Steven Madden (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SHOO) is a company that manufactures footwear apparel and other apparel and accessories. The company sells directly through its retail channels as well as to traditional retail outlets such as Nordstrom (JWN) and Walmart (WMT). Steven Madden has a global footprint in terms of distribution and delivers its products to international regions, including Mexico, South Africa and Europe.

The company’s stock fell sharply during the March crash but has trended upwards ever since. The rise in stock price can be partly attributed to a successful earnings report, as the company beat non-GAAP EPS by $0.17 and beat revenues by $14 million. This surprise can be attributed to the somewhat unexpected rapid recovery of retail shopping as well as increased spending through online channels.

(Steven Madden - Google Market Chart, 2020)

Steven Madden CFO Arvind Dharia stepped down on December 10 and will be replaced by Zine Mazouzi, who has more than two decades of experience, including several leadership roles in the fashion industry.

We possess a neutral view of the company, as although retail seems to be recovering in the short term and the company has a very strong balance sheet, a lack of strategic marketing towards the younger generation, combined with increased indirect competition in the footwear space, will continue to hurt overall sales in the long run.

The company’s retail customers are still recovering

(List of Prominent Customers - 10-K)

The company’s retail customers are well-known and traditional outlets that sell a variety of different products. Although there was a 32.7% drop in the retail business in 3Q/20, which accounts for approximately 65% of the company’s sales, the revenue surprise can be attributed to the better-than-expected recovery of these retail outlets.

We believe that during summer 2020, a few of these retail customers were looking to get rid of inventory as fast as possible in order to increase liquidity, specifically Nordstrom. Now that outcomes of the virus are more predictable and stable, we are confident that companies will be looking to restock their inventory from these flash sales, and will continue to purchase products from Steven Madden as more consumers enter the stores. We are also confident that Steven Madden’s sales in Q4/20 will receive a large boost from Christmas sales, whether it being through the retail customer’s website or in-store.

The company’s balance sheet will help weather any short-term tailwinds

Steven Madden has very little long-term debt compared to its asset portfolio and the company recently raised $133 million to ensure a strong cash position.

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company’s cash account can cover all current liabilities, which amounts to around $218 million. We also believe that the company’s accounts receivable account is not at risk for further material write-downs. In the previous fiscal year, Steven Madden’s three biggest retail customers, which are Nordstrom, Target (TGT), and Walmart, accounted for a combined 42.1% of total accounts receivable balance. We do not believe that any of these 3 customers are at immediate risk of bankruptcy considering the recent uptick in consumer shopping, and we are confident that payments to Steven Madden will be made in a timely manner. The company also states that there were no “other customers who accounted for more than 10% of total accounts receivable" (Steven Madden 10-K). Therefore, in the event that any customer was to delay payments, the total amount in question does not equal a material amount.

Steven Madden’s marketing efforts, especially towards the younger generation, are weak

We believe that one of the biggest reasons why shopping has gone from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce is because marketers and influencers are reaching the customer directly, whereas with a traditional outlet, a potential sale is dependent on a customer actually entering a store. In other words, popular online brands are seamlessly integrating their products into influencers’ content, which helps initiate the customer purchasing cycle much faster.

Steven Madden does have a strong presence on Instagram with over 2.5 million followers, but the company’s efforts on TikTok is quite weak, especially considering that a huge portion of the younger generation lives on this social media app. The company has just over 4,000 followers on TikTok, which is unimpressive considering that “principal marketing activities include social media and digital marketing efforts” (10-K). Steven Madden’s retail customers also do not have a notable footprint on different social media platforms, which reduces the potential building of brand recognition and equity. Moreover, although the company's Instagram audience is large, the content isn't very engaging and simply features basic photos of the company's products.

(Steven Madden TikTok)

The company fails to mention indirect competition, which poses a much bigger threat to future profitability than direct rivals

We believe that Steven Madden will always have a strong market share in the ‘purely fashion’ industry and will compete strongly with direct competitors such as Aldo and Sam Edelman, given its brand recognition with existent customers and strong retail presence. However, we believe that indirect competition, whether it be other lifestyle brands or e-commerce brands, poses the biggest threat to Steven Madden’s success. Steven Madden sells a variety of lifestyle shoes and formal shoes, and competition in the ‘lifestyle shoes’ market is fierce. Whether it be e-commerce brands such as Vessi and Allbirds, or traditional sports brands including Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), these companies are doing a much better job of directly reaching new customers through advertising campaigns and creative marketing efforts.

For example, Vessi has a unique referral program where influencers can earn a commission on each sale based on their referral code. This allows individuals to advertise the brand on a personal level, which increases the perceived authenticity of the actual product. Sports brands possess the unbeatable ‘relatability’ factor, where consumers will buy products associated with their favourite athletes and role models.

Therefore, we believe that Steven Madden is stuck in no man’s land right now. The company’s marketing efforts are very traditional and do not necessarily attract new customers. Moreover, as more consumers move towards e-commerce channels, the company’s retail footprint will have a decreasing effect on total sales.

In summation, despite our concerns about its marketing and strategic efforts, the company has had an impressive track record of growth over the past years and remains profitable. The company can continue to expand on an international level to grow sales, and the recovery of retail outlets will result in increased wholesale business. Based on FY 2021 earnings estimates, the company is trading at a forward P/E of 21.29x, which is very conservative for a company with a strong balance sheet and the potential to grow. However, we continue to hold a neutral view of the company because there are definitely concerns about how the company will adapt to consumer trends.