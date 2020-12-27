The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) may seem like a decent way to get exposure to a number of sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, and a 9.7% dividend. However, when one delves below these surface-level aspects of this ETF, one finds a number of factors that make this a choice that is less than ideal.

Launched in March 2007, the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is an ETF which provides exposure to the Asia-Pacific region. It is diversified by geography - the fund has stocks from, in alphabetical order, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand - and it is diversified by sector, with every sector represented.

From materials stocks like Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto (RIO), to telecommunications picks like China Mobile Ltd. (CHL), to technology firms such as Indian giant HCL Technologies, Ltd. (OTCPK:HCTHY), to financial stocks like the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY), to pharmaceutical choices such as Sino Biopharmaceutical, Ltd. (OTCPK:SBMFF) - the fund seems to be fairly well diversified in terms of the stocks it has in its basket.

However, this diversification is not as extensive as it appears on first glance. Despite the number of geographical regions which are represented in the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund, not all are equally represented. China is the dominant presence in the fund, with 38.09% of the portfolio comprised of Chinese securities. The next three largest countries by representation are Australia (14.23%), South Korea (12.46%), and Taiwan (12.35%). Overall, 77.13% of the fund's portfolio is made up of securities from four countries. The geographical diversification, then, is actually quite thin.

Chinese tech giant Tencent is the largest holding within the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Image provided by the Financial Times.

By sector also, the fund is more concentrated than it initially appears. The four largest holdings in the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund are tech firm Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) which takes up 6.07% of the portfolio, tech firm Alibaba (BABA) which comprises 6.05%, tech firm Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) which makes up 5.29%, and tech firm Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) which comprises 3.70%. All told, these four companies make up 21.11% of the portfolio, and all of these are tech firms.

Information technology comprises 20.99% of the overall portfolio, only slightly less than the largest sector, which is financials at 21.32%. Throw in the following two sectors - consumer discretionary at 14.20% and communication services at 10.12% - and four sectors make up 66.63% of the portfolio. By geography, sector, and by individual company, there is a consistent 'rule of four' at play in this fund which makes it much more concentrated than many prospective investors may initially appreciate.

Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men, recently acquired a small stake in the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Image provided by CNBC.

These factors did not deter Bill Gates from making the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund part of his portfolio in November of this year. However, Gates did not acquire an extensive stake here as the 600,000+ shares of the fund make up only 0.02% of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's portfolio. The fact that Gates has acquired this small stake for his Foundation is not necessarily an incentive for retail investors to follow suit. That is particularly true for an ETF that is trading only 1.23% below its 52-week high of $8.96 per share at present.

On 12/24/2020, the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund traded close to its 52-week high of $8.96. Chart generated by FinViz.

ETFs have been seen as a preferred alternative to mutual funds due to the greater liquidity they enjoy via all-day trading and to the lower expense ratios they generally have. On the latter point, however, the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is rather disappointing as it has a 1.31% expense ratio, well above the 0.45% average. That the fund is trading near a 52-week high and has such a high expense ratio is reason enough for prospective investors to be bearish here.

But what of the 9.7% dividend yield, and the quarterly dividend in general? The fund's dividend history tells the tale.

Year Annual Dividend ($) 2007 1.686 2008 1.992 2009 1.942 2010 1.726 2011 1.674 2012 1.502 2013 1.350 2014 1.280 2015 1.150 2016 0.970 2017 0.820 2018 0.820 2019 0.413 2020 0.860

Figures collated from Seeking Alpha.

The dividend has been raised over the past year for the first time since 2008. From 2008 right up to 2019, the dividend has declined significantly from $1.99 per share to $0.41 per share. While $0.86 is an improvement on $0.41, the long-term performance of the fund as an income investment is not encouraging.

Going forward, the Asia-Pacific region's ability to successfully contain COVID-19 and lead the global economic recovery would seem to argue in favor of a fund that has exposure to that region. However, while the Asia-Pacific region has done better than North America and Europe with regard to COVID-19, it still faces a number of issues. The labor markets have been hurt by the global pandemic, and a full global recovery will be needed for the export-driven economy to really set sail. This is why the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the Asia-Pacific economy will contract 2.2% in 2020 - though it will eventually recover.

Recover or not, I find it hard to recommend the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. It is not nearly as diversified as it may initially seem, either by geography, sector, or individual company. It trades near a 52-week high, has an expense ratio well above the average, and though it sports a 9.7% dividend, said dividend has had a consistent history of decline over the course of the fund's existence. In summary, I would pass on this one.