the C4T TORPEDO™ platform for designing degraders, and the aTAG platform for selecting the target protein.

Source

The pipeline

The company’s lead candidate CFT7455 is an oral small molecule MonoDAC targeting hematologic malignancies. CFT7455 is a potent IKZF1/3 targeting MonoDAC as evinced in preclinical studies:

Source

IKZF1/3 is central to lymphoid cell differentiation and maintenance, and is degraded by lenalidomide, sold as revlimid, a mainstay of MM therapy. Here, in the chart above, pomalidomide is used as a comparator, which is sometimes used in Revlimid-refractory patients. R/R MM is a huge unmet medical need, and the level of IKZF1/3 degradation achieved here shows the potential of CFT7455. In fact, MM cells refractory to pomalidomide show response to CFT7455:

Source

As single agent with very small dosage (30 ug/kg vs 3000 ug/kg) compared to pomalidomide, CFT7455 achieved complete disease regression very quickly, see below

Source

Celgene is a leader in Cereblon-mediated protein degradation. Its molecule CC-92480 is here compared with CFT7455, which you can see in the diagram on the left above. Very small amounts of CFT7455 perform the same levels or more of regression compared to Celgene’s molecule, showing the former’s differentiated potency.

The company plans to start phase 1 dose escalation trials of monotherapy CFT7455 in MM and NHL patients refractory to treatment, which can be escalated to phase 2 trials and potential accelerated approvals.

The company’s second candidate is a BiDAC called CFT8634 which is targeting sarcomas. Details here:

Source

The molecule achieved robust dose-dependent response in tumor volume in xenograft models.

Financials and competition

C4 is a $1.5bn company with a cash balance of $200mn which the company says will last them till 2023. Its ownership structure shows that most (63.5%) of the company is now owned by non-institutional owners. Insiders own about 12% of the company.

There are a number of companies working in the protein degradation arena, with C4 being differentiated by its Cereblon focus. Celgene has a protein degradation program in partnership with Evotec, which trades in the OTC market; and another with Ubiquigent, both of which current owner Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is continuing. There are others, for example, Vividion, a privately held company with a deal with Celgene. Kymera (KYMR) is another company which has already provided preclinical data. Arvinas (ARVN) is a Yale-originated company with a protein degradation program and the current leader in the space, although it targets a different method called PROTAC. Recently it posted positive phase 1 data and the stock doubled in a matter of a few days. BMY also posted data at ASCO on CC-92480, which we already discussed here. BMY is the current owner of blockbusters lenalidomide and pomalidomide, which are currently understood to work through protein degradation mediated by Cereblon. This is the same method being pursued by C4; only with better results as far as preclinical data goes. This is the key reason for my interest in C4.

Bottomline

Protein degradation is a relatively new field that will mature in about 3 years. The frontrunners here are Celgene and Arvinas, but they may not necessarily be better. C4 has a smaller market cap, and what looks like better results in certain areas. This is really too early stage to go all out on, but a pilot position in view of the science may be warranted even at this early stage.

