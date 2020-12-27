The purpose of this article is just to take a look at how Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is doing and discuss some of the financial results from the company. First, we will look at earnings from the company. They have been fairly flat over the past few years, excluding this year which was the result of the challenging environment. The balance sheet has improved some over the past four years and has helped right size the company some. Next, I will wrap up the article by talking about the bull and bear thesis. Lastly, I will give my opinion on whether or not there is a solid thesis for investing in the company. All data from this article comes from SEC filings and earnings calls.

Earnings

As can be seen in the graph below, net sales have been flat over the past five years with the exclusion of 2020, which was less due to the pandemic. One of the impressive things about the company is how they have really turned earnings around over the past few years. This has happened without the need to increase revenues, so the company has done a solid job of improving the business model to bring in cash for shareholders opposed to the large losses it was showing in 2016 and 2017. It is also worth mentioning that even in the challenging environment brought on by COVID-19, the company still has successfully remained profitable.

Balance Sheet

When looking at the graph below, assets at the company have been dropping over the past few years. However, liabilities have dropped at a similar rate and the ratio between the two has been improving significantly over the years. This is primarily the result of selling assets and simplifying the business to focus on more profit generation. Considering how liabilities have been decreasing at such a pace and revenues seem to be holding up, this would seem bullish.

The Bull Case

Listening to the earnings call, the primary points for improvement involve an improving environment on the other side of the pandemic and the creation/purchase of new tool brands. Management mentions decreased shipments of products to oil and aerospace companies as a reason for decreased revenue throughout the course of this year. The creation/purchase of new tool brands can add some over time; however, given that management did not signal any major changes in sales from this, I can’t say that investors should expect any parabolic growth from this particular stream of additional revenue. Aside from sales increases, management says they are working to be more profitable, and that once sales return, this should be more evident.

The Bear Case

Enerpac Tool Group has struggled for the past few years to squeeze out any EPS at all, and even though management claims that EPS should continue to improve, history would suggest otherwise. Even if all of management’s expectations come to fruition, the stock is currently back near the same levels it was pre-pandemic. Therefore, assuming management can hit its previous goal of 20 million in profits, that would only result in an EPS of $0.34. This would mean that the company is currently trading with a P/E of 74 to the hope of profits. Even in what I would consider an extraordinarily positive situation, this stock is valued at a high premium.

My Investment Thesis

I do not see a compelling reason to invest in EPAC. There are not any significant catalysts coming that are not already priced in at this level. Unless the company somehow finds a way to turbocharge its profits, I do not see how the stock price could push any higher. Also, the 0.17% dividend is not anything to get excited about. Sure, maybe over time they can increase this, but the cash flow really is not there to go to much higher. So to conclude, there are just better companies I like better than EPAC in general, such as Reliance Steel (RS) (see that article here).