Since its IPO on October 1, 2020, Mission Produce’s (NASDAQ: AVO) stock price has remained largely unchanged. We believe that the market has yet to fully price in the growth prospects of the avocado market, as well as the significant barriers to industry to being a distributor at scale. Further, it seems to trade at a discount to peers despite being a comparable, if not slightly more attractive company at a fundamental level.

Company Overview

Mission Produce sources, produces and distributes fresh avocados. Renowned as an industry leader, Mission Produce was the first American company to import avocados from Mexico, Peru, and Chile. It was also the first firm to implement the ripening center in the avocado supply chain. Today, it owns and operates four packing facilities, 11 distribution and ripening centers, and three sales offices, selling to customers in over 25 countries. It sources avocados from Mexico, California, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala and Chile, utilizing the complementary growing seasons of their supply bases to provide year-round availability of avocados.

Benefitting from the growing popularity of avocados, Mission Produce has seen incredible growth for a food services player. Over the last ten years, its revenues have grown at a 14.5% compounded annual rate from $229 million to $883 million. Its average net income margin over the last two years has been 4.4%, and its EBITDA margins are roughly 11%.

Mission Produce Revenues, 2009 to 2020 (Source: Mission Produce Investor Presentation)

The firm sells to three types of clients: retail, food service, and wholesale/export. Retail clients include large grocery stores like Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), and Walmart (WMT), and generate ~63% of sales by volume. Food service companies, like Chipotle (CMG), generate ~16% of revenues by volume, while wholesale makes up the remainder.

Mission Produce Quarterly Income Statements, 2019 and 2020 (Source: CapitalIQ)

Avocado Market Is Poised for Explosive Growth, Especially in International Segments

In recent years, avocados have gone from relative obscurity to national staple in the United States. Consumption volumes have more than tripled since 2005, spurred by three primary tailwinds. First, healthy eating has become mainstream in the United States. 93% of respondents in a recent consumer survey by L.E.K., a consulting firm, said they want to eat healthy at least some of the time. 63% of consumers said that they try to eat healthy almost all the time! Avocados, which are both high calorie and healthy (containing nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, fibre, and “good fat” that helps reduce cholesterol), have greatly benefitted from this trend. Second, the fruit has gained popularity among millennials, with over 60% of millennial households buying avocados in the last year. As of July 2019, millennials are the largest living adult generation, which makes them a crucial group for food. Third, avocados are popular with Hispanics, who spend 45% more on avocados than non-Hispanic households. This population group has also grown significantly in recent years, accounting for 52% of all U.S. population growth from 2010 to 2020 while only making up 18% of the population.

Domestic Avocado Consumption in the United States from 1985 to 2020 (Source: US Department of Agriculture via Statista)

Fortunately for Mission Produce, these trends seem like they will not dissipate any time soon. Healthy eating has maintained a priority even during COVID-19, and so has avocado consumption, with the Chief Executive Officer of the World Avocado Organization saying that “consumption is off the charts.” In the same interview, he forecasted that “the new luxury post-pandemic is going to be eating healthy, and wellness,” a trend reiterated by the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 Food and Health Survey. Additionally, although millennials are no longer increasing in number, they are gaining purchasing power as they attain increasingly senior employment positions. In 2020, they accounted for $1.4 trillion in consumer spending, the highest spending generation. According to Morgan Stanley, this trend will likely continue into the 2030s. With avocado penetration so high among these households, it seems incredibly unlikely that they will spurn the avocado out of their diets, especially given that their health-conscious attitudes are likely to hold. Finally, the Hispanic population is projected by the United States Census Bureau to almost double from now to 2060, when they will make up nearly 28% of the total United States population compared to 18% today. Most of this growth will happen between now and 2030, a short enough time frame for dietary habits to remain similar. Given these strong industry tailwinds, it is unsurprising that analysts expect the market to continue its rapid growth at an over 6.2% rate through to 2027.

Changes in Population by Demographic Group, 2016-2060 (Source: US Census Bureau)

Thus far, we have only discussed consumption trends in the United States. However, the real market opportunity for avocados in the near future will be international, specifically in Europe and Asia. Currently, these regions consume significantly fewer avocados per person than the United States. In China, avocado consumption has increased more than 16,000x between 2010 and 2017 and is on the cusp of becoming cool and mainstream. In Europe, avocado consumption has increased by 15% during COVID-19, despite bear forecasts of declining consumption, and the Japanese have started including it in sushi.

Per Capita Avocado Consumption, Various Countries (Source: Mission Produce Investor Presentation)

Mission Produce’s Leadership Position and High Barriers to Entry Will Allow It Capitalize on Growth

We believe that Mission Produce will reap outsized benefits from this growth. It is the world’s leading avocado distributor by volume, with ~7% market share globally in a fragmented industry. Further, the company benefits from several clear barriers to entry, including a vast network of relationships with thousands of suppliers, expertise benefits, economies of scale, and data advantages. Their global distribution network is unparalleled, with sourcing, ripening, and sales centers on all six populated continents. Further, they are the only international player with over 35 years of expertise in Asia, being a first mover in Japan and China. Competitors are either focused on one geography or do not have the same capabilities to supply and ripen avocados as Mission does. In summary, we believe that while the industry is incredibly positive, Mission Produce itself is also a true market leader with differentiated capabilities that position it well to capitalize on industry growth.

Mission Produce Distribution Network (Source: Mission Produce Investor Presentation)

Risks Include Customer Concentration, Commodity Risk, and Tariffs

Despite the company’s fundamental strength and the forecasted growth of the avocado industry, several risks may impair Mission Produce’s financial performance. First, a large portion of their revenues are derived from fairly few customers. Kroger, a grocery chain, is the source of 15% of firm revenues alone, and the top 10 customers represent over 60% of total revenues. While this is to be expected in the highly consolidated global grocery space, it still makes Mission very dependent on individual customers for large parts of their revenues. Second, it is essential to note that avocados are essentially a commodity, and demand for the product may greatly fluctuate based on customer demands, which can be negatively impacted by food safety events or simply changing trends. Third, since Mission imports most of its avocados, a likely wave of incoming protectionism and tariffs may force it to raise prices or accept lower margins.

Valuation Seems Quite Attractive at Current Prices

Nevertheless, we believe that Mission Produce is a sound investment at current prices, especially relative to other firms in the space. We compared Mission Produce’s price to book and enterprise value to EBITDA multiples (as of December 24, 2020) with its three closest competitors, Calavo (CVGW), Hormel (HRL), and Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP). We found that it trades below the mean in both metrics, which is especially surprising given its above mean gross margin, EBITDA margin, and net income margins. This indicates that some room for multiple expansion exists, especially when investors fully price-in the firm’s fundamental strength and growth prospects after a few more quarters of trading.

Trading Multiples as of December 24, 2020 (Source: CapitalIQ)

Operating Statistics as of December 24, 2020 (Source: CapitalIQ)